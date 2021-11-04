Altair Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TROY, Mich., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics and artificial intelligence today released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



“Altair continued its across-the-board momentum with an excellent third quarter 2021, highlighted by year-on-year software product revenue growth of 16.5%,” said James Scapa, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Altair. “Our products, services, and business models are clearly providing value and we continue to increase our market share as customers invest for growth.”

“Our third quarter 2021 was another impressive quarter, with revenue and profit exceeding expectations and allowing us to raise our outlook for the full year,” said Matt Brown, Chief Financial Officer of Altair. “I’m extremely pleased with our financial results and our ability to continue expanding our margins while significantly growing revenue.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Software product revenue was $102.3 million compared to $87.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 16.5%

Total revenue was $121.3 million compared to $106.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 14.0%

Net loss was $8.1 million compared to a net loss of $8.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. Diluted net loss per share was $0.11 based on 75.8 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to diluted net loss per share of $0.12 for the third quarter of 2020, based on 73.3 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

Adjusted EBITDA was $14.8 million compared to $8.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 81.4%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.2% compared to 7.7% for the third quarter of 2020

Non-GAAP net income was $9.6 million, compared to Non-GAAP net income of $4.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 107.1%. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.11 based on 86.3 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to Non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.06 for the third quarter of 2020, based on 80.7 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding

Free cash flow was $(0.5) million, compared to $(7.5) million for the third quarter of 2020

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of today, Altair is issuing the following guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2021:

(in millions) Fourth Quarter 2021 Full Year 2021 Software Product Revenue $ 106.0 to $ 109.0 $ 437.0 to $ 440.0 Total Revenue $ 124.0 $ 127.0 $ 515.0 $ 518.0 Net Loss $ (13.1 ) $ (10.2 ) $ (20.8 ) $ (17.9 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 6.8 $ 9.0 $ 47.7 $ 49.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11.0 $ 14.0 $ 72.0 $ 75.0 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 49.6 $ 52.6 Free Cash Flow $ 41.0 $ 44.0





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share and Free Cash Flow.

Altair believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income tax expense, interest expense, interest income and other, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, non-cash interest expense, other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release, and the impact of non-GAAP tax rate to income tax expense, which approximates our tax rate excluding discrete items and other specific events that can fluctuate from period to period.

Non-GAAP diluted common shares includes total outstanding shares plus outstanding equity awards under the Company’s equity award plans.

Free cash flow consists of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Altair urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (In thousands) (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 455,858 $ 241,221 Accounts receivable, net 88,701 117,878 Income tax receivable 8,929 6,736 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,017 21,100 Total current assets 579,505 386,935 Property and equipment, net 38,711 36,332 Operating lease right of use assets 30,916 33,526 Goodwill 268,888 264,481 Other intangible assets, net 61,540 76,114 Deferred tax assets 8,221 7,125 Other long-term assets 26,702 25,389 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,014,483 $ 829,902 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt $ — $ 29,962 Accounts payable 4,900 8,594 Accrued compensation and benefits 35,999 34,772 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 10,342 10,331 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 24,721 31,404 Deferred revenue 75,138 85,691 Convertible senior notes, net 196,796 — Total current liabilities 347,896 200,754 Convertible senior notes, net — 188,300 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 21,610 24,323 Deferred revenue, non-current 9,290 9,388 Other long-term liabilities 32,641 27,767 TOTAL LIABILITIES 411,437 450,532 Commitments and contingencies MEZZANINE EQUITY 784 784 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued and outstanding — — Common stock ($0.0001 par value) Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 50,558

and 44,216 shares as of September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively 5 4 Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 28,206

and 30,111 shares as of September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 711,082 474,669 Accumulated deficit (100,690 ) (93,293 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,138 ) (2,797 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 602,262 378,586 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,014,483 $ 829,902

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue License $ 67,603 $ 55,023 $ 230,630 $ 183,584 Maintenance and other services 34,686 32,787 100,758 94,502 Total software 102,289 87,810 331,388 278,086 Software related services 7,650 6,170 23,229 18,548 Total software and related services 109,939 93,980 354,617 296,634 Client engineering services 10,060 10,868 31,005 34,386 Other 1,308 1,608 5,760 5,460 Total revenue 121,307 106,456 391,382 336,480 Cost of revenue License 4,694 4,477 13,706 12,851 Maintenance and other services 11,770 9,626 35,368 28,583 Total software * 16,464 14,103 49,074 41,434 Software related services 5,707 4,996 17,560 15,141 Total software and related services 22,171 19,099 66,634 56,575 Client engineering services 7,982 8,510 25,163 27,617 Other 1,348 1,427 5,072 4,422 Total cost of revenue 31,501 29,036 96,869 88,614 Gross profit 89,806 77,420 294,513 247,866 Operating expenses: Research and development * 35,839 30,678 112,872 91,115 Sales and marketing * 30,589 26,998 94,568 80,903 General and administrative * 22,196 20,905 67,983 63,499 Amortization of intangible assets 4,432 3,858 13,924 11,390 Other operating income, net (1,324 ) (1,596 ) (2,526 ) (3,431 ) Total operating expenses 91,732 80,843 286,821 243,476 Operating (loss) income (1,926 ) (3,423 ) 7,692 4,390 Interest expense 3,037 2,934 8,998 8,590 Other expense (income), net 124 (782 ) 1,667 (1,852 ) Loss before income taxes (5,087 ) (5,575 ) (2,973 ) (2,348 ) Income tax expense 3,022 2,930 4,424 10,350 Net loss $ (8,109 ) $ (8,505 ) $ (7,397 ) $ (12,698 ) Loss per share: Net loss per share attributable to common

