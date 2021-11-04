Cavco Industries Reports Record Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results

PHOENIX, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) today announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended October 2, 2021 and provided updates on other business items.



On September 24, 2021, we completed the acquisition of certain assets and liabilities of The Commodore Corporation ("Commodore"), which operates six manufacturing plants and two retail locations. Since the acquisition date, the results of Commodore are included in Cavco's consolidated financial statements.

Quarterly Highlights

Record breaking Net revenue and Net income of $360 million and $38 million, respectively

Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue increased to 25.0% with factory-built housing gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue at 24.1%

Earnings per diluted share was $4.06 compared to $1.62 in last year's quarter

Backlogs were $1.1 billion at the end of the quarter, up $315 million from three months earlier. Of this increase, Commodore contributed $279 million

Returned $7.6 million to shareholders through stock repurchases



Commenting on the quarter, Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "Our businesses continue to do an outstanding job of managing through an extremely volatile period. The impressive results this quarter were achieved while managing persistent labor and supply challenges. We were also able to close on the Commodore acquisition ahead of schedule and are well into the combination of two strong organizations. We’re excited about the improvements that will come from leveraging the best of both."

Mr. Boor continued, "With continuing strong demand drivers and our solid operating foundation we remain focused on our long-term strategies. We have a tremendous opportunity to provide affordable homes at a faster and faster pace by investing in manufacturing improvements in our existing plants and growing our capacity through new operations and acquisitions."

Financial Results

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold) October 2,

2021 September 26,

2020 Change Net revenue Factory-built housing $ 342,094 $ 240,967 $ 101,127 42.0 % Financial services 17,449 17,009 440 2.6 % $ 359,543 $ 257,976 $ 101,567 39.4 % Factory-built modules sold 6,256 5,739 517 9.0 % Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules) 3,597 3,427 170 5.0 % Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold $ 95,105 $ 70,314 $ 24,791 35.3 %





Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold) October 2,

2021 September 26,

2020 Change Net revenue Factory-built housing $ 654,377 $ 479,057 $ 175,320 36.6 % Financial services 35,588 33,720 1,868 5.5 % $ 689,965 $ 512,777 $ 177,188 34.6 % Factory-built modules sold 12,574 11,355 1,219 10.7 % Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules) 7,297 6,776 521 7.7 % Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold $ 89,678 $ 70,699 $ 18,979 26.8 %

In the factory-built housing segment, the increases in Net revenue were primarily due to higher home selling prices and higher home sales volume. The higher home prices were driven by product price increases and a shift toward more multi-section homes. Home sales volume increased from higher factory capacity utilization.

Financial services segment Net revenue increased primarily due to higher volume in home loan sales and more insurance policies in force in the current year compared to the prior year, partially offset by lower interest income earned on the acquired consumer loan portfolios that continue to amortize and higher unrealized losses on marketable equity securities in the insurance subsidiary's portfolio.

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) October 2,

2021 September 26,

2020 Change Gross Profit Factory-built housing $ 82,299 $ 46,155 $ 36,144 78.3 % Financial services 7,629 7,386 243 3.3 % $ 89,928 $ 53,541 $ 36,387 68.0 % Consolidated gross profit as % of Net revenue 25.0 % 20.8 % N/A 4.2 % Income from Operations Factory-built housing $ 41,952 $ 15,430 $ 26,522 171.9 % Financial services 2,604 2,658 (54 ) (2.0 )% $ 44,556 $ 18,088 $ 26,468 146.3 % Six Months Ended ($ in thousands) October 2,

2021 September 26,

2020 Change Gross Profit Factory-built housing $ 148,572 $ 93,147 $ 55,425 59.5 % Financial services 15,369 15,717 (348 ) (2.2 )% $ 163,941 $ 108,864 $ 55,077 50.6 % Consolidated gross profit as % of Net revenue 23.8 % 21.2 % N/A 2.6 % Income from Operations Factory-built housing $ 72,728 $ 31,685 $ 41,043 129.5 % Financial services 5,009 6,403 (1,394 ) (21.8 )% $ 77,737 $ 38,088 $ 39,649 104.1 %

In the factory-built housing segment, Gross profit for the three and six months ended October 2, 2021 increased from higher home sales prices, partially offset by higher material costs per unit. Our margins benefited from recent lows in lumber and other lumber related product prices. However, most other product prices have increased significantly. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased in these periods from higher salary and incentive compensation expense on improved earnings, transaction deal costs related to the Commodore acquisition and higher net expense related to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") inquiry.

