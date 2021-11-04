CubeSmart Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) today announced its operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.



“Once again, we saw strong performance across our portfolio as our sophisticated systems and talented teammates continue to maximize the opportunities provided by favorable market conditions,” commented President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher P. Marr. “The current fundamental backdrop positions us to end the year strong and head into next year on a positive note.”

Key Highlights for the Third Quarter

Reported earnings per share (“EPS”) attributable to the Company’s common shareholders of $0.43.

Reported funds from operations (“FFO”) per share, as adjusted, of $0.56.

Increased same-store (507 stores) net operating income (“NOI”) 21.1% year over year, driven by 15.6% revenue growth and a 3.9% increase in property operating expenses.

Same-store occupancy during the quarter averaged 95.6% and ended the quarter at 94.8%.

Closed on two property acquisitions totaling $33.0 million.

Closed on four property dispositions totaling $38.6 million.

Added 33 stores to our third-party management platform during the quarter, bringing our total third-party managed store count to 706.

Subsequent to September 30, 2021, increased the quarterly dividend 26.5% to an annualized rate of $1.72 per common share from the previous annualized rate of $1.36 per common share.

Financial Results

Net income attributable to the Company’s common shareholders was $87.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $46.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. A significant driver of the year over year increase was the $28.8 million of gains from the sale of four properties during the third quarter of 2021. EPS attributable to the Company’s common shareholders was $0.43 for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $0.24 for the same period last year.

FFO, as adjusted, was $118.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $86.3 million for the third quarter of 2020. FFO per share, as adjusted, increased 27.3% to $0.56 for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $0.44 for the same period last year.

Investment Activity

Acquisition Activity

During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company acquired two wholly-owned stores in New Jersey (1) and Pennsylvania (1) for $33.0 million. In total for the year through the date of this press release, the Company has acquired four stores for $67.1 million. Additionally, the Company has five properties in Florida (1), Georgia (1), Illinois (1), Nevada (1) and Pennsylvania (1) under contract for $85.8 million. These properties are expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Disposition Activity

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company sold four properties located in Colorado (1), Nevada (1) and North Carolina (2) for $38.6 million. Additionally, the Company has a property located in Texas under contract to sell for $5.2 million. The sale of this property is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Development Activity

The Company has agreements with developers for the construction of Class A self-storage properties in high-barrier-to-entry locations. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company opened for operation three development properties for a total cost of $75.1 million.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had three joint venture development properties under construction. The Company anticipates investing a total of $73.7 million related to these projects and had invested $39.6 million of that total as of September 30, 2021. These stores are located in Massachusetts, New York and Virginia. These properties are expected to open at various times between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2022.

Unconsolidated Real Estate Venture Activity

During the third quarter of 2021, the Company’s joint venture, HVP IV, acquired a property located in Illinois for $15.9 million. In total for the year through the date of this press release, HVP IV has acquired seven properties for $108.6 million.

During the third quarter of 2021, the Company’s joint venture, HVP V, acquired two properties located in New Jersey for $73.7 million. In total for the year through the date of this press release, HVP V has acquired four properties for $110.7 million. Additionally, HVP V has two properties located in New Jersey (1) and New York (1) under contract for $66.3 million. These acquisitions are expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Subsequent to September 30, 2021, the Company’s joint venture, HHF, sold seven properties located in Texas for $85.0 million.

Third-Party Management

As of September 30, 2021, the Company’s third-party management program included 706 stores totaling 47.8 million square feet. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company added 33 stores and 107 stores, respectively, to its third-party management platform.

Same-Store Results

The Company’s same-store portfolio at September 30, 2021 included 507 stores containing approximately 35.5 million rentable square feet, or approximately 91.1% of the aggregate rentable square feet of the Company’s 545 consolidated stores. These same-store properties represented approximately 89.6% of property NOI for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Same-store physical occupancy as of September 30, 2021 and 2020 was 94.8% and 94.1%, respectively. Same-store revenues for the third quarter of 2021 increased 15.6% and same-store operating expenses increased 3.9% from the same quarter in 2020. Same-store NOI increased 21.1% from the third quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2021.

Operating Results

As of September 30, 2021, the Company’s total consolidated portfolio included 545 stores containing 39.0 million rentable square feet and had physical occupancy of 93.4%.

