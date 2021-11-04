MercadoLibre, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net Revenues of $1.9 billion, up 72.9% year-over-year on an FX neutral basis

$20.9 billion Total Payment Volume, up 59.0% year-over-year on an FX neutral basis

$7.3 billion Gross Merchandise Volume, up 29.7% year-over-year on an FX neutral basis

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MercadoLibre, Inc. (Nasdaq: MELI) (http://www.mercadolibre.com), Latin America’s leading e-commerce technology company, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Pedro Arnt, Chief Financial Officer of MercadoLibre, Inc., commented, “As a result of what we believe to be these lasting contributions to financial inclusion and the democratization of commerce through an improved experience for our users, our volume growth rates continue to demonstrate a solid trajectory over the long term. We have once again reached new records in gross merchandise volume, payment volumes and credit portfolio size; which demonstrates resilience and strength across all parts of our ecosystem. Moreover, we see our engagement and satisfaction improving sequentially for both commerce and fintech services, which is particularly encouraging given the user base expansion that we have driven over the last year.”

Third Quarter 2021 Business Highlights

Considering our entire ecosystem, Unique active users reached 78.7 million.

Gross merchandise volume (“GMV”) grew to $7.3 billion, representing an increase of 23.9% in USD and 29.7% on an FX neutral basis.

Successful items sold reached 259.8 million, increasing by 26.3% year-over-year.

Live listings offered on MercadoLibre’s marketplace reached 335.1 million.

Mobile gross merchandise volume reached 74.1% of GMV.

Mercado Envios shipped 247.8 million items during the quarter, representing a 32.1% year-over-year increase.

Total payment volume (“TPV”) through Mercado Pago almost topped $20.9 billion, a year-over-year increase of 43.9% in USD and 59.0% on an FX neutral basis. Total payment transactions increased 54.7% year-over-year, totaling 865.7 million transactions for the quarter.

Off-platform TPV grew 59.0% year-over-year in USD and 78.8% year-over-year on a FX neutral basis, reaching $13.4 billion, while payment transactions reached 697.4 million, a year-over-year increase of 67.3%.

We are offering a more robust breakdown of our total payments volume, including Acquiring TPV and Digital Account TPV.

Acquiring TPV, which includes On-Platform, Online Payments, MPoS and QR payments, was $15.4 billion, growing 45.5% on an FX neutral basis.

Digital accounts TPV, which includes wallet payments, P2P transfers between Mercado Pago accounts and Cards transactions (debit, prepaid and credit), was $5.5 billion, growing 101.1% on an FX neutral basis.

Our asset management product, Mercado Fondo, has now almost $919 million under management and approximately 20.7 million users across Latin America.

Mercado Credito’s portfolio is now over $ 1.1 billion, almost 4x its size compared to the third quarter of 2020



Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Net revenues for the third quarter were $1.9 billion, a year-over-year increase of 66.5% in USD and 72.9% on an FX neutral basis.

Commerce revenues increased 69.0% year-over-year in USD reaching $1,224.7 million, while Fintech revenues increased 61.7% year-over-year in USD reaching $632.8 million.

Gross profit was $806.6 million with a margin of 43.4%, compared to 43.0% in the third quarter of 2020.

Total operating expenses were $646.2 million, an increase of 62.7% year-over-year in USD. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses were 34.8%, compared to 35.6% during the third quarter of 2020.

Income from operations was $160.4 million, compared to $83.1 million during the prior year. As a percentage of revenues, income from operations was 8.6%.

Interest income and other financial gains was $35.4 million, a 44.0% increase year-over-year. We incurred $44.4 million in interest expense and other financial losses this quarter, an 81.0% increase year-over-year.

We had foreign currency losses of $25.2 million, mainly attributable to a general deterioration in FX currencies of our 3 key geographies.

During the quarter, our Argentine subsidiary was approved as eligible under the knowledge-based economy promotional regime the tax benefits granted under the promotional regime are retroactive to January 2020 and will also apply to our future results. For more details, please see our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Net income before income tax expense was $126.1 million, a 139.5% increase from the $52.7 million during the third quarter of 2020.

Income tax expense was $30.9 million, mainly as a result of higher income tax expense in Brazil due to higher pre-tax gain in Brazil this quarter, partially offset by an income tax benefit in Argentina related to the approval of our Argentine subsidiary’s application for eligibility pursuant to the knowledge-based economy promotional regime.

