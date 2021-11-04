Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Issues Annual Corporate Responsibility Report

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) (“Park” or the “Company”) today announced that it has issued its annual Corporate Responsibility (“CR”) Report, detailing the Company’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) performance and initiatives during 2020. The CR Report also includes information on Park’s ESG strategies and approach to risk management.



“During an unprecedented year, I am proud that Park’s business priorities continued to be guided by our steadfast commitment to corporate responsibility,” said Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Park. “Throughout 2020, we continued to improve environmental efficiencies in our portfolio, and we also invested considerable resources in the health, safety and well-being of our associates and guests during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the governance side, we continue to engage with our stakeholders to align our priorities, while our ESG program continues to mature with three dedicated ESG committees. As we look ahead, we are committed to maintaining transparency and engagement, and we look forward to sharing more information about our ESG program with you.”

Park’s 2021 CR Report is the Company’s fourth annual corporate responsibility report. The CR Report aligns with globally utilized frameworks including the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”), United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“UN SDGs”) and Global Reporting Initiative (“GRI”).

The CR Report is available for download on the Responsibility tab of Park’s website: https://www.pkhotelsandresorts.com/responsibility.



