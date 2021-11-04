Globus Medical Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

AUDUBON, Pa., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

  • Worldwide net sales were $229.7 million, an increase of 6.3% as compared to the third quarter of 2020

  • GAAP net income for the quarter was $47.2 million, or 20.6% of net sales, which is an increase of 6.8% as compared to the third quarter of 2020

  • GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.45 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.50

  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $78.3 million, or 34.1% of net sales

“Revenue in the third quarter was $230 million, an increase of more than 6% over the third quarter of 2020, as we continue to capture market share and perform well above our peers,” said Dave Demski, President and CEO. “Our strong revenue performance in the quarter, in spite of continuing COVID-related headwinds, combined with growing momentum in Enabling Technology; our best recruiting quarter in over a year; and FDA 510(k) clearances for Excelsius3D™ and ExcelsiusHUB™ provide the platform for growth acceleration into 2022 and beyond.”

Worldwide net sales for the third quarter of 2021 was $229.7 million, an as-reported increase of 6.3% over the third quarter of 2020. U.S. net sales for the third quarter of 2021, including robotics, increased by 8.8% compared to the third quarter of 2020. International net sales for the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 7.2% over the third quarter of 2020.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $47.2 million, an increase of 6.8% over the same period last year. GAAP diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.45, compared to $0.44 for the third quarter 2020. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.50, compared to $0.49 in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 3.3%.

The Company generated net cash from operating activities of $77.3 million and non-GAAP free cash flow of $59.5 million during the third quarter of 2021. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $985.0 million as of September 30, 2021. The Company remains debt free.

2021 Annual Guidance

The Company today reaffirmed its full year 2021 guidance of $950 million in net sales and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.00.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal solutions company based in Audubon, PA. The company was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For example, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income before interest income, net and other non-operating expenses, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, provision for litigation, acquisition related costs/licensing, and acquisition of in-process research and development, is useful as an additional measure of operating performance, and particularly as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period, as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our capital structure, asset base, income taxes and interest income and expense. Our management also uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections. Provision for litigation represents costs incurred for litigation settlements or unfavorable verdicts when the loss is known or considered probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated, or in the case of a favorable settlement, when income is realized. Acquisition related costs/licensing represents the change in fair value of business-acquisition-related contingent consideration; costs related to integrating recently acquired businesses, including but not limited to costs to exit or convert contractual obligations, severance, and information system conversion; and specific costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as banker fees, legal fees, and other acquisition related professional fees, as well as one-time licensing fees. Acquisition of in-process research and development represents the expensing of acquired assets with no alternative future use and related fees.

In addition, for the period ended September 30, 2021 and for other comparative periods, we are presenting non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share, which represent net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the provision for litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related costs/licensing, acquisition of in-process research and development, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments. The tax effect adjustment represents the tax effect of the pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments excluded from non-GAAP net income. The tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on the consolidated effective tax rate on a GAAP basis, applied to the non-GAAP adjustments, unless the underlying item has a materially different tax treatment, in which case the estimated tax rate applicable to the adjustment is used. We believe these non-GAAP measures are also useful indicators of our operating performance, and particularly as additional measures of comparative operating performance from period to period as they remove the effects of litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related costs/licensing, acquisition of in-process research and development, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments, which we believe are not reflective of underlying business trends. Additionally, for the period ended September 30, 2021 and for other comparative periods, we also define the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow as the net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the impact of restricted cash, less the cash impact of purchases of property and equipment.  We believe that this financial measure provides meaningful information for evaluating our overall financial performance for comparative periods as it facilitates an assessment of funds available to satisfy current and future obligations and fund acquisitions.  Furthermore, the non-GAAP measure of constant currency net sales growth is calculated by translating current year net sales at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior year period.  We believe constant currency net sales growth provides insight to the comparative increase or decrease in period net sales, in dollar and percentage terms, excluding the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth are not calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP.  Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.  These measures do not include certain expenses that may be necessary to evaluate our liquidity or operating results.  Our definitions of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth may differ from that of other companies and therefore may not be comparable.

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

 
GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
(In thousands, except per share amounts) 2021
 2020
 2021
 2020
Net sales $ 229,721  $216,098  $ 708,081  $555,597 
Cost of goods sold   58,554   57,097    177,427   156,604 
Gross profit   171,167   159,001    530,654   398,993 
             
Operating expenses:            
Research and development   15,853   14,421    46,324   69,278 
Selling, general and administrative   96,444   89,152    301,589   262,710 
Provision for litigation   605       511   197 
Amortization of intangibles   4,573   4,152    13,970   12,043 
Acquisition related costs   363   1,263    14,507   1,867 
Total operating expenses   117,838   108,988    376,901   346,095 
             
Operating income/(loss)   53,329   50,013    153,753   52,898 
             
Other income/(expense), net:            
Interest income/(expense), net   2,105   3,085    7,358   10,999 
Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss)   (898)  (170)   (969)  (806)
Other income/(expense)   (84)  202    437   595 
Total other income/(expense), net   1,123   3,117    6,826   10,788 
             
Income/(loss) before income taxes   54,452   53,130    160,579   63,686 
Income tax provision   7,241   8,914    26,494   14,358 
             
Net income/(loss) $ 47,211  $44,216  $ 134,085  $49,328 
             
Other comprehensive income/(loss):            
Unrealized gain/(loss) on marketable securities, net of tax   (991)  (770)   (3,431)  2,285 
Foreign currency translation gain/(loss)   (491)  1,679    (3,578)  2,820 
Total other comprehensive income/(loss)   (1,482)  909    (7,009)  5,105 
Comprehensive income/(loss) $ 45,729  $45,125  $ 127,076  $54,433 
             
Earnings per share:            
Basic $ 0.47  $0.45  $ 1.33  $0.50 
Diluted $ 0.45  $0.44  $ 1.30  $0.49 
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Basic   101,104   98,217    100,477   98,453 
Diluted   104,418   100,485    103,430   100,823 


GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
       
  September 30, December 31,
(In thousands, except share and per share values) 2021  2020
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 361,876  $239,397
Short-term marketable securities   191,319   187,344
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4,930 and $4,408, respectively   159,576   141,676
Inventories   234,368   229,153
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   16,207   17,771
Income taxes receivable   17,168   6,424
Total current assets   980,514   821,765
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $301,163 and $276,451, respectively   215,665   216,879
Long-term marketable securities   431,814   358,522
Intangible assets, net   73,095   86,949
Goodwill   166,578   156,716
Other assets   33,574   32,039
Deferred income taxes   9,338   6,615
Total assets $ 1,910,578  $1,679,485
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 20,678  $18,205
Accrued expenses   81,480   78,334
Income taxes payable   1,971   1,101
Business acquisition liabilities   8,729   5,777
Deferred revenue   9,667   8,125
Payable to broker     9,250
Total current liabilities   122,525   120,792
Business acquisition liabilities, net of current portion   49,113   31,493
Deferred income taxes   4,792   6,202
Other liabilities   15,879   14,701
Total liabilities   192,309   173,188
       
Equity:      
Class A common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 79,029,625 and 77,284,007 shares at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively   79   77
Class B common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 275,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,430,097 shares at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020   22   22
Additional paid-in capital   542,055   457,161
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (3,054)  3,955
Retained earnings   1,179,167   1,045,082
Total equity   1,718,269   1,506,297
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,910,578  $1,679,485


GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
       
  Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
(In thousands) 2021
 2020
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $ 134,085  $49,328 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Acquired in-process research and development     24,418 
Depreciation and amortization   53,038   45,970 
Amortization of premium (discount) on marketable securities   1,763   215 
Write-down of excess and obsolete inventories   5,570   12,411 
Stock-based compensation expense   22,781   21,138 
Allowance for doubtful accounts   883   2,741 
Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities   14,336   1,027 
Change in deferred income taxes   (3,131)  (4,458)
(Gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net   383   714 
Payment of business acquisition related liabilities     (700)
(Increase)/decrease in:      
Accounts receivable   (19,928)  8,412 
Inventories   (9,161)  (47,271)
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (794)  (4,381)
Increase/(decrease) in:      
Accounts payable   2,521   5,401 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   7,500   3,749 
Income taxes payable/receivable   (9,825)  (105)
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities   200,021   118,609 
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchases of marketable securities   (347,057)  (57,418)
Maturities of marketable securities   171,886   100,830 
Sales of marketable securities   82,882   39,944 
Purchases of property and equipment   (39,853)  (49,595)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired, and purchases of intangible and other assets     (31,991)
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities   (132,142)  1,770 
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Payment of business acquisition related liabilities   (4,763)  (5,327)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   59,933   44,121 
Repurchase of common stock     (104,669)
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities   55,170   (65,875)
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash   (570)  379 
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   122,479   54,883 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period   239,397   195,724 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 361,876  $250,607 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:      
Income taxes paid $ 39,450  $19,328 
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,491  $3,931 