Net income was $95.2 million, resulting in net income per share of $1.92



The following table summarizes certain key performance metrics for the nine and three-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

Nine-month Periods Ended

September 30, (*) Three-month Periods Ended

September 30, (*) (in millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unique active users 224.5 112.5 78.7 76.1 Gross merchandise volume $ 20,394.2 $ 14,361.4 $ 7,314.4 $ 5,902.4 Number of successful items sold 726.5 489.9 259.8 205.7 Number of successful items shipped 686.4 435.2 247.8 187.6 Total payment volume $ 53,126.9 $ 33,814.8 $ 20,879.8 $ 14,506.0 Total volume of payments on marketplace $ 19,673.1 $ 13,615.4 $ 7,058.0 $ 5,648.9 Total payment transactions 2,225.6 1,255.2 865.7 559.7 Capital expenditures $ 433.9 $ 166.8 $ 171.0 $ 65.0 Depreciation and amortization $ 136.8 $ 72.4 $ 52.3 $ 28.2

(*) Figures have been calculated using rounded amounts. Growth calculations based on this table may not total due to rounding.

Year-over-year USD Revenue Growth Rates by Quarter

Consolidated

Net Revenues Q3’20 Q4’20 Q1’21 Q2’21 Q3’21 Brazil 57 % 68 % 93 % 104 % 74 % Argentina 145 % 144 % 124 % 53 % 38 % Mexico 111 % 141 % 143 % 105 % 94 %

Year-over-year Local Currency Revenue Growth Rates by Quarter

Consolidated

Net Revenues Q3’20 Q4’20 Q1’21 Q2’21 Q3’21 Brazil 112 % 120 % 139 % 101 % 69 % Argentina 260 % 229 % 223 % 112 % 83 % Mexico 140 % 155 % 148 % 76 % 76 %

Definition of Selected Operational Metrics

Unique Active User – New or existing user who performed at least one of the following actions during the reported period: (1) made one purchase, or reservation, or asked one question on MercadoLibre Marketplace or Classified Marketplace (2) maintained an active listing on MercadoLibre Marketplace or Classified Marketplace (3) maintained an active account in Mercado Shops (4) made a payment, money transfer, collection and/or advance using Mercado Pago (5) maintained an outstanding credit line through Mercado Credito or (6) maintained a balance of more than $5 invested in a Mercado Fondo asset management account.

Foreign Exchange (“FX”) Neutral – Calculated by using the average monthly exchange rate of each month of 2020 and applying it to the corresponding months in the current year, so as to calculate what the results would have been had exchange rates remained constant. Intercompany allocations are excluded from this calculation. These calculations do not include any other macroeconomic effect such as local currency inflation effects or any price adjustment to compensate local currency inflation or devaluations.

Gross merchandise volume – Measure of the total U.S. dollar sum of all transactions completed through the Mercado Libre Marketplace, excluding Classifieds transactions.

Total payment transactions – Measure of the number of all transactions paid for using Mercado Pago.

Total volume of payments on marketplace – Measure of the total U.S. dollar sum of all marketplace transactions paid for using Mercado Pago, excluding shipping and financing fees.

Total payment volume – Measure of total U.S. dollar sum of all transactions paid for using Mercado Pago, including marketplace and non-marketplace transactions.

MPOS – Mobile point-of-sale is a dedicated wireless device that performs the functions of a cash register or electronic point-of-sale terminal wirelessly.

Commerce – Revenues from core marketplace fees, shipping fees, sale of goods, ad sales, classified fees and other ancillary services.

Fintech – Revenues includes fees from off-platform transactions, financing fees, interest earned from merchant and consumer credits and sale of MPOS.

Successful items sold – Measure of the number of items that were sold/purchased through the Mercado Libre Marketplace, excluding Classifieds items.

Successful items shipped – Measure of the number of items that were shipped through our shipping service.

Local Currency Growth Rates – Refer to FX Neutral definition.

Net income margin – Defined as net income as a percentage of net revenues.

Operating margin – Defined as income from operations as a percentage of net revenues.

About MercadoLibre

Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre is the largest online commerce ecosystem in Latin America, serving as an integrated regional platform and as a provider of the necessary digital and technology-based tools that allow businesses and individuals to trade products and services in the region. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform which allows users to buy and sell in most of Latin America.

The Company is listed on NASDAQ (Nasdaq: MELI) following its initial public offering in 2007.

