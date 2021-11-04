A-Mark Precious Metals Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Results

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK), a leading fully integrated precious metals platform, reported results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2021 increased 8% to $2.01 billion from $1.87 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and decreased 8% from $2.18 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2021

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2021 increased 55% to $56.0 million from $36.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and decreased 36% from $87.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021

Gross profit margin for the three months ended September 30, 2021 increased to 2.78% of revenue, from 1.94% of revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and declined from 4.00% of revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2021

Net income attributable to the Company for the three months ended September 30, 2021 totaled $26.0 million or $2.17 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $23.1 million or $3.09 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and net income of $51.0 million or $4.28 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2021

Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization and acquisition costs, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 totaled $41.1 million, an increase of $10.4 million compared to $30.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and a decrease of $31.2 million compared to $72.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021

Gold ounces sold in the three months ended September 30, 2021 decreased 7% to 669,000 ounces from 721,000 ounces for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and decreased 13% from 772,000 ounces for the three months ended June 30, 2021

Silver ounces sold in the three months ended September 30, 2021 increased 16% to 28.1 million ounces from 24.2 million ounces for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and decreased 21% from 35.7 million ounces for the three months ended June 30, 2021

As of September 30, 2021, the number of secured loans increased 84% to 2,074 from 1,125 as of September 30, 2020, and increased 10% from 1,881 as of June 30, 2021

Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues increased 8% to $2.01 billion from $1.87 billion in the same year-ago quarter due to an increase in silver ounces sold at higher selling prices, partially offset by lower gold ounces sold at lower selling prices. JM Bullion (“JMB”) contributed $472.3 million of revenue to the quarter.

Gross profit increased 55% to $56.0 million (2.78% of revenue) from $36.1 million (1.94% of revenue) in the same year-ago quarter. The gross profit increase was due to higher gross profits earned from the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) segment including $24.7 million contributed by JMB.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 76% to $16.7 million from $9.5 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to $6.0 million of expenses incurred by JMB, $0.7 million of consulting and professional fees, higher insurance costs of $0.4 million and increased compensation expense (including performance-based accruals) of $0.2 million.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased 1,551% to $8.3 million from $0.5 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to $7.7 million of amortization of acquired intangibles related to JMB.

Interest income increased 39% to $5.5 million from $4.0 million in the same year-ago quarter. The aggregate increase was primarily due to higher interest income earned by the Secured Lending Segment, and higher other finance product income.

Interest expense increased 28% to $5.5 million from $4.3 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in interest expense was primarily driven by $0.7 million related to product financing arrangements, $0.4 million associated with the Company’s Trading Credit Facility and Notes Payable, $0.2 million of loan servicing fees, offset by a $0.2 million decrease in interest and fees associated with liabilities on borrowed metals.

Earnings from equity method investments decreased 64% to $1.5 million from $4.1 million in the same year-ago quarter. The aggregate decrease was primarily due to the acquisition of JMB, which occurred in March 2021 and has subsequently been reported by the Company as a wholly owned subsidiary. The related $3.7 million decrease was partially offset by increased earnings of $1.0 million from the Company’s other equity method investments.

Net income attributable to the Company totaled $26.0 million or $2.17 per diluted share, compared to net income of $23.1 million or $3.09 per diluted share in the same year-ago quarter. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2021 were 12.0 million compared to 7.5 million in the same year ago quarter.

Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization and acquisition costs, a non-GAAP financial measure, totaled $41.1 million, compared to $30.7 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase is principally due to higher net income before provision for income taxes of $2.6 million and higher amortization of acquired intangibles of $7.7 million.

Management Commentary

“Our first quarter results illustrate the continued advantages of our integrated and diversified business model,” said A-Mark CEO Greg Roberts. “Revenue grew 8% year-over-year, driving a 55% increase in gross margin and a 7% return on equity, led by the continued positive contribution of our higher-margin DTC segment, driven by JMB. While the start to the quarter was somewhat subdued compared to the prior quarter, business trends improved during the second half of the quarter.

“Our vertically integrated businesses, coupled with our strategic DTC expansion, highlighted by JMB, continue to deliver strong results. JMB’s integration continues to go well, and we are encouraged by the business performance of our recently expanded strategic investments, where we are working to accelerate growth and synergies.

