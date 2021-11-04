Duke Realty Receives Top Global Sustainability Recognition, Named Best Among Peers

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE), the leading domestic only, pure-play logistics property REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) in the United States, earns top ranking among peers and four Green Stars from GRESB for outstanding performance in environmental stewardship, social responsibility and governance (ESG) and sustainable development practices. The GRESB Real Estate Assessment is a rigorous valuation of the sustainability performance of real estate companies and funds worldwide.



“At Duke Realty, we want to be leaders in the design and development of facilities that create minimal environmental impact — that’s why we pledged to pursue LEED certification for our new developments,” said Megan Basore, Duke Realty’s vice president of Corporate Responsibility. “We are continuously looking for ways to further improve and define our ESG initiatives as a company, developer and owner. It’s reassuring to learn that our unwavering commitment to operating our business responsibly and ethically with the highest regard for our stakeholders is now a standard of excellence for others in our industry.”

Duke Realty’s 2021 GRESB submission resulted in top recognition, including:

Ranking first among peers and earning Sector Leader in the Development Benchmark

Earning a score that is well above GRESB and peer average

Ranking second among peers in the Standing Investments Benchmark

Earning the highest score for Management

GRESB is the gold standard for ESG benchmarking and reporting for listed property companies, private property funds, developers and investors that invest directly in real estate. It provides a systematic assessment, objective scoring and peer benchmarking, and its unique data on ESG performance allows investors to better manage risks and enhance returns. The assessment contains approximately 55 indicators, including energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, water consumption and waste management.

Sustainable development is an integral component of Duke Realty’s commitment to corporate responsibility. Earlier this year, the company published its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report . Additionally, the company issued its second green bond in January 2021, bringing Duke Realty’s total issuance of green bonds to $850 million after being the first industrial REIT to issue a green bond in the U.S. in 2019. Duke Realty recently filed its 2021 Green Bond Allocation Report outlining how proceeds from the offering were used.

About Duke Realty

On a nationwide basis, Duke Realty owns and operates approximately 160 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 19 major U.S. logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a component of the S&P 500. More information about Duke Realty is available at www.dukerealty.com . Duke Realty also can be followed on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