MercadoLibre, Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except par value)

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 987,213 $ 1,856,394 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 435,348 651,830 Short-term investments (739,176 and 636,949 held in guarantee) 1,041,868 1,241,306 Accounts receivable, net 70,542 49,691 Credit cards receivable and other means of payments, net 1,428,454 863,073 Loans receivable, net 772,753 385,036 Prepaid expenses 52,337 28,378 Inventory 226,694 118,140 Other assets 267,912 152,959 Total current assets 5,283,121 5,346,807 Non-current assets: Long-term investments 38,027 166,111 Loans receivable, net 31,184 16,619 Property and equipment, net 702,528 391,684 Operating lease right-of-use assets 389,806 303,214 Goodwill 80,949 85,211 Intangible assets, net 30,709 14,155 Deferred tax assets 127,508 134,916 Other assets 116,185 67,615 Total non-current assets 1,516,896 1,179,525 Total assets $ 6,800,017 $ 6,526,332 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 906,393 $ 767,336 Funds payable to customers and amounts due to merchants 1,987,083 1,733,095 Salaries and social security payable 277,489 207,358 Taxes payable 196,561 215,918 Loans payable and other financial liabilities 765,135 548,393 Operating lease liabilities 83,677 55,246 Other liabilities 70,193 108,534 Total current liabilities 4,286,531 3,635,880 Non-current liabilities: Salaries and social security payable 22,691 49,852 Loans payable and other financial liabilities 1,970,393 860,876 Operating lease liabilities 307,333 243,601 Deferred tax liabilities 54,951 64,354 Other liabilities 35,142 20,191 Total non-current liabilities 2,390,510 1,238,874 Total liabilities $ 6,677,041 $ 4,874,754 Commitments and Contingencies Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 110,000,000 shares authorized, 49,458,958 and 49,869,727 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 $ 49 $ 50 Additional paid-in capital 919,584 1,860,502 Treasury stock (744,102 ) (54,805 ) Retained earnings 443,523 314,115 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (496,078 ) (468,284 ) Total Equity 122,976 1,651,578 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 6,800,017 $ 6,526,332





MercadoLibre, Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

For the nine and three-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except for share data)

Nine Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net service revenues $ 4,366,538 $ 2,524,348 $ 1,630,914 $ 1,038,574 Net product revenues 572,105 121,813 226,538 77,127 Net revenues 4,938,643 2,646,161 1,857,452 1,115,701 Cost of net revenues (2,786,756 ) (1,425,985 ) (1,050,862 ) (635,511 ) Gross profit 2,151,887 1,220,176 806,590 480,190 Operating expenses: Product and technology development (410,691 ) (235,485 ) (137,671 ) (88,796 ) Sales and marketing (1,006,789 ) (620,204 ) (385,523 ) (229,621 ) General and administrative (317,020 ) (211,669 ) (123,018 ) (78,699 ) Total operating expenses (1,734,500 ) (1,067,358 ) (646,212 ) (397,116 ) Income from operations 417,387 152,818 160,378 83,074 Other income (expenses): Interest income and other financial gains 84,588 80,119 35,352 24,553 Interest expense and other financial losses (*) (175,026 ) (75,083 ) (44,395 ) (24,522 ) Foreign currency losses (52,382 ) (32,524 ) (25,202 ) (30,435 ) Net income before income tax expense 274,567 125,330 126,133 52,670 Income tax expense (145,159 ) (75,457 ) (30,908 ) (37,635 ) Net income $ 129,408 $ 49,873 $ 95,225 $ 15,035





(*) Includes $49,247 thousands of loss on debt extinguishment and premium related to the 2028 Notes repurchase recognized in January 2021.





Nine Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Basic EPS Basic net income Available to shareholders per common share $ 2.60 $ 0.94 $ 1.92 $ 0.28 Weighted average of outstanding common shares 49,761,360 49,713,621 49,597,157 49,720,854 Diluted EPS Diluted net income Available to shareholders per common share $ 2.60 $ 0.94 $ 1.92 $ 0.28 Weighted average of outstanding common shares 49,761,360 49,713,621 49,597,157 49,720,854





