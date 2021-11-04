Oyster Point Pharma Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

FDA Approval of TYRVAYA™ (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray for the Treatment of the Signs and Symptoms of Dry Eye Disease on October 15, 2021





PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), ("Oyster Point Pharma" or "the Company") a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021, and provided an overview of recent business highlights.

“Oyster Point Pharma has achieved significant milestones recently, including the onboarding of our talented field force and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of TYRVAYA™ (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray. In addition, we are excited to announce that, as of Monday, November 1st, our field force has commenced the launch of TYRVAYA Nasal Spray for patients and the eye care practitioners who care for them,” said Jeffrey Nau, Ph.D., MMS, president and chief executive officer of Oyster Point Pharma. Dr. Nau continued, "With our launch of TYRVAYA Nasal Spray underway, we look forward to helping patients with dry eye disease as well as continuing our mission to develop novel therapeutic treatments for ophthalmic diseases.”

Recent Business Highlights

FDA Approval of TYRVAYA (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray for the Treatment of the Signs and Symptoms of Dry Eye Disease. On October 15, 2021, the FDA approved TYRVAYA Nasal Spray for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. TYRVAYA Nasal Spray’s differentiated mechanism of action is believed to activate the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway resulting in increased production of basal tear film as a treatment for dry eye disease. The exact mechanism of action is unknown at this time.





On October 15, 2021, the FDA approved TYRVAYA Nasal Spray for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. TYRVAYA Nasal Spray’s differentiated mechanism of action is believed to activate the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway resulting in increased production of basal tear film as a treatment for dry eye disease. The exact mechanism of action is unknown at this time. Field Force Onboarding Completed During Q3’21, U.S. Launch of TYRVAYA Nasal Spray Initiated on November 1, 2021. The Company completed the onboarding of its planned field force of 150-200 field-based sales resources during the third quarter, who have been communicating the Company's dry eye disease-state awareness campaign. As of November 1 st , the field force has initiated calling on Eye Care Practitioners to market TYRVAYA Nasal Spray. TYRVAYA Nasal Spray is now available at U.S. regional wholesalers for distribution to pharmacies, and samples are available to Eye Care Practitioners.





The Company completed the onboarding of its planned field force of 150-200 field-based sales resources during the third quarter, who have been communicating the Company's dry eye disease-state awareness campaign. As of November 1 , the field force has initiated calling on Eye Care Practitioners to market TYRVAYA Nasal Spray. TYRVAYA Nasal Spray is now available at U.S. regional wholesalers for distribution to pharmacies, and samples are available to Eye Care Practitioners. $17.9 Million in Revenue Recognized from Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals License and Collaboration Agreement During Q3’21. The Company recognized $17.9 million in revenue in connection with the Ji Xing License and Collaboration Agreement in Q3’21, which includes the partial, non-cash consideration of Ji Xing senior common shares. Following FDA approval of TYRVAYA Nasal Spray on October 15, 2021, the Company received an additional $5 million development milestone payment and the remaining senior common shares in Ji Xing.





The Company recognized $17.9 million in revenue in connection with the Ji Xing License and Collaboration Agreement in Q3’21, which includes the partial, non-cash consideration of Ji Xing senior common shares. Following FDA approval of TYRVAYA Nasal Spray on October 15, 2021, the Company received an additional $5 million development milestone payment and the remaining senior common shares in Ji Xing. Waiver and Amendment to the OrbiMed Royalty & Credit Opportunities III, LP (OrbiMed) Credit Agreement and Exercise of Option to Borrow Second $50 Million Tranche; Second Tranche Received on November 4th. On October 19, 2021, the Company entered into a waiver and amendment to the August 2021 Credit Agreement with OrbiMed to waive certain labeling requirements required to permit the availability of the second, $50 million tranche of funding under the Credit Agreement, among other revisions. The Company issued a borrowing notice to OrbiMed for the second tranche and received the second tranche funds on November 4, 2021.



Overview of Financial and Operating Results

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Cash Position: As of September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $184.2 million, compared to $192.6 million as of December 31, 2020.





As of September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $184.2 million, compared to $192.6 million as of December 31, 2020. License Revenue – Related Party: In connection with the license agreement with Ji Xing, the Company recognized $17.9 million in license revenue during the three months ended September 30, 2021, which is inclusive of the partial, non-cash consideration of Ji Xing senior common shares. Of this amount, the Company received $15.0 million in cash consideration during the three months ended September 30, 2021 and $2.5 million is included in other receivables – related party as of September 30, 2021.





