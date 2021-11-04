EverQuote to Present at the RBC Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Conference on November 17, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, today announced that management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the RBC Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Conference.



Event Details:

RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Fireside Chat Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

The fireside chat will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote’s investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets—their family, property, and future. Our vision is to become the largest online source of insurance policies by using data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized, ultimately reducing cost and risk.

For more information, visit everquote.com and follow on Twitter @everquotelife, Instagram @everquotepics, and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/everquote/.



Investor Relations Contact:

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

212-331-8424

brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com