Globus Medical Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

AUDUBON, Pa., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Worldwide net sales were $229.7 million, an increase of 6.3% as compared to the third quarter of 2020





GAAP net income for the quarter was $47.2 million, or 20.6% of net sales, which is an increase of 6.8% as compared to the third quarter of 2020





GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.45 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.50





Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $78.3 million, or 34.1% of net sales



“Revenue in the third quarter was $230 million, an increase of more than 6% over the third quarter of 2020, as we continue to capture market share and perform well above our peers,” said Dave Demski, President and CEO. “Our strong revenue performance in the quarter, in spite of continuing COVID-related headwinds, combined with growing momentum in Enabling Technology; our best recruiting quarter in over a year; and FDA 510(k) clearances for Excelsius3D™ and ExcelsiusHUB™ provide the platform for growth acceleration into 2022 and beyond.”

Worldwide net sales for the third quarter of 2021 was $229.7 million, an as-reported increase of 6.3% over the third quarter of 2020. U.S. net sales for the third quarter of 2021, including robotics, increased by 8.8% compared to the third quarter of 2020. International net sales for the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 7.2% over the third quarter of 2020.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $47.2 million, an increase of 6.8% over the same period last year. GAAP diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.45, compared to $0.44 for the third quarter 2020. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.50, compared to $0.49 in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 3.3%.

The Company generated net cash from operating activities of $77.3 million and non-GAAP free cash flow of $59.5 million during the third quarter of 2021. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $985.0 million as of September 30, 2021. The Company remains debt free.

2021 Annual Guidance

The Company today reaffirmed its full year 2021 guidance of $950 million in net sales and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.00.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal solutions company based in Audubon, PA. The company was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For example, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income before interest income, net and other non-operating expenses, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, provision for litigation, acquisition related costs/licensing, and acquisition of in-process research and development, is useful as an additional measure of operating performance, and particularly as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period, as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our capital structure, asset base, income taxes and interest income and expense. Our management also uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections. Provision for litigation represents costs incurred for litigation settlements or unfavorable verdicts when the loss is known or considered probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated, or in the case of a favorable settlement, when income is realized. Acquisition related costs/licensing represents the change in fair value of business-acquisition-related contingent consideration; costs related to integrating recently acquired businesses, including but not limited to costs to exit or convert contractual obligations, severance, and information system conversion; and specific costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as banker fees, legal fees, and other acquisition related professional fees, as well as one-time licensing fees. Acquisition of in-process research and development represents the expensing of acquired assets with no alternative future use and related fees.

In addition, for the period ended September 30, 2021 and for other comparative periods, we are presenting non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share, which represent net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the provision for litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related costs/licensing, acquisition of in-process research and development, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments. The tax effect adjustment represents the tax effect of the pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments excluded from non-GAAP net income. The tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on the consolidated effective tax rate on a GAAP basis, applied to the non-GAAP adjustments, unless the underlying item has a materially different tax treatment, in which case the estimated tax rate applicable to the adjustment is used. We believe these non-GAAP measures are also useful indicators of our operating performance, and particularly as additional measures of comparative operating performance from period to period as they remove the effects of litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related costs/licensing, acquisition of in-process research and development, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments, which we believe are not reflective of underlying business trends. Additionally, for the period ended September 30, 2021 and for other comparative periods, we also define the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow as the net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the impact of restricted cash, less the cash impact of purchases of property and equipment. We believe that this financial measure provides meaningful information for evaluating our overall financial performance for comparative periods as it facilitates an assessment of funds available to satisfy current and future obligations and fund acquisitions. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measure of constant currency net sales growth is calculated by translating current year net sales at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior year period. We believe constant currency net sales growth provides insight to the comparative increase or decrease in period net sales, in dollar and percentage terms, excluding the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth are not calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures do not include certain expenses that may be necessary to evaluate our liquidity or operating results. Our definitions of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth may differ from that of other companies and therefore may not be comparable.