“We continue to see positive macro tailwinds persisting, including precious metals supply constraints and elevated demand for precious metals products in both the retail and wholesale segments. We remain optimistic that our platform and proven business model will assist us to generate profit in stable periods and opportunities for outsized returns in periods of volatility driving strong returns for A-Mark over the long term.”

About A-Mark Precious Metals

Founded in 1965, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) is a leading fully integrated precious metals platform that offers an array of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and copper bullion, numismatic coins and related products to wholesale and retail customers via a portfolio of channels. The company conducts its operations through three complementary segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company’s global customer base spans sovereign and private mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, dealers, financial institutions, industrial users, investors, collectors, and e-commerce and other retail customers.

A-Mark’s Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment distributes and purchases precious metal products from sovereign and private mints. As a U.S. Mint-authorized purchaser of gold, silver, and platinum coins since 1986, A-Mark purchases bullion products directly from the U.S. Mint for sale to customers. A-Mark also has longstanding distributorships with other sovereign mints, including Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa and the United Kingdom. The company sells more than 200 different products to e-commerce retailers, coin and bullion dealers, financial institutions, brokerages and collectors. In addition, A-Mark sells precious metal products to industrial users, including metal refiners, manufacturers and electronic fabricators.

Through its A-M Global Logistics subsidiary, A-Mark provides its customers with a range of complementary services, including managed storage options for precious metals as well as receiving, handling, inventorying, processing, packaging, and shipping of precious metals and coins on a secure basis. A-Mark’s mint operations, which are conducted through its wholly owned subsidiary Silver Towne Mint, enable the company to offer customers a wide range of proprietary coin and bar offerings and, during periods of market volatility when the availability of silver bullion from sovereign mints is often product constrained, preferred product access.

A-Mark’s Direct-to-Consumer segment operates as an omni-channel retailer of precious metals, providing access to a multitude of products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, JM Bullion and Goldline. JM Bullion is a leading e-commerce retailer of precious metals and operates five separately branded, company-owned websites targeting specific niches within the precious metals market: JMBullion.com, ProvidentMetals.com, Silver.com, GoldPrice.org, SilverPrice.org. Goldline markets precious metals directly to the investor community through various channels, including television, radio and telephonic sales efforts. A-Mark also holds minority ownership interests in two additional direct-to-consumer brands.

The company operates its Secured Lending segment through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Collateral Finance Corporation (CFC) and AM Capital Funding. Founded in 2005, CFC is a California licensed finance lender that originates and acquires loans secured by bullion and numismatic coins. Its customers include coin and precious metal dealers, investors and collectors. AM Capital Funding was formed in 2018 for the purpose of securitizing eligible secured loans of CFC.

A-Mark is headquartered in El Segundo, CA and has additional offices and facilities in the neighboring Los Angeles area as well as in Dallas, TX, Las Vegas, NV, Winchester, IN, and Vienna, Austria. For more information, visit www.amark.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements regarding future macroeconomic conditions and demand for precious metal products, and the Company’s ability to effectively respond to changing economic conditions. Future events, risks and uncertainties, individually or in the aggregate, could cause actual results or circumstances to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include the following: the failure to execute the Company’s growth strategy as planned; greater than anticipated costs incurred to execute this strategy; changes in the current international political climate which has favorably contributed to demand and volatility in the precious metals markets; increased competition for the Company’s higher margin services, which could depress pricing; the failure of the Company’s business model to respond to changes in the market environment as anticipated; general risks of doing business in the commodity markets; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the eventual return to normalized business and economic conditions; and the strategic, business, economic, financial, political and governmental risks described in in the company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The words "should," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "foresee," "plan" and similar expressions and variations thereof identify certain of such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they were made. Additionally, any statements related to future improved performance and estimates of revenues and earnings per share are forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to presenting the Company’s financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, management believes the following non-GAAP financial measure is useful in evaluating the Company’s operating performance. The Company presents “adjusted net income before provision for income taxes” because management believes it assists investors and analysts by facilitating comparison of period-to-period operational performance on a consistent basis by excluding items that management does not believe are indicative of the Company’s core operating performance. The items excluded from this financial measure may have a material impact on the Company’s financial results. Certain of those items are non-recurring, while others are non-cash in nature. Accordingly, this non-GAAP financial measure should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the financial statements included in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC.

In the Company’s reconciliation from its reported GAAP “net income before provision for taxes” to its non-GAAP “adjusted net income before provision for taxes,” the Company eliminates the impact of the following three amounts: (i) acquisition expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets acquired; and (iii) depreciation expense.

Management encourages investors and others to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except for share data) (unaudited)

September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 29,609 $ 101,405 Receivables, net 104,522 89,000 Derivative assets 69,785 44,536 Secured loans receivable 110,323 112,968 Precious metals held under financing arrangements 130,618 154,742 Inventories: Inventories 346,285 256,991 Restricted inventories 219,420 201,028 565,705 458,019 Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,074 3,557 Total current assets 1,014,636 964,227 Operating lease right of use assets 7,346 5,702 Property, plant, and equipment, net 8,913 8,609 Goodwill 100,943 100,943 Intangibles, net 85,761 93,633 Long-term investments 29,683 18,467 Total assets $ 1,247,282 $ 1,191,581 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Lines of credit $ 194,000 $ 185,000 Liabilities on borrowed metals 74,618 91,866 Product financing arrangements 219,420 201,028 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 178,798 200,351 Derivative liabilities 70,348 7,539 Accrued liabilities 12,836 18,785 Income tax payable 7,140 5,016 Total current liabilities 757,160 709,585 Notes payable 93,446 93,249 Deferred tax liabilities 18,091 19,514 Other liabilities 6,958 5,291 Total liabilities 875,655 827,639 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued

and outstanding: none as of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 — — Common stock, par value $0.01; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 11,351,897

and 11,229,657 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021

and June 30, 2021, respectively 114 113 Additional paid-in capital 154,619 150,420 Retained earnings 215,475 212,090 Total A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. stockholders’ equity 370,208 362,623 Noncontrolling interests 1,419 1,319 Total stockholders’ equity 371,627 363,942 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 1,247,282 $ 1,191,581









A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Revenues $ 2,013,971 $ 1,866,116 Cost of sales 1,957,962 1,829,971 Gross profit 56,009 36,145 Selling, general, and administrative expenses (16,677 ) (9,505 ) Depreciation and amortization expense (8,271 ) (501 ) Interest income 5,531 3,983 Interest expense (5,473 ) (4,293 ) Earnings from equity method investments 1,489 4,126 Other income, net 409 359 Unrealized losses on foreign exchange (224 ) (97 ) Net income before provision for income taxes 32,793 30,217 Income tax expense (6,669 ) (6,511 ) Net income 26,124 23,706 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 100 623 Net income attributable to the Company $ 26,024 $ 23,083 Basic and diluted net income per share attributable

to A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.: Basic $ 2.31 $ 3.28 Diluted $ 2.17 $ 3.09 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 11,262,600 7,034,700 Diluted 12,009,300 7,475,000









A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 26,124 $ 23,706 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,271 501 Amortization of loan cost 569 396 Deferred income taxes (1,423 ) — Interest added to principal of secured loans (5 ) (4 ) Share-based compensation 473 178 Earnings from equity method investments (1,489 ) (4,126 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (15,522 ) (26,526 ) Secured loans receivable 25 (358 ) Secured loans made to affiliates 3,032 4,642 Derivative assets (25,249 ) (67,275 ) Precious metals held under financing arrangements 24,124 19,821 Inventories (107,686 ) (91,900 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (689 ) (292 ) Accounts payable and other current liabilities (21,553 ) 69,992 Derivative liabilities 62,809 (11,917 ) Liabilities on borrowed metals (17,248 ) (14,454 ) Accrued liabilities (6,420 ) (1,227 ) Income tax payable 2,124 771 Net cash used in operating activities (69,733 ) (98,072 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (709 ) (476 ) Purchase of long-term investments (6,250 ) — Secured loans receivable, net (407 ) (24,793 ) Net cash used in investing activities (7,366 ) (25,269 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Product financing arrangements, net 18,392 26,921 Dividends paid (22,639 ) (10,553 ) Borrowings and repayments under lines of credit, net 9,000 79,000 Debt funding issuance costs (199 ) (398 ) Net settlement on issuance of common shares on exercise of options 749 416 Net cash provided by financing activities 5,303 95,386 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (71,796 ) (27,955 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 101,405 52,325 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 29,609 $ 24,370