MercadoLibre, Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operations: Net income $ 129,408 $ 49,873 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Unrealized devaluation loss, net 67,119 59,471 Impairment of digital assets 7,741 — Depreciation and amortization 136,761 72,436 Accrued interest (20,714 ) (37,550 ) Non cash interest, convertible notes amortization of debt discount and amortization of debt issuance costs and other charges 60,550 15,001 Bad debt charges 271,332 79,491 Financial results on derivative instruments 872 (26,535 ) Stock-based compensation expense — restricted shares 538 548 LTRP accrued compensation 83,972 75,142 Sale of fixed assets and intangible assets — 3,814 Deferred income taxes 18,383 (58,485 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,206 ) 51,250 Credit cards receivables and other means of payments (616,595 ) (351,397 ) Prepaid expenses (24,312 ) 15,627 Inventory (113,692 ) (40,322 ) Other assets (147,897 ) (18,240 ) Payables and accrued expenses 127,044 357,804 Funds payable to customers and amounts due to merchants 331,873 711,987 Other liabilities (63,373 ) (69,829 ) Interest received from investments 22,543 35,909 Net cash provided by operating activities 264,347 925,995 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of investments (6,499,127 ) (3,600,715 ) Proceeds from sale and maturity of investments 6,798,408 3,081,643 Receipts from settlements of derivative instruments 3,598 17,779 Capital contributions in joint ventures (5,113 ) — Payment for acquired businesses, net of cash acquired — (6,937 ) Receipts from the sale of fixed assets and intangible assets — 274 Payment for settlements of derivative instruments (19,620 ) — Purchases of intangible assets (29,211 ) (93 ) Changes in principal of loans receivable, net (711,699 ) (170,284 ) Purchases of property and equipment (424,646 ) (159,797 ) Net cash used in investing activities (887,410 ) (838,130 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from loans payable and other financial liabilities 6,056,090 1,890,156 Payments on loans payable and other financial liabilities (4,365,252 ) (1,415,845 ) Payments on repurchase of the 2028 Notes (1,865,076 ) — Payment of finance lease obligations (12,612 ) (2,499 ) Purchase of convertible note capped call (100,769 ) (186,777 ) Unwind of convertible note capped call 396,739 — Common Stock repurchased (440,005 ) (39,671 ) Exercise of Convertible Notes (3,137 ) — Dividends paid of preferred stock — (3,000 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (334,022 ) 242,364 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents (128,578 ) (157,524 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents (1,085,663 ) 172,705 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period $ 2,508,224 $ 1,451,424 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 1,422,561 $ 1,624,129





Financial results of reporting segments

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Brazil Argentina Mexico Other Countries Total (In thousands) Net revenues $ 1,062,620 $ 393,109 $ 291,496 $ 110,227 $ 1,857,452 Direct costs (831,656 ) (253,069 ) (284,751 ) (91,886 ) (1,461,362 ) Direct contribution 230,964 140,040 6,745 18,341 396,090 Operating expenses and indirect costs of net revenues (235,712 ) Income from operations 160,378 Other income (expenses): Interest income and other financial gains 35,352 Interest expense and other financial losses (44,395 ) Foreign currency losses (25,202 ) Net income before income tax expense $ 126,133





Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Brazil Argentina Mexico Other Countries Total (In thousands) Net revenues $ 610,721 $ 284,746 $ 150,382 $ 69,852 $ 1,115,701 Direct costs (501,544 ) (193,373 ) (144,914 ) (53,212 ) (893,043 ) Direct contribution 109,177 91,373 5,468 16,640 222,658 Operating expenses and indirect costs of net revenues (139,584 ) Income from operations 83,074 Other income (expenses): Interest income and other financial gains 24,553 Interest expense and other financial losses (24,522 ) Foreign currency losses (30,435 ) Net income before income tax expense $ 52,670





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our audited consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we present foreign exchange (“FX”) neutral measures as a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure can be found in the tables below.

This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, this non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

We provide this non-GAAP financial measure to enhance overall understanding of our current financial performance and its prospects for the future, and we understand that this measure provides useful information to both Management and investors. In particular, we believe that FX neutral measures provide useful information to both Management and investors by excluding the foreign currency exchange rate impact that may not be indicative of our core operating results and business outlook.

The FX neutral measures were calculated by using the average monthly exchange rates for each month during 2020 and applying them to the corresponding months in 2021, so as to calculate what our results would have been had exchange rates remained stable from one year to the next. The table below excludes intercompany allocation FX effects. Finally, these measures do not include any other macroeconomic effect such as local currency inflation effects, the impact on impairment calculations or any price adjustment to compensate local currency inflation or devaluations.

The following table sets forth the FX neutral measures related to our reported results of the operations for the three-months period ended September 30, 2021:

Three-month Periods Ended

September 30, (*) As reported FX Neutral Measures As reported (In millions, except percentages) 2021 2020 Percentage Change 2021 2020 Percentage Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net revenues $ 1,857.5 $ 1,115.7 66.5 % $ 1,929.1 $ 1,115.7 72.9 % Cost of net revenues (1,050.9 ) (635.5 ) 65.4 % (1,076.3 ) (635.5 ) 69.4 % Gross profit 806.6 480.2 68.0 % 852.8 480.2 77.6 % Operating expenses (646.2 ) (397.1 ) 62.7 % (664.9 ) (397.1 ) 67.4 % Income from operations 160.4 83.1 93.1 % 187.9 83.1 126.2 %

(*) The table above may not total due to rounding.