In connection with the license agreement with Ji Xing, the Company recognized $17.9 million in license revenue during the three months ended September 30, 2021, which is inclusive of the partial, non-cash consideration of Ji Xing senior common shares. Of this amount, the Company received $15.0 million in cash consideration during the three months ended September 30, 2021 and $2.5 million is included in other receivables – related party as of September 30, 2021. R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses decreased by $2.0 million during the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by lower chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) expenses incurred by the Company in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020, which included significant pre-approval inventory costs, as well as expenses related to the preparation of the NDA filing in December 2020. The Company also incurred lower clinical and pre-clinical expense due to the timing and number of the studies conducted during the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020.





Research and development expenses decreased by $2.0 million during the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by lower chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) expenses incurred by the Company in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020, which included significant pre-approval inventory costs, as well as expenses related to the preparation of the NDA filing in December 2020. The Company also incurred lower clinical and pre-clinical expense due to the timing and number of the studies conducted during the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. SG&A Expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $20.4 million during the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase was driven by higher payroll-related expenses of $11.2 million, inclusive of increase in stock-based compensation of $0.8 million, primarily driven by onboarding a commercial field force during the three months ended September 30, 2021. In addition, the Company incurred higher commercial planning expenses of $5.2 million in anticipation of a U.S. launch of TYRVAYA Nasal Spray, and higher general and administrative expenses of $3.1 million, related to accounting, legal, facilities, and information technology costs. The Company also incurred higher medical affairs costs in the amount of $0.9 million during the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020.





Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $20.4 million during the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase was driven by higher payroll-related expenses of $11.2 million, inclusive of increase in stock-based compensation of $0.8 million, primarily driven by onboarding a commercial field force during the three months ended September 30, 2021. In addition, the Company incurred higher commercial planning expenses of $5.2 million in anticipation of a U.S. launch of TYRVAYA Nasal Spray, and higher general and administrative expenses of $3.1 million, related to accounting, legal, facilities, and information technology costs. The Company also incurred higher medical affairs costs in the amount of $0.9 million during the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. Interest Expense: The Company incurred $1.1 million of interest expense during the three months ended September 30, 2021, related to the term loan credit facility entered into in August 2021.





The Company incurred $1.1 million of interest expense during the three months ended September 30, 2021, related to the term loan credit facility entered into in August 2021. Net Loss: For the third quarter of 2021, the Company had a net loss of $17.7 million, or $(0.68) per share, compared to a net loss of $16.3 million, or $(0.63) per share, for the same period in 2020.



About Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.

Oyster Point Pharma is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases. In October 2021, Oyster Point Pharma received FDA-approval for TYRVAYA™ (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point has a growing pipeline of clinical and pre-clinical programs and continues to expand its research and development pipeline through internal innovation and external collaborations. Oyster Point is continuously striving to advance breakthrough science and deliver therapies seeking to address the unmet needs of patients with ophthalmic disease and the eye care professionals who take care of them. For more information, visit www.oysterpointrx.com and follow @OysterPointRx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About TYRVAYA™ (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray

TYRVAYA (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray 0.03 mg (formerly referred to as OC-01) is a highly selective cholinergic agonist that is FDA-approved to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease as a multidose nasal spray. The parasympathetic nervous system, the "rest and digest" system of the body, controls tear film homeostasis partially via the trigeminal nerve, which is accessible within the nose. The efficacy of TYRVAYA Nasal Spray in dry eye disease is believed to be the result of varenicline's activity at heteromeric sub-type(s) of the nicotinic acetylcholine (nACh) receptor where its binding produces agonist activity and activates the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway resulting in increased production of basal tear film as a treatment for dry eye disease. Varenicline binds with high affinity and selectivity at human α4β2, α4α6β2, α3β4, α3α5β4 and α7 neuronal nicotinic acetylcholine receptors. The exact mechanism of action is unknown at this time.

About Dry Eye Disease and the Role of Tear Film

Dry eye disease is a chronic condition that impacts an estimated 38 million people in the U.S. and is growing in prevalence1,2. It can cause persistent stinging, scratching, burning sensations, sensitivity to light, blurred vision, and eye fatigue. Dry eye disease is a multifactorial disease of the ocular surface characterized by disruption of the tear film. Human tear film is a complex mixture of more than 1,500 different proteins, including growth factors and antibodies, as well as numerous classes of lipids and mucins3. Natural tear film protects and lubricates the eyes, washes away foreign particles, contains growth factors and antimicrobial components, and creates a smooth surface that forms the primary refractive surface of the eye.

Forward-Looking Statements

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.

Select Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 184,166 $ 192,585 Working capital* $ 174,525 $ 185,385 Total assets $ 195,009 $ 197,910 Stockholders’ equity $ 137,512 $ 186,659

___________________

*Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities.



Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.

Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)