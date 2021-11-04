Regency Centers Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:REG) today reported financial and operating results for the period ended September 30, 2021. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, Net Income was $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $0.07 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2020.



Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Reported Nareit FFO of $1.12 per diluted share for the third quarter

Updated 2021 Nareit FFO guidance to a range of $3.93 – $3.97 per diluted share

Reported that Same Property Net Operating Income (“NOI”), excluding lease termination fees, increased 24.4% during the third quarter over the same period a year ago

Increased percent leased by 90 basis points sequentially to 93.8% in the Same Property portfolio as of September 30, 2021

Collected 98% of third quarter pro-rata billed base rent, as of November 1, 2021

Executed 2.0 million square feet of comparable new and renewal leases during the third quarter at a blended rent spread of +5.1%

Completed property dispositions of $47 million, at Regency’s share of gross sales price

Completed the acquisition of its partner’s 80% interest in the seven-property USAA Joint Venture (“USAA JV”) portfolio for $178 million

Achieved pro-rata net debt-to-operating EBITDAre of 5.0x at September 30, 2021



Subsequent Highlights

On November 2, 2021, Regency’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.625 per share, an increase of 5% from the prior quarterly dividend

The Company is currently under contract to acquire Blakeney Shopping Center in South Charlotte, North Carolina, for $181 million, with the transaction expected to close in the fourth quarter

“We are very pleased with another quarter of solid results and continued improvement in operating trends, further accelerating our path to recovery. The dividend increase reflects our confidence in the recovery of NOI and balance sheet strength to pre-pandemic levels, as well as a return to sustained growth over the long term,” said Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain committed to maximizing cash flow growth while enhancing portfolio value within our development pipeline and in our pursuit of additional accretive investment opportunities.”

Financial Results

Net Income

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (“Net Income”) was $117.4 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to Net Income of $12.7 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.



Nareit FFO

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, Nareit Funds From Operations (“Nareit FFO”) was $192.6 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to $101.7 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.

Favorable recovery of uncollectible lease income associated with tenants on a cash basis of accounting positively impacted revenues in the third quarter by $10.4 million at Regency’s share, or $0.06 per diluted share, including the collection of 2020 reserves of $8.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share. For additional detail on the composition of uncollectible lease income, please refer to page 33 of the third quarter 2021 supplemental disclosure.

Straight-line rental income in the third quarter benefitted from the reversal of straight-line rent reserves triggered by the conversion of some cash basis tenants back to accrual accounting, as reflected in positive uncollectible straight-line rent of $4.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share. Straight-line rental income is excluded from the calculation of Core Operating Earnings.

The Company recognized promote income in the third quarter of $13.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, triggered by the liquidation of the USAA JV. Promote income is excluded from the calculation of Core Operating Earnings as it is a non-comparable item.

Core Operating Earnings

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, Core Operating Earnings was $163.9 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, compared to $117.4 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.



Portfolio Performance

Same Property NOI

Third quarter 2021 pro-rata Same Property Net Operating Income (“NOI”), excluding termination fees, increased by 24.4% compared to the same period in 2020.



Leased Occupancy

As of September 30, 2021, Regency’s wholly-owned portfolio plus its pro-rata share of co-investment partnerships, was 93.5% leased.

As of September 30, 2021, Regency’s Same Property portfolio was 93.8% leased, an increase of 90 basis points sequentially, including a benefit of 40 basis points due to the sale of the vacant former Sears building at Hancock Center during the third quarter.



Same Property anchor percent leased, which includes spaces greater than or equal to 10,000 square feet, was 96.5%, an increase of 110 basis points sequentially, including a benefit of 70 basis points due to the aforementioned sale of the vacant former Sears. Same Property shop percent leased, which includes spaces less than 10,000 square feet, was 89.3%, an increase of 60 basis points sequentially.



Leasing Activity

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, Regency executed approximately 2.0 million square feet of comparable new and renewal leases at blended rent spreads of +5.1%.

For the trailing twelve months, the Company executed approximately 7.0 million square feet of comparable new and renewal leases at blended rents spreads of +2.3%.

COVID-19 Update

As of November 1, 2021, the Company collected 98% of third quarter pro-rata base rent.

Additional information regarding COVID-19 impacts can be found in the “Business Update” presentation, posted on the Company’s website at investors.regencycenters.com, as well as on pages 33 and 34 of the third quarter 2021 supplemental disclosure.

Portfolio Enhancement and Capital Allocation

Developments and Redevelopments

As of September 30, 2021, Regency’s in-process development and redevelopment projects had estimated net project costs of $327 million and estimated remaining costs to complete of $144 million, each at the Company’s share.

