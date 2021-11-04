First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Declares a Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

BOSTON, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCRD) (“First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC” or the “Company”), a direct lender to middle market companies, today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021. Additionally, the Company announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared a fourth fiscal quarter 2021 dividend of $0.10 per share payable on December 31, 2021, to stockholders of record as of December 15, 2021.



HIGHLIGHTS

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Portfolio results As of September 30, 2021 Total assets $ 421.7 Investment portfolio, at fair value $ 402.0 Net assets $ 195.8 Net asset value per share $ 6.50 Weighted average yield on investments 6.9% Quarter Ended

September 30, 2021 Quarter ended

September 30, 2020 Portfolio activity Total portfolio investments made, at par $ 42.5 $ 11.9 Total portfolio investments made, at cost $ 41.7 $ 11.7 Number of new portfolio investments 8 4 Number of portfolio investments at end of period 68 47 Operating results Total investment income $ 8.4 $ 7.3 Net investment income $ 3.3 $ 3.2 Net increase in net assets from operations $ 2.7 $ 15.2 Net investment income per share $ 0.11 $ 0.10 Dividends declared per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

In the third fiscal quarter, the Company closed on eight new investments totaling $34.0 million at par and an additional $8.5 million at par in follow-on investments, including delayed draw and revolver fundings.

New investments during the third fiscal quarter at par were:

$7.0 million first lien senior secured term loan in Hudson’s Bay Company ULC;

$5.3 million first lien senior secured term loan in Ingenio, LLC;

$5.2 million first lien senior secured term loan in CC Amulet Management, LLC;

$5.1 million first lien senior secured term loan in Newcleus, LLC;

$4.3 million first lien senior secured term loan in SuperHero Fire Protection, LLC;

$3.1 million first lien senior secured term loan in TMA Buyer, LLC;

$2.4 million first lien senior secured term loan in A&R Logistics Holdings, Inc.; and

$1.6 million first lien senior secured term loan in PDFTron Systems Inc.

Notable realizations for the quarter included:

Repayment of a first lien senior secured term loan and revolving loan in Women’s Health USA, Inc., which resulted in proceeds of $8.6 million, including a prepayment premium;

Repayment of first lien senior secured term loans, a revolving loan, and delayed draw loans in PDFTron Systems Inc., which resulted in proceeds of $7.5 million, including a prepayment premium;

Repayment of a first lien senior secured term loan in ABC Legal Services, LLC, which resulted in proceeds of $6.7 million; and

Repayment of a first lien senior secured term loan in Finxera Intermediate, LLC, which resulted in proceeds of $6.5 million.

As of September 30, 2021, these transactions, coupled with changes in net unrealized appreciation in the portfolio during the quarter, bring the total fair value of First Eagle Alternative BDC’s investment portfolio to $402.0 million across 68 portfolio investments. The Company’s investment portfolio by investment type at fair value is presented below ($ in millions):

Description Fair Value Percentage of

Total First lien senior secured debt $ 295.9 73.6 % Investment in Logan JV 73.0 18.2 % Second lien debt 16.6 4.1 % Equity investments 7.2 1.8 % Subordinated debt 6.0 1.5 % Investments in funds 3.3 0.8 % Total investments $ 402.0 100.0 %

As of September 30, 2021, the weighted average yield of the debt and income-producing securities, including the Logan JV, LLC (the “Logan JV”), in the investment portfolio at their current cost basis was 6.9 percent. As of September 30, 2021, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had loans on non-accrual status with an aggregate amortized cost of $15.8 million and fair value of $8.2 million, or 3.5 percent and 2.0 percent of the portfolio’s amortized cost and fair value, respectively. As of September 30, 2021, 93 percent of the Company’s income-producing debt investments bore interest based on floating rates, such as the London Interbank Offered Rate, or LIBOR, some of which may be subject to interest rate floors.

This compares to the portfolio as of December 31, 2020, which had a fair value of $337.7 million across 51

portfolio investments. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s investment portfolio by investment type at fair value as of December 31, 2020 is presented below ($ in millions):

Description Fair Value Percentage of

Total First lien senior secured debt $ 233.7 69.2 % Investment in Logan JV 68.1 20.2 % Second lien debt 22.1 6.5 % Subordinated debt 5.8 1.7 % Equity investments 5.1 1.5 % Investments in funds 2.9 0.9 % Total investments $ 337.7 100.0 %

As of December 31, 2020, the weighted average yield of the debt and income-producing securities, including Logan JV, in the investment portfolio at their cost basis was 7.1 percent. As of December 31, 2020, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had loans on non-accrual status with an aggregate amortized cost of $15.5 million and fair value of $7.4 million, or 3.9 percent and 2.2 percent of the portfolio’s amortized cost and fair value, respectively. As of December 31, 2020, 97 percent of the Company’s income-producing debt investments bore interest based at floating rates, such as LIBOR, some of which may be subject to interest rate floors.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Investment income

A breakdown of investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 is presented below ($ in millions):

Three months ended September 30, 2021 2020 Interest income on debt securities Cash interest $ 5.6 $ 4.1 PIK interest 0.1 0.3 Prepayment premiums 0.2 — Net accretion of discounts and other fees 0.4 0.2 Total interest on debt securities 6.3 4.6 Dividend income 1.7 2.6 Other income 0.4 0.1 Total investment income $ 8.4 $ 7.3

The increase in investment income between the three month periods was primarily due to an increase in interest income due to the expansion of the Company’s investment portfolio, as well as higher prepayment premiums received and higher other income related to one-time fees. The increase in investment income was partially offset by a reduction in dividend income due to the Company’s sale of C&K Markets in December 2020.

Expenses

A breakdown of expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 is presented below ($ in millions):

For the three months ended September 30, 2021 2020 Expenses Interest and fees on borrowings $ 2.9 $ 2.8 Base management fees 1.0 0.9 Other expenses 0.9 1.1 Administrator expenses 0.2 0.3 Total expenses 5.0 5.1 Management fee waiver — (0.9 ) Total expenses, net of fee waivers 5.0 4.2 Income tax provision, excise and other taxes — — Total expenses after taxes $ 5.0 $ 4.2

The increase in total expenses (net of fee waivers) between the three month periods was primarily due to our waiver of base management fees during the three months ended September 30, 2020. This increase was partially offset by lower administrator and other expenses. Interest and fees on borrowings increased slightly as a result of higher overall outstanding borrowing balances during the three months ended September 30, 2021, offset by a decrease in weighted average interest rate from 5.3% as of September 30, 2020 to 4.6% as of September 30, 2021.

Net investment income

Net investment income totaled $3.3 million and $3.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, or $0.11 and $0.10 per share, respectively, based upon 30,109,384 and 31,237,433 weighted average common shares outstanding, respectively.

The increase in net investment income between the three month periods is primarily attributable to an increase in interest income earned on the debt securities in the portfolio and higher other income related to one-time fees. The increase was partially offset by reduced dividend income due to the Company’s sale of C&K Markets in December 2020, as well as a reduction in management fee waiver during the three month period ended September 30, 2021.

Net realized gains and losses, net of income tax provision

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recognized a net realized gain on portfolio investments of $0.1 million, in connection with a distribution and reduction in the expected proceeds from certain escrows.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company recognized a net realized loss on portfolio investments of $17.5 million, primarily related to the $17.5 million loss from the restructuring of OEM Group, LLC.

Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments

For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, the Company’s investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation of $(1.2) million and $29.4 million, respectively.

The net change in unrealized depreciation on investments during the three months ended September 30, 2021 was primarily due to the decreases in the fair values of the Aurotech, LLC and Wheels Up Partners, LLC, along with other portfolio assets, as a result of market conditions and portfolio company performance.

The net change in unrealized appreciation on investments during the three months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to an increase in the fair value of the Logan JV, coupled with the reversal of prior period unrealized depreciation into realized losses in connection with the restructuring of OEM Group, LLC.

Change in net assets resulting from operations

The net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $2.7 million and $15.2 million, or $0.09 and $0.49 per share, based upon 30,109,384 and 31,237,433 weighted average common shares outstanding, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

The decrease in net assets resulting from operations for the respective periods is due primarily to significant unrealized gains (partially offset by realized losses) recognized in the three month period ended September 30, 2020.

FINANCIAL CONDITION, INCLUDING LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash of $9.6 million.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $221.1 million in outstanding borrowings, which was comprised of $100.5 million outstanding on the credit facility and $120.6 million of notes payable outstanding. As of September 30, 2021, borrowings outstanding had a weighted average interest rate of 4.6 percent. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company borrowed $171.0 million and repaid $128.2 million under the credit facility.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company’s operating activities used cash of $38.5 million, primarily in connection with the purchases and sales of portfolio investments. Financing activities provided $42.8 million from borrowing on the credit facility and used $9.0 million for distributions to stockholders and $2.3 million for the payment of financing costs. Additionally, the Company borrowed $69.0 million as part of our issuance of our 2026 notes, and used the proceeds from the 2026 notes issuance to redeem our outstanding 2022 notes for $60.0 million, with the remainder of the proceeds partially repaying the credit facility.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company’s operating activities provided cash of $11.2 million primarily in connection with investment activity. Financing activities used $1.5 million to pay down borrowings on its credit facility, $12.8 million for distributions to stockholders, $2.2 million to repurchase common stock under its stock repurchase program, and $19.7 million to repurchase common stock under its tender offer that closed in July 2020. Additionally, the Company’s financing activities provided $30.0 million from the issuance of common stock.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

From October 1, 2021 through November 4, 2021, First Eagle Alternative Credit BDC made new investments totaling $11.9 million at par and follow-on investments, including revolver and delayed draw fundings, totaling $1.1 million at par with a combined weighted average yield of 6.5%.