Revenues increased $40.1 million and property operating expenses increased $7.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020. Increases in revenues were primarily attributable to increased occupancy and rental rates on our same-store portfolio as well as revenues generated from property acquisitions and recently opened development properties. Increases in property operating expenses were primarily attributable to a $3.4 million increase from the stores acquired or opened in 2020 and 2021 included in our non-same store portfolio as well as increased expenses from same-store properties primarily related to property taxes and advertising.

Interest expense increased from $19.0 million during the three months ended September 30, 2020 to $19.1 million during the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $0.1 million. The increase was attributable to a higher amount of outstanding debt during the 2021 period partially offset by lower interest rates. To fund a portion of the Company’s growth, the average outstanding debt balance increased $256.8 million to $2.26 billion during the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to $2.00 billion during the three months ended September 30, 2020. The weighted average effective interest rate on our outstanding debt for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 was 3.40% and 3.89%, respectively.

Financing Activity

During the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company sold 1.1 million common shares of beneficial interest through its at-the-market equity program at an average sales price of $53.19 per share, resulting in net proceeds of $57.9 million, after deducting offering costs. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had 5.9 million shares available for issuance under the existing equity distribution agreements.

Quarterly Dividend

On July 27, 2021, the Company declared a dividend of $0.34 per common share. The dividend was paid on October 15, 2021 to common shareholders of record on October 1, 2021.

On November 2, 2021, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share, a 26.5% increase compared to the Company’s previously declared dividend of $0.34 per common share. The dividend will be paid on January 18, 2022 to common shareholders of record on January 3, 2022.

2021 Financial Outlook

“Continued strong performance trends through the end of the summer rental season and into the fall have again improved our outlook, leading to further increases to our guidance ranges,” commented Chief Financial Officer Tim Martin. “We remain focused on finding opportunities to grow the portfolio in a manner that maintains the quality of the portfolio while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns.”

The Company estimates that its fully diluted earnings per share for the year will be between $1.30 and $1.31 (previously $0.93 to $0.97), and that its fully diluted FFO per share, as adjusted, for 2021 will be between $2.09 and $2.10 (previously $1.99 to $2.03). Changes to the underlying assumptions for 2021 guidance are detailed in the table below. Due to uncertainty related to the timing and terms of transactions, the impact of any potential future speculative investment activity is excluded from guidance. For 2021, the same-store pool consists of 507 properties totaling 35.5 million square feet.

Current Ranges for 2021 Full Year Guidance Range Summary Annual Assumptions Prior Guidance(1) Same-store revenue growth 12.50 % to 13.50 % 10.25 % to 11.25 % Same-store expense growth 4.00 % to 4.75 % 4.00 % to 5.00 % Same-store NOI growth 16.50 % to 17.50 % 13.00 % to 14.00 % Acquisition of consolidated operating properties $ 150.0M to $ 250.0M $ 150.0M to $ 250.0M Acquisition of properties at C/O $ 0.0M $ 0.0M $ 0.0M $ 0.0M New development openings $ 96.1M to $ 96.1M $ 96.1M to $ 96.1M Dispositions $ 43.8M to $ 43.8M $ 0.0M to $ 50.0M Dilution from properties in lease-up $ (0.05 ) to $ (0.06 ) $ (0.05 ) to $ (0.06 ) Property management fee income $ 30.5M to $ 31.5M $ 29.5M to $ 31.5M General and administrative expenses $ 45.5M to $ 46.0M $ 45.0M to $ 46.0M Interest and loan amortization expense $ 80.5M to $ 82.0M $ 80.0M to $ 82.0M Full year weighted average shares and units 210.2M 210.2M 209.9M 209.9M Earnings per diluted share allocated to common

shareholders $ 1.30 to $ 1.31 $ 0.93 to $ 0.97 Plus: real estate depreciation and amortization $ 1.06 $ 1.06 $ 1.06 $ 1.06 Less: gains from sales of real estate $ (0.27 ) $ (0.27 ) $ - $ - FFO per diluted share, as adjusted $ 2.09 to $ 2.10 $ 1.99 to $ 2.03

(1) Prior guidance as included in our second quarter earnings release dated July 29, 2021.