During the third quarter, Regency completed the redevelopment project at Bloomingdale Square, a Publix-anchored shopping center in Tampa, Florida, with total pro-rata costs of $21.3 million.

Property Transactions

As previously disclosed, on August 1, 2021, Regency completed the acquisition of its partner’s 80% interest in the seven-property USAA JV portfolio for $178 million, including the $84 million assumption of the partner’s share of mortgage debt outstanding. The USAA JV structure was liquidated following the completion of the acquisition.

During the third quarter, the Company closed on the sales of the non-income producing former Sears building at Hancock Center in Austin, Texas, and Parnassus Heights Medical Center in San Francisco, California, at a total sales price of $47 million, at Regency’s share.

The Company is currently under contract to acquire Blakeney Shopping Center in South Charlotte, North Carolina, for $181 million, with the transaction expected to close in the fourth quarter.



Balance Sheet

As previously disclosed, in the second quarter of 2021, Regency entered into forward sale agreements in connection with its ATM program to sell an aggregate of 2.3 million shares of common stock at an average gross price of $64.59 per share.



During the third quarter, the Company settled 1.3 million shares under the forward sale agreements, and received net proceeds of approximately $83 million.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had full capacity available under its $1.2 billion revolving credit facility.

As of September 30, 2021, Regency’s pro-rata net debt-to-operating EBITDAre ratio was 5.0x.

Dividend

On November 2, 2021, Regency’s Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.625 per share, representing a sequential increase of 5%. The dividend is payable on January 5, 2022, to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2021.



2021 Guidance

Regency Centers provided updated 2021 guidance concurrently with the third quarter 2021 earnings release, as summarized in the table below.

Full Year 2021 Guidance All figures pro-rata and in thousands, except per share data Current Previous Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders per diluted share $2.15 - $2.19 $1.95 - $2.03 Nareit Funds From Operations (“Nareit FFO”) per diluted share $3.93 - $3.97 $3.74 - $3.82 Core Operating Earnings per diluted share (1) $3.64 - $3.68 $3.50 - $3.58 Same Property Net Operating Income (“SPNOI”) Growth (ex. termination fees) +15.5% to +16.5% +13.5% to +15.5% Included Impact of 2020 Reserve Collection on SP NOI Range +650bps +650bps Certain Non-Cash Items (2) +/- $36,000 +/- $28,500 Net G&A Expense $75,000 - $76,000 $77,000 - $79,000 Net Interest Expense $165,500 - $166,500 $165,500 - $166,500 Recurring Third Party Fees & Commissions $24,500 - $25,500 $24,500 - $25,500 Transaction Income (JV Promote) $13,589 +/- $13,000 Development and Redevelopment Spend +/- $150,000 +/- $150,000 Acquisitions +/- $359,000 +/- $178,000 Cap rate (weighted average) +/- 5.1% +/- 5.5% Dispositions $193,000 - $279,000 +/- $200,000 Cap rate (weighted average) (3) 5.0% - 5.5% 5.5% - 6.0% (1) Core Operating Earnings excludes certain non-cash items, including straight-line rents, above/below market rent amortization, and amortization of mark-to-market debt, as well as transaction related income/expenses and debt extinguishment charges. (2) Includes above and below market rent amortization, straight-line rents, and amortization of mark-to-market debt adjustments. (3) Weighted average cap rates exclude non-income producing assets (dispositions of $47 million).

Please refer to the Company’s “Business Update” presentation for additional detail on guidance disclosure, including a reconciliation of Nareit FFO per diluted share from 2020 to 2021, as well as a reconciliation of Same Property NOI from the previous range to the current range. Additional guidance details may also be found in the third quarter 2021 Supplemental Package. All materials are posted on the website at investors.regencycenters.com.



Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Nareit FFO and Core Operating Earnings - Actual (in thousands)