Overview of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations

The operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 $ % $ % of

revenue $ % of

revenue Increase/

(decrease) Increase/

(decrease) Revenues $ 2,013,971 100.000 % $ 1,866,116 100.000 % $ 147,855 7.9 % Gross profit 56,009 2.781 % 36,145 1.937 % $ 19,864 55.0 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses (16,677 ) (0.828 )% (9,505 ) (0.509 )% $ 7,172 75.5 % Depreciation and amortization expense (8,271 ) (0.411 )% (501 ) (0.027 )% $ 7,770 1,550.9 % Interest income 5,531 0.275 % 3,983 0.213 % $ 1,548 38.9 % Interest expense (5,473 ) (0.272 )% (4,293 ) (0.230 )% $ 1,180 27.5 % Earnings from equity method investments 1,489 0.074 % 4,126 0.221 % $ (2,637 ) (63.9 %) Other income, net 409 0.020 % 359 0.019 % $ 50 13.9 % Unrealized losses on foreign exchange (224 ) (0.011 )% (97 ) (0.005 )% $ 127 130.9 % Net income before provision for income taxes 32,793 1.628 % 30,217 1.619 % $ 2,576 8.5 % Income tax expense (6,669 ) (0.331 )% (6,511 ) (0.349 )% $ 158 2.4 % Net income 26,124 1.297 % 23,706 1.270 % $ 2,418 10.2 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 100 0.005 % 623 0.033 % $ (523 ) (83.9 %) Net income attributable to the Company $ 26,024 1.292 % $ 23,083 1.237 % $ 2,941 12.7 % Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.: Per Share Data: Basic $ 2.31 $ 3.28 $ (0.97 ) (29.6 %) Diluted $ 2.17 $ 3.09 $ (0.92 ) (29.8 %)









Overview of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021

Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations

The operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 are as follows:

in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 $ % $ % of

revenue $ % of

revenue Increase/

(decrease) Increase/

(decrease) Revenues $ 2,013,971 100.000 % $ 2,178,666 100.000 % $ (164,695 ) (7.6 %) Gross profit 56,009 2.781 % 87,131 3.999 % $ (31,122 ) (35.7 %) Selling, general, and administrative expenses (16,677 ) (0.828 )% (16,693 ) (0.766 )% $ (16 ) (0.1 %) Depreciation and amortization expense (8,271 ) (0.411 )% (8,294 ) (0.381 )% $ (23 ) (0.3 %) Interest income 5,531 0.275 % 5,234 0.240 % $ 297 5.7 % Interest expense (5,473 ) (0.272 )% (5,200 ) (0.239 )% $ 273 5.3 % Earnings from equity method investments 1,489 0.074 % 1,648 0.076 % $ (159 ) (9.6 %) Other income, net 409 0.020 % 176 0.008 % $ 233 132.4 % Unrealized (losses) gains on foreign exchange (224 ) (0.011 )% 2 0.000 % $ 226 11,300.0 % Net income before provision for income taxes 32,793 1.628 % 64,004 2.938 % $ (31,211 ) (48.8 %) Income tax expense (6,669 ) (0.331 )% (12,933 ) (0.594 )% $ (6,264 ) (48.4 %) Net income 26,124 1.297 % 51,071 2.344 % $ (24,947 ) (48.8 %) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 100 0.005 % 66 0.003 % $ 34 51.5 % Net income attributable to the Company $ 26,024 1.292 % $ 51,005 2.341 % $ (24,981 ) (49.0 %) Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.: Per Share Data: Basic $ 2.31 $ 4.57 $ (2.26 ) (49.5 %) Diluted $ 2.17 $ 4.28 $ (2.11 ) (49.3 %)









A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net income before provision for income taxes to Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes:

in thousands Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 $ % $ % of

revenue $ % of

revenue Increase/

(decrease) Increase/

(decrease) Revenues $ 2,013,971 100.000 % $ 1,866,116 100.000 % $ 147,855 7.9 % Net income before provision for income taxes $ 32,793 1.628 % $ 30,217 1.619 % $ 2,576 8.5 % Adjustments: Acquisition costs 44 0.002 % — — $ 44 (— %) Amortization of acquired intangibles 7,872 0.391 % 154 0.008 % $ 7,718 5,011.7 % Depreciation expense 399 0.020 % 347 0.019 % $ 52 15.0 % Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes (Non-GAAP) $ 41,108 2.041 % $ 30,718 1.646 % $ 10,390 33.8 %