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov . Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales $ 229,721 $ 216,098 $ 708,081 $ 555,597 Cost of goods sold 58,554 57,097 177,427 156,604 Gross profit 171,167 159,001 530,654 398,993 Operating expenses: Research and development 15,853 14,421 46,324 69,278 Selling, general and administrative 96,444 89,152 301,589 262,710 Provision for litigation 605 — 511 197 Amortization of intangibles 4,573 4,152 13,970 12,043 Acquisition related costs 363 1,263 14,507 1,867 Total operating expenses 117,838 108,988 376,901 346,095 Operating income/(loss) 53,329 50,013 153,753 52,898 Other income/(expense), net: Interest income/(expense), net 2,105 3,085 7,358 10,999 Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss) (898 ) (170 ) (969 ) (806 ) Other income/(expense) (84 ) 202 437 595 Total other income/(expense), net 1,123 3,117 6,826 10,788 Income/(loss) before income taxes 54,452 53,130 160,579 63,686 Income tax provision 7,241 8,914 26,494 14,358 Net income/(loss) $ 47,211 $ 44,216 $ 134,085 $ 49,328 Other comprehensive income/(loss): Unrealized gain/(loss) on marketable securities, net of tax (991 ) (770 ) (3,431 ) 2,285 Foreign currency translation gain/(loss) (491 ) 1,679 (3,578 ) 2,820 Total other comprehensive income/(loss) (1,482 ) 909 (7,009 ) 5,105 Comprehensive income/(loss) $ 45,729 $ 45,125 $ 127,076 $ 54,433 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.45 $ 1.33 $ 0.50 Diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 1.30 $ 0.49 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 101,104 98,217 100,477 98,453 Diluted 104,418 100,485 103,430 100,823





GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited) September 30, December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share values) 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 361,876 $ 239,397 Short-term marketable securities 191,319 187,344 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4,930 and $4,408, respectively 159,576 141,676 Inventories 234,368 229,153 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,207 17,771 Income taxes receivable 17,168 6,424 Total current assets 980,514 821,765 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $301,163 and $276,451, respectively 215,665 216,879 Long-term marketable securities 431,814 358,522 Intangible assets, net 73,095 86,949 Goodwill 166,578 156,716 Other assets 33,574 32,039 Deferred income taxes 9,338 6,615 Total assets $ 1,910,578 $ 1,679,485 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,678 $ 18,205 Accrued expenses 81,480 78,334 Income taxes payable 1,971 1,101 Business acquisition liabilities 8,729 5,777 Deferred revenue 9,667 8,125 Payable to broker — 9,250 Total current liabilities 122,525 120,792 Business acquisition liabilities, net of current portion 49,113 31,493 Deferred income taxes 4,792 6,202 Other liabilities 15,879 14,701 Total liabilities 192,309 173,188 Equity: Class A common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 79,029,625 and 77,284,007 shares at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 79 77 Class B common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 275,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,430,097 shares at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 22 22 Additional paid-in capital 542,055 457,161 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,054 ) 3,955 Retained earnings 1,179,167 1,045,082 Total equity 1,718,269 1,506,297 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,910,578 $ 1,679,485





GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 134,085 $ 49,328 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Acquired in-process research and development — 24,418 Depreciation and amortization 53,038 45,970 Amortization of premium (discount) on marketable securities 1,763 215 Write-down of excess and obsolete inventories 5,570 12,411 Stock-based compensation expense 22,781 21,138 Allowance for doubtful accounts 883 2,741 Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities 14,336 1,027 Change in deferred income taxes (3,131 ) (4,458 ) (Gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net 383 714 Payment of business acquisition related liabilities — (700 ) (Increase)/decrease in: Accounts receivable (19,928 ) 8,412 Inventories (9,161 ) (47,271 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (794 ) (4,381 ) Increase/(decrease) in: Accounts payable 2,521 5,401 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,500 3,749 Income taxes payable/receivable (9,825 ) (105 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 200,021 118,609 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (347,057 ) (57,418 ) Maturities of marketable securities 171,886 100,830 Sales of marketable securities 82,882 39,944 Purchases of property and equipment (39,853 ) (49,595 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired, and purchases of intangible and other assets — (31,991 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (132,142 ) 1,770 Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of business acquisition related liabilities (4,763 ) (5,327 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 59,933 44,121 Repurchase of common stock — (104,669 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 55,170 (65,875 ) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash (570 ) 379 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 122,479 54,883 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 239,397 195,724 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 361,876 $ 250,607 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 39,450 $ 19,328 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,491 $ 3,931