For the Periods Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 Three Months Ended Year to Date 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Net Income to Nareit FFO: Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 117,406 12,688 $ 293,552 6,402 Adjustments to reconcile to Nareit Funds From Operations (1): Depreciation and amortization (excluding FF&E) 81,928 92,188 247,599 281,576 Goodwill impairment - - - 132,128 Gain on sale of real estate (6,737 ) (3,235 ) (38,584 ) (48,651 ) Provision for impairment of real estate (505 ) - 10,586 1,014 Exchangeable operating partnership units 519 57 1,315 29 Nareit Funds From Operations $ 192,611 101,698 $ 514,468 372,498 Reconciliation of Nareit FFO to Core Operating Earnings: Nareit Funds From Operations $ 192,611 101,698 $ 514,468 372,498 Adjustments to reconcile to Core Operating Earnings (1): Not Comparable Items Early extinguishment of debt - 19,358 - 19,358 Promote income (13,589 ) - (13,589 ) - Certain Non Cash Items Straight line rent (4,004 ) (4,098 ) (10,294 ) (11,828 ) Uncollectible straight line rent (4,376 ) 8,316 159 31,574 Above/below market rent amortization, net (6,390 ) (7,546 ) (18,098 ) (30,433 ) Debt premium/discount amortization (368 ) (303 ) (460 ) (1,115 ) Core Operating Earnings $ 163,884 117,425 $ 472,186 380,054 Weighted Average Shares For Diluted Earnings per Share 170,589 169,970 170,314 169,356 Weighted Average Shares For Diluted FFO and Core Operating Earnings per Share 171,349 170,735 171,076 170,121 (1) Includes Regency's consolidated entities and its pro-rata share of unconsolidated co-investment partnerships, net of pro-rata share attributable to noncontrolling interests.





Same property NOI is a key non-GAAP measure used by management in evaluating the operating performance of Regency’s properties. The Company provides a reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to pro-rata same property NOI.



Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Pro-Rata Same Property NOI - Actual (in thousands)

For the Periods Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 Three Months Ended Year to Date 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 117,406 12,688 $ 293,552 6,402 Less: Management, transaction, and other fees (19,671 ) (6,142 ) (33,419 ) (19,084 ) Other(1) (15,125 ) (4,982 ) (31,184 ) (17,368 ) Plus: Depreciation and amortization 75,459 84,808 226,935 259,161 General and administrative 17,789 19,582 58,263 54,489 Other operating expense 812 1,208 2,687 5,025 Other expense 29,463 54,869 67,383 220,933 Equity in income of investments in real estate excluded from NOI (2) 11,023 14,527 49,267 46,888 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,442 622 3,753 1,699 NOI 218,598 177,180 637,237 558,145 Less non-same property NOI (3) (1,142 ) (2,691 ) 81 (9,091 ) Same Property NOI $ 217,456 174,489 $ 637,318 549,054 Same Property NOI without Termination Fees $ 215,424 173,136 $ 632,910 543,564 Same Property NOI without Termination Fees or Redevelopments $ 192,300 156,003 $ 567,206 487,976 (1) Includes straight-line rental income and expense, net of reserves, above and below market rent amortization, other fees, and noncontrolling interests. (2) Includes non-NOI expenses incurred at our unconsolidated real estate partnerships, such as, but not limited to, straight-line rental income, above and below market rent amortization, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and real estate gains and impairments. (3) Includes revenues and expenses attributable to Non-Same Property, Projects in Development, corporate activities, and noncontrolling interests.





Reported results are preliminary and not final until the filing of the Company’s Form 10-Q with the SEC and, therefore, remain subject to adjustment.



The Company has published forward-looking statements and additional financial information in its third quarter 2021 supplemental information package that may help investors estimate earnings for 2021. A copy of the Company’s third quarter 2021 supplemental information will be available on the Company's website at investors.regencycenters.com or by written request to: Investor Relations, Regency Centers Corporation, One Independent Drive, Suite 114, Jacksonville, Florida, 32202. The supplemental information package contains more detailed financial and property results including financial statements, an outstanding debt summary, acquisition and development activity, investments in partnerships, information pertaining to securities issued other than common stock, property details, a significant tenant rent report and a lease expiration table in addition to earnings and valuation guidance assumptions. The information provided in the supplemental package is unaudited and includes non-GAAP measures, and there can be no assurance that the information will not vary from the final information in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the period-ended September 30, 2021. Regency may, but assumes no obligation to, update information in the supplemental package from time to time.

About Regency Centers Corporation (Nasdaq:REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document regarding anticipated financial, business, legal or other outcomes including business and market conditions, outlook and other similar statements relating to Regency’s future events, developments, or financial or operational performance or results such as our 2021 Guidance, are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “guidance,” and other similar language. However, the absence of these or similar words or expressions does not mean a statement is not forward-looking. While we believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable when made, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance these expectations will be attained, and it is possible actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties.

Our operations are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in our SEC filings. When considering an investment in our securities, you should carefully read and consider these risks, together with all other information in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings and submissions to the SEC. If any of the events described in the risk factors actually occur, our business, financial condition or operating results, as well as the market price of our securities, could be materially adversely affected. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made, and Regency undertakes no duty to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law. These risks and events include, without limitation:

