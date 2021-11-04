AvidXchange Announces Timing of Its Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (“AvidXchange”) (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable and payment automation solutions for the middle market, today announced that its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 financial results will be released on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, after market close. AvidXchange will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the company’s financial results.



A live dial-in will be available at 833-756-0859 (domestic) or 412-317-5749 (international). The call will also be broadcast simultaneously via webcast at https://ir.avidxchange.com/. Following the completion of the call, a recorded replay of the call will be available through November 23, 2021 at the AvidXchange Investor Relations website and at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international). The replay passcode is 10160829.

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 7,000 businesses and it has made payments to more than 700,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years.