In the financial services segment, Gross profit increased in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 compared to the same quarter in the prior year primarily due to fewer weather events, partially offset by unrealized losses on marketable equity securities compared to unrealized gains in the prior year period. For the six months ended October 2, 2021, gross profit decreased primarily due to higher weather related claims in the first three months of the period and unrealized losses on marketable equity securities compared to unrealized gains in the prior year period. Further, Income from operations decreased for the three and six months ended October 2, 2021 primarily due to higher compensation expense.

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) October 2,

2021 September 26,

2020 Change Net Income attributable to Cavco common stockholders $ 37,610 $ 15,049 $ 22,561 149.9 % Diluted net income per share $ 4.06 $ 1.62 $ 2.44 150.6 % Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) October 2,

2021 September 26,

2020 Change Net Income attributable to Cavco common stockholders $ 64,656 $ 31,723 $ 32,933 103.8 % Diluted net income per share $ 6.97 $ 3.42 $ 3.55 103.8 %

Other income, net during the three months ended October 2, 2021 includes a $3.3 million gain on the consolidation of a non-marketable equity investment, which went from a 50% ownership to 70%.



Items ancillary to our core operations had the following impact on the results of operations:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in millions) October 2,

2021 September 26,

2020 October 2,

2021 September 26,

2020 Net revenue Unrealized (losses) gains recognized during the period on securities held in the financial services segment $ (0.5 ) $ 0.7 $ (0.1 ) $ 1.7 Selling, general and administrative expenses Amortization of additional Director & Officer insurance premiums — (2.1 ) — (4.2 ) Legal and other expense related to the SEC inquiry, net of recovery (0.5 ) 0.3 (0.6 ) 0.2 Commodore acquisition deal costs (2.1 ) — (2.4 ) — Other income, net Corporate unrealized gains recognized during the period on securities held 0.5 0.6 1.7 1.6 Gain on consolidation of equity method investment 3.3 — 3.3 — Income tax expense Tax benefits from stock option exercises 0.5 0.4 0.7 0.7

Housing Demand and Production Updates

Housing demand remains strong as well-qualified individuals continue pursuing home-ownership, bolstered by the low home loan interest rates. Home order rates have moderated from the extreme highs we saw the past few quarters, but still remain above pre-COVID rates, which were considered to be strong.

Our backlogs at October 2, 2021 were $1.1 billion, up $315 million or 39.8% compared to $792 million at July 3, 2021, and up $787 million or 245.4% compared to $321 million at September 26, 2020. These increases include $279 million attributable to the Commodore acquisition. Although we continue to experience hiring challenges, higher and largely unpredictable factory employee absenteeism and other inefficiencies from building material supply disruptions, our total average plant capacity utilization rate was approximately 75% during the second fiscal quarter of 2022.

Closing of The Commodore Corporation Acquisition

As noted above, we completed the acquisition of Commodore on September 24, 2021. The purchase price totaled $156 million, based on estimated closing financial statements and after certain adjustments. The purchase was funded with cash on hand. Further purchase price adjustments are expected upon completion of final closing financial statements and upon achievement of other specified milestones.

Certain benefits of the acquisition include:

Beneficial geographic addition to Cavco's footprint with strong operations in the Northeast/Midwest/Mid-Atlantic markets, which provide a platform for future growth;

Strong and experienced management team that has implemented manufacturing innovations with reapplication potential across Cavco's operations;

Potential for cost and revenue synergies;

Strategic deployment of cash while maintaining a strong liquidity position; and

Accretive transaction on both an earnings and cash flow from operations basis at an attractive price based on industry benchmarks.



Update on New Park Model Facility in Arizona

We continue to make progress on the new Glendale, Arizona facility that focuses on park model RV production. We have experienced permitting delays and now expect to begin operations in mid-calendar year 2022.

About Cavco

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. Our products are marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood and Midcountry. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In general, all statements that are not historical in nature are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are typically included, for example, in discussions regarding the manufactured housing industry; our financial performance and operating results; and the expected effect of certain risks and uncertainties on our business, financial condition and results of operations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results or performance may differ materially from anticipated results or performance. Factors that could cause such differences to occur include, but are not limited to: the impact of local or national emergencies including the COVID-19 pandemic, including such impacts from state and federal regulatory action that restricts our ability to operate our business in the ordinary course and impacts on (i) customer demand and the availability of financing for our products, (ii) our supply chain and the availability of raw materials for the manufacture of our products, (iii) the availability of labor and the health and safety of our workforce and (iv) our liquidity and access to the capital markets; labor shortages and the pricing and availability of raw materials; our ability to successfully integrate past acquisitions or future acquisitions and the ability to attain the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; involvement in vertically integrated lines of business, including manufactured housing consumer finance, commercial finance and insurance; information technology failures or cyber incidents; our participation in certain financing programs for the purchase of our products by industry distributors and consumers, which may expose us to additional risk of credit loss; significant warranty and construction defect claims; our contingent repurchase obligations related to wholesale financing; a write-off of all or part of our goodwill; our ability to maintain relationships with independent distributors; our business and operations being concentrated in certain geographic regions; governmental and regulatory disruption, including prolonged delays by Congress and the President to approve budgets or continuing appropriations resolutions to facilitate the operation of the federal government; curtailment of available financing from home-only lenders and increased lending regulations; availability of wholesale financing and limited floor plan lenders; market forces and housing demand fluctuations; the cyclical and seasonal nature of our business; competition; general deterioration in economic conditions and turmoil in the financial markets; unfavorable zoning ordinances; extensive regulation affecting the production and sale of manufactured housing; potential financial impact on the Company from the subpoenas we received from the SEC and its ongoing investigation, including the risk of potential litigation or regulatory action, and costs and expenses arising from the SEC subpoenas and investigation and the events described in or covered by the SEC subpoenas and investigation, which include the Company's indemnification obligations and insurance costs regarding such matters, and potential reputational damage that the Company may suffer; losses not covered by our director and officer insurance, which may be large, adversely impacting financial performance; loss of any of our executive officers; our ability to generate income in the future; liquidity and ability to raise capital may be limited; organizational document provisions delaying or making a change in control more difficult; and volatility of stock price; together with all of the other risks described in our filings with the SEC. Readers are specifically referred to the Risk Factors described in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 3, 2021 as may be amended from time to time, which identify important risks that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Cavco expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

October 2,

2021 April 3,

2021 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 224,291 $ 322,279 Restricted cash, current 19,850 16,693 Accounts receivable, net 72,038 47,396 Short-term investments 18,867 19,496 Current portion of consumer loans receivable, net 26,475 37,690 Current portion of commercial loans receivable, net 31,307 14,568 Current portion of commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net 294 4,664 Inventories 190,394 131,234 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 49,482 57,779 Total current assets 632,998 651,799 Restricted cash 335 335 Investments 35,650 35,010 Consumer loans receivable, net 32,124 37,108 Commercial loans receivable, net 36,685 20,281 Commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net 3,647 4,801 Property, plant and equipment, net 156,397 96,794 Goodwill 106,487 75,090 Other intangibles, net 35,404 14,363 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,706 16,252 Total assets $ 1,056,433 $ 951,833 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 42,549 $ 32,120 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 237,462 203,133 Current portion of secured financings and other 2,260 1,851 Total current liabilities 282,271 237,104 Operating lease liabilities 13,240 13,361 Secured financings and other 17,305 10,335 Deferred income taxes 9,373 7,393 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 1,128 — Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; Issued 9,275,016 and 9,241,256 shares, respectively 93 92 Treasury stock, at cost; 98,201 and 6,600 shares, respectively (21,877 ) (1,441 ) Additional paid-in capital 259,116 253,835 Retained earnings 495,713 431,057 Accumulated other comprehensive income 71 97 Total stockholders' equity 733,116 683,640 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity $ 1,056,433 $ 951,833

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 2,

2021 September 26,

2020 October 2,

2021 September 26,

2020 Net revenue $ 359,543 $ 257,976 $ 689,965 $ 512,777 Cost of sales 269,615 204,435 526,024 403,913 Gross profit 89,928 53,541 163,941 108,864 Selling, general and administrative expenses 45,372 35,453 86,204 70,776 Income from operations 44,556 18,088 77,737 38,088 Interest expense (203 ) (194 ) (367 ) (390 ) Other income, net 4,668 1,702 7,129 3,578 Income before income taxes 49,021 19,596 84,499 41,276 Income tax expense (11,338 ) (4,547 ) (19,770 ) (9,553 ) Net income 37,683 15,049 64,729 31,723 Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 73 — 73 — Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders $ 37,610 $ 15,049 $ 64,656 $ 31,723 Net income per share attributable to Cavco common stockholders Basic $ 4.09 $ 1.64 $ 7.03 $ 3.46 Diluted $ 4.06 $ 1.62 $ 6.97 $ 3.42 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 9,190,866 9,182,945 9,194,577 9,178,609 Diluted 9,273,136 9,295,409 9,274,440 9,280,080

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

OTHER OPERATING DATA

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 2,

2021 September 26,

2020 October 2,

2021 September 26,

2020 Capital expenditures $ 2,078 $ 1,917 $ 4,671 $ 3,773 Depreciation $ 1,448 $ 1,382 $ 2,851 $ 2,808 Amortization of other intangibles $ 166 $ 187 $ 339 $ 374