stockholders, basic $ (0.11 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.17 ) Net loss per share attributable to common

stockholders, diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.17 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Weighted average number of shares used in computing

net loss per share, basic 75,750 73,311 75,226 72,979 Weighted average number of shares used in computing

net loss per share, diluted 75,750 73,311 75,226 72,979

* Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue – maintenance and other services $ 1,411 $ 684 $ 3,791 $ 1,602 Research and development 3,894 2,428 11,223 5,686 Sales and marketing 3,673 1,949 10,800 3,949 General and administrative 1,955 1,173 5,415 2,702 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 10,933 $ 6,234 $ 31,229 $ 13,939

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (7,397 ) $ (12,698 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,355 16,916 Provision for credit loss 330 930 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 8,513 8,067 Stock-based compensation expense 31,229 13,939 Deferred income taxes (510 ) (5,441 ) Other, net 40 13 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 26,770 16,213 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (7,612 ) (1,055 ) Other long-term assets (5,018 ) 867 Accounts payable (2,432 ) (3,321 ) Accrued compensation and benefits 481 1,274 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 483 (5,873 ) Deferred revenue (8,638 ) (2,452 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 55,594 27,379 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (6,811 ) (4,006 ) Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (5,472 ) (32,279 ) Payments for acquisition of developed technology (344 ) (433 ) Other investing activities, net (284 ) 152 Net cash used in investing activities (12,911 ) (36,566 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from private placement of common stock 200,000 — Payments on revolving commitment (30,000 ) — Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan contributions 2,110 — Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 2,059 1,094 Borrowings under revolving commitment — 30,000 Other financing activities (434 ) (401 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 173,735 30,693 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,951 ) 676 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 214,467 22,182 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 241,547 223,497 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 456,014 $ 245,679 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow: Interest paid $ 344 $ 320 Income taxes paid $ 8,077 $ 12,142 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Finance leases $ — $ 117 Property and equipment in accounts payable, other current liabilities

and other liabilities $ 480 $ 208

Financial Results

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted, to net income and net income per share – diluted, the most comparable GAAP financial measures:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (8,109 ) $ (8,505 ) $ (7,397 ) $ (12,698 ) Stock-based compensation expense 10,933 6,234 31,229 13,939 Amortization of intangible assets 4,432 3,858 13,924 11,390 Non-cash interest expense 2,876 2,725 8,513 8,062 Restructuring expense (124 ) — 4,954 — Impact of non-GAAP tax rate (366 ) 1,294 (10,044 ) 2,375 Special adjustments and other (1) — (950 ) — (372 ) Non-GAAP net income 9,642 4,656 41,179 22,696 Depreciation expense 1,743 1,765 5,431 5,526 Cash interest expense (income) 59 118 210 (601 ) Income tax expense, net of non-GAAP impact 3,388 1,636 14,468 7,975 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,832 $ 8,175 $ 61,288 $ 35,596 Net loss per share - diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.17 ) Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.06 $ 0.48 $ 0.28 GAAP diluted shares outstanding: 75,750 73,311 75,226 72,979 Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding: 86,300 80,700 86,300 80,700

(1) Included in 2020 are a) $1.0 million of proceeds from settlements related to a historical acquisition for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and b) $0.6 million of severance expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.





The following table provides a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 872 $ (6,022 ) $ 55,594 $ 27,379 Capital expenditures (1,420 ) (1,476 ) (6,811 ) (4,006 ) Free cash flow $ (548 ) $ (7,498 ) $ 48,783 $ 23,373

Business Outlook

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA and projected Non-GAAP net income to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ending

December 31, 2021 Year Ending

December 31, 2021 (in thousands) Low High Low High Net loss $ (13,100 ) $ (10,200 ) $ (20,800 ) $ (17,900 ) Stock-based compensation expense 11,500 11,500 42,700 42,700 Amortization of intangible assets 4,200 4,200 18,100 18,100 Non-cash interest expense 2,900 2,900 11,400 11,400 Restructuring expense — — 5,000 5,000 Impact of non-GAAP tax rate 1,300 600 (8,700 ) (9,400 ) Non-GAAP net income 6,800 9,000 47,700 49,900 Depreciation expense 1,700 1,700 7,200 7,200 Cash interest expense, net 100 100 300 300 Income tax expense, net of non-GAAP impact 2,400 3,200 16,800 17,600 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,000 $ 14,000 $ 72,000 $ 75,000

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Free Cash Flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Year Ending

December 31, 2021 (in thousands) Low High Net cash provided by operating activities $ 49,600 $ 52,600 Capital expenditures (8,600 ) (8,600 ) Free cash flow $ 41,000 $ 44,000