Supplemental Financial Information
 
Net Sales by Product Category:
          
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
(In thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020
Musculoskeletal Solutions $209,478 $207,063 $652,157 $533,085
Enabling Technologies  20,243  9,035  55,924  22,512
Total net sales $229,721 $216,098 $708,081 $555,597
             


Liquidity and Capital Resources:
       
       
  September 30, December 31,
(In thousands) 2021 2020
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $361,876 $239,397
Short-term marketable securities  191,319  187,344
Long-term marketable securities  431,814  358,522
Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities $985,009 $785,263

The following tables reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.


Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table:
             
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
(In thousands, except percentages) 2021
 2020
 2021
 2020
Net income/(loss) $47,211  $44,216  $134,085  $49,328 
Interest income/(expense), net  (2,105)  (3,085)  (7,358)  (10,999)
Provision for income taxes  7,241   8,914   26,494   14,358 
Depreciation and amortization  16,751   16,301   53,038   45,970 
EBITDA  69,098   66,346   206,259   98,657 
Stock-based compensation expense  7,451   7,020   22,781   21,138 
Provision for litigation  605      511   197 
Acquisition related costs/licensing  1,181   1,753   16,688   3,179 
Acquisition of in-process research and development           24,418 
Adjusted EBITDA $78,335  $75,119  $246,239  $147,589 
             
Net income as a percentage of net sales  20.6%  20.5%  18.9%  8.9%
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales  34.1%  34.8%  34.8%  26.6%


Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliation Table:
             
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
(In thousands) 2021
 2020
 2021
 2020
Net income/(loss) $47,211  $44,216  $134,085  $49,328 
Provision for litigation  605      511   197 
Amortization of intangibles  4,573   4,152   13,970   12,043 
Acquisition related costs/licensing  1,181   1,753   16,688   3,179 
Acquisition of in-process research and development           24,418 
Tax effect of adjusting items  (846)  (992)  (4,906)  (3,418)
Non-GAAP net income $52,724  $49,129  $160,348  $85,747 


Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table:
             
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
(Per share amounts) 2021
 2020  2021  2020 
Diluted earnings per share, as reported $0.45  $0.44  $1.30  $0.49 
Provision for litigation            
Amortization of intangibles  0.05   0.04   0.14   0.12 
Acquisition related costs/licensing  0.01   0.02   0.16   0.03 
Acquisition of in-process research and development           0.24 
Tax effect of adjusting items  (0.01)  (0.01)  (0.05)  (0.03)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.50  $0.49  $1.55  $0.85 
                 
                 
* Amounts might not add due to rounding


Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table:
          
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
(In thousands) 2021
 2020
 2021
 2020
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities $77,262  $53,248  $200,021  $118,609 
Purchases of property and equipment  (17,795)  (17,325)  (39,853)  (49,595)
Free cash flow $59,467  $35,923  $160,168  $69,014 


Net Sales on a Constant Currency Basis Comparative Table:
              
  Three Months Ended Reported Currency
Impact on 		 Constant
Currency
  September 30, Net Sales Current Net Sales
(In thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 Growth Period Net Sales Growth
United States $198,172 $182,104 8.8% $ 8.8%
International  31,549  33,994 -7.2%  144 -7.6%
Total net sales $229,721 $216,098 6.3% $144 6.2%
                


  Nine Months Ended Reported Currency
Impact on 		 Constant
Currency
  September 30, Net Sales Current Net Sales
(In thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 Growth Period Net Sales Growth
United States $606,608 $465,705 30.3% $ 30.3%
International  101,473  89,892 12.9%  2,259 10.4%
Total net sales $708,081 $555,597 27.4% $2,259 27.0%
                

Contact:
Brian Kearns
Senior Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations
Phone: (610) 930-1800
Email: investors@globusmedical.com 
www.globusmedical.com 


