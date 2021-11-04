eGain Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences in November

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN ), the leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today announced it will be participating in the following three investor conferences in November:



Berenberg U.S. CEO Conference 2021

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 (one-on-one meetings only)

Craig-Hallum 12th Annual Alpha Select Conference

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 (one-on-one meetings only)

Roth 10th Annual Technology Event

Thursday, November 18, 2021 (one-on-one meetings only)

eGain management will host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. Meetings can be scheduled through the firms hosting the conferences or through MKR Investor Relations, eGain’s investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com .

About eGain

Our knowledge-powered customer engagement software automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences for global brands. Infused with AI and analytics, eGain’s top-rated cloud platform enables effortless customer journeys with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent tools. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com .

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.