Supplemental Financial Information Net Sales by Product Category: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Musculoskeletal Solutions $ 209,478 $ 207,063 $ 652,157 $ 533,085 Enabling Technologies 20,243 9,035 55,924 22,512 Total net sales $ 229,721 $ 216,098 $ 708,081 $ 555,597





Liquidity and Capital Resources: September 30, December 31, (In thousands) 2021 2020 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 361,876 $ 239,397 Short-term marketable securities 191,319 187,344 Long-term marketable securities 431,814 358,522 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities $ 985,009 $ 785,263

The following tables reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.





Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except percentages) 2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income/(loss) $ 47,211 $ 44,216 $ 134,085 $ 49,328 Interest income/(expense), net (2,105 ) (3,085 ) (7,358 ) (10,999 ) Provision for income taxes 7,241 8,914 26,494 14,358 Depreciation and amortization 16,751 16,301 53,038 45,970 EBITDA 69,098 66,346 206,259 98,657 Stock-based compensation expense 7,451 7,020 22,781 21,138 Provision for litigation 605 — 511 197 Acquisition related costs/licensing 1,181 1,753 16,688 3,179 Acquisition of in-process research and development — — — 24,418 Adjusted EBITDA $ 78,335 $ 75,119 $ 246,239 $ 147,589 Net income as a percentage of net sales 20.6 % 20.5 % 18.9 % 8.9 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 34.1 % 34.8 % 34.8 % 26.6 %





Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliation Table: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income/(loss) $ 47,211 $ 44,216 $ 134,085 $ 49,328 Provision for litigation 605 — 511 197 Amortization of intangibles 4,573 4,152 13,970 12,043 Acquisition related costs/licensing 1,181 1,753 16,688 3,179 Acquisition of in-process research and development — — — 24,418 Tax effect of adjusting items (846 ) (992 ) (4,906 ) (3,418 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 52,724 $ 49,129 $ 160,348 $ 85,747





Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Per share amounts) 2021

2020 2021 2020 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 1.30 $ 0.49 Provision for litigation — — — — Amortization of intangibles 0.05 0.04 0.14 0.12 Acquisition related costs/licensing 0.01 0.02 0.16 0.03 Acquisition of in-process research and development — — — 0.24 Tax effect of adjusting items (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.05 ) (0.03 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 0.49 $ 1.55 $ 0.85 * Amounts might not add due to rounding





Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020

Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities $ 77,262 $ 53,248 $ 200,021 $ 118,609 Purchases of property and equipment (17,795 ) (17,325 ) (39,853 ) (49,595 ) Free cash flow $ 59,467 $ 35,923 $ 160,168 $ 69,014





Net Sales on a Constant Currency Basis Comparative Table: Three Months Ended Reported Currency

Impact on Constant

Currency September 30, Net Sales Current Net Sales (In thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 Growth Period Net Sales Growth United States $ 198,172 $ 182,104 8.8 % $ — 8.8 % International 31,549 33,994 -7.2 % 144 -7.6 % Total net sales $ 229,721 $ 216,098 6.3 % $ 144 6.2 %





Nine Months Ended Reported Currency

Impact on Constant

Currency September 30, Net Sales Current Net Sales (In thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 Growth Period Net Sales Growth United States $ 606,608 $ 465,705 30.3 % $ — 30.3 % International 101,473 89,892 12.9 % 2,259 10.4 % Total net sales $ 708,081 $ 555,597 27.4 % $ 2,259 27.0 %