On October 26, 2021, the Company received total proceeds of $21.6 million from the repayment of its first lien senior secured term loan investment at par and sale of its common equity investment in Igloo Products Corp.

On November 2, 2021, the Board declared a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2021.

FIRST EAGLE ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL BDC, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(in thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2021

(unaudited) December 31, 2020 Assets: Investments at fair value: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (cost of $299,645 and $250,928, respectively) $ 300,810 $ 243,855 Controlled investments (cost of $149,355 and $148,373, respectively) 101,202 93,826 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (cost of $1 and $1, respectively) 1 1 Cash 9,612 7,615 Escrows and other receivables 1,605 3,508 Interest, dividends, and fees receivable 3,850 2,659 Deferred tax assets 2,211 2,222 Deferred financing costs 1,631 1,757 Prepaid expenses and other assets 575 725 Deferred offering costs 67 180 Due from affiliate 87 85 Total assets $ 421,651 $ 356,433 Liabilities: Loans payable $ 100,500 $ 57,661 Notes payable ($120,607 and $111,607 face amounts, respectively, reported net of deferred financing costs of $2,897 and $1,932, respectively) 117,710 109,675 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,049 1,696 Deferred tax liability 1,807 1,673 Base management fees payable 1,048 — Accrued incentive fees — 156 Due to affiliate 2,023 228 Accrued interest and fees 201 149 Accrued administrator expenses 483 — Total liabilities 225,821 171,238 Net Assets: Common stock, par value $.001 per share, 100,000 common shares authorized, 30,109 and 30,109 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 30 30 Paid-in capital in excess of par 418,379 418,379 Accumulated deficit (222,579 ) (233,214 ) Total net assets $ 195,830 $ 185,195 Total liabilities and net assets $ 421,651 $ 356,433 Net asset value per share $ 6.50 $ 6.15





FIRST EAGLE ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL BDC, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Investment Income: From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments: Cash interest income $ 5,939 $ 4,217 $ 16,555 $ 13,298 PIK interest income 128 338 376 806 Other income 397 102 818 224 From non-controlled, affiliated investments: Other income 41 48 123 189 From controlled investments: Cash interest income 204 2 592 (247 ) Dividend income 1,652 2,579 4,869 7,873 Other income - 43 — 113 Total investment income 8,361 7,329 23,333 22,256 Expenses: Interest and fees on borrowings 2,538 2,439 7,571 7,687 Base management fees 1,048 895 2,890 2,795 Incentive fees — — — (411 ) Administrator expenses 218 268 663 882 Other general and administrative expenses 391 598 1,100 1,323 Amortization of deferred financing costs 350 319 1,029 1,516 Professional fees 328 347 1,157 1,171 Directors' fees 175 191 512 543 Total expenses 5,048 5,057 14,922 15,506 Management fee waiver — (895 ) (879 ) (895 ) Total expenses, net of fee waivers 5,048 4,162 14,043 14,611 Income tax provision, excise and other taxes 26 (15 ) 78 71 Net investment income 3,287 3,182 9,212 7,574 Realized (Loss) Gain and Change in Unrealized (Depreciation) Appreciation Net realized (loss) gain: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 135 (84 ) (3,456 ) (25,589 ) Non-controlled, affiliated investments (83 ) (19 ) (83 ) (2,493 ) Controlled investments 51 (17,387 ) 51 (17,650 ) Extinguishment of debt — — (543 ) — Net realized loss 103 (17,490 ) (4,031 ) (45,732 ) Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on investments: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (1,231 ) 6,375 8,238 8,119 Non-controlled, affiliated investments — — — (2 ) Controlled investments (13 ) 23,017 6,394 (6,914 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments (1,244 ) 29,392 14,632 1,203 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) (1,141 ) 11,902 10,601 (44,529 ) (Provision) benefit for taxes on unrealized gain/loss on investments 505 165 (145 ) 192 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 2,651 $ 15,249 $ 19,668 $ (36,763 ) Net investment income per common share: Basic and diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.31 $ 0.24 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per common share: Basic and diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.49 $ 0.65 $ (1.16 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted 30,109 31,237 30,109 31,785

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCRD) is a closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of middle market companies. The Company is a direct lender to middle market companies and invests primarily in directly originated first lien senior secured loans, including unitranche investments. In certain instances, the Company also makes second lien secured loans and subordinated or mezzanine debt investments, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, or other similar securities and direct equity co-investments. The Company targets investments primarily in middle market companies with annual EBITDA generally between $5 million and $25 million. The Company is headquartered in Boston, with additional origination teams in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and New York City. The Company’s investment activities are managed by First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC, an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. For more information, please visit www.FEACBDC.com.

