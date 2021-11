Genetron Health to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Investor Call on November 30, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced that it will report unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on November 30, 2021 before the US market open.



Management will host a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. ET (9:30 p.m. Beijing time) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. The conference call can be accessed by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-332-208-9468 China Domestic: 400-820-5286 Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771 International: +65-6713-5590 Conference ID: 5848053

Participants are encouraged to dial into the call at least 15 minutes in advance due to high call volumes.

A replay will be accessible through December 7, 2021 by dialing the following numbers:

Telco replay number

United States: +1-855-452-5696 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Conference ID: 5848053

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available on the "News and Events" page of the Investors section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.genetronhealth.com.

About Genetron Holdings Limited

Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:GTH) is a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The Company has developed a comprehensive oncology portfolio that covers the entire spectrum of cancer management, addressing needs and challenges from early screening, diagnosis and treatment recommendations, as well as continuous disease monitoring and care. Genetron Health also partners with global biopharmaceutical companies and offers customized services and products. For more information, please visit ir.genetronhealth.com.

Investor Relations Contact

US:

Hoki Luk

Head of Investor Relations

Email: hluk@genetronhealth.us

Phone: +1 (408) 891-9255