4th Quarter 2021 Guidance Range or Value Earnings per diluted share allocated to common shareholders $ 0.42 to $ 0.43 Plus: real estate depreciation and amortization 0.27 to 0.27 Less: gains from sales of real estate (0.13 ) (0.13 ) FFO per diluted share, as adjusted $ 0.56 to $ 0.57

CUBESMART AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Storage properties $ 5,573,816 $ 5,489,754 Less: Accumulated depreciation (1,047,322 ) (983,940 ) Storage properties, net (including VIE assets of $160,317 and $119,345, respectively) 4,526,494 4,505,814 Cash and cash equivalents 20,332 3,592 Restricted cash 39,738 2,637 Loan procurement costs, net of amortization 2,587 3,275 Investment in real estate ventures, at equity 111,354 92,071 Assets held for sale 1,180 — Other assets, net 134,369 170,753 Total assets $ 4,836,054 $ 4,778,142 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Unsecured senior notes, net $ 2,032,253 $ 2,030,372 Revolving credit facility — 117,800 Mortgage loans and notes payable, net 168,855 216,504 Lease liabilities - finance leases 65,807 65,599 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 177,328 159,140 Distributions payable 71,696 68,301 Deferred revenue 33,871 29,087 Security deposits 1,105 1,077 Liabilities held for sale 81 — Total liabilities 2,550,996 2,687,880 Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership 339,557 249,414 Commitments and contingencies Equity Common shares $.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 203,284,756 and 197,405,989

shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 2,033 1,974 Additional paid-in capital 3,037,520 2,805,673 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (575 ) (632 ) Accumulated deficit (1,113,025 ) (974,799 ) Total CubeSmart shareholders’ equity 1,925,953 1,832,216 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 19,548 8,632 Total equity 1,945,501 1,840,848 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,836,054 $ 4,778,142





CUBESMART AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES Rental income $ 182,409 $ 146,507 $ 515,244 $ 427,976 Other property related income 21,892 18,916 62,414 52,340 Property management fee income 8,263 7,088 22,994 20,074 Total revenues 212,564 172,511 600,652 500,390 OPERATING EXPENSES Property operating expenses 64,065 57,101 189,044 168,186 Depreciation and amortization 55,871 38,084 163,820 118,815 General and administrative 12,095 10,193 34,571 30,101 Total operating expenses 132,031 105,378 387,435 317,102 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Interest: Interest expense on loans (19,122 ) (18,984 ) (57,468 ) (56,367 ) Loan procurement amortization expense (1,012 ) (753 ) (3,059 ) (2,260 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of real estate ventures 816 (37 ) 1,152 (216 ) Gains from sales of real estate, net 28,815 — 28,815 — Other 539 45 1,593 208 Total other income (expense) 10,036 (19,729 ) (28,967 ) (58,635 ) NET INCOME 90,569 47,404 184,250 124,653 NET (INCOME) LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership (3,149 ) (474 ) (6,466 ) (1,246 ) Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries 230 (39 ) 350 (115 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY’S COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 87,650 $ 46,891 $ 178,134 $ 123,292 Basic earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.43 $ 0.24 $ 0.89 $ 0.64 Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.43 $ 0.24 $ 0.88 $ 0.63 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 202,194 193,745 200,934 193,652 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 203,797 194,539 202,291 194,386





Same-Store Facility Results (507 stores)

(in thousands, except percentage and per square foot data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, Percent September 30, Percent 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change REVENUES Rental income $ 163,321 $ 140,558 16.2 % $ 463,515 $ 412,737 12.3 % Other property related income (1) 7,048 6,862 2.7 % 19,873 18,467 7.6 % Total revenues 170,369 147,420 15.6 % 483,388 431,204 12.1 % OPERATING EXPENSES Property taxes (2) 18,402 17,409 5.7 % 55,678 53,310 4.4 % Personnel expense 11,215 11,780 (4.8 )% 34,656 36,172 (4.2 )% Advertising 5,240 4,190 25.1 % 13,004 10,678 21.8 % Repair and maintenance 1,903 1,737 9.6 % 5,384 4,808 12.0 % Utilities 4,474 4,749 (5.8 )% 12,949 13,299 (2.6 )% Property insurance 1,573 1,462 7.6 % 4,584 3,834 19.6 % Other expenses 6,365 6,009 5.9 % 19,660 18,020 9.1 % Total operating expenses 49,172 47,336 3.9 % 145,915 140,121 4.1 % Net operating income (3) $ 121,197 $ 100,084 21.1 % $ 337,473 $ 291,083 15.9 % Gross margin 71.1 % 67.9 % 69.8 % 67.5 % Period end occupancy 94.8 % 94.1 % 94.8 % 94.1 % Period average occupancy 95.6 % 94.1 % 95.0 % 92.6 % Total rentable square feet 35,485 35,485 Realized annual rent per occupied square foot (4) $ 19.26 $ 16.83 14.4 % $ 18.33 $ 16.75 9.4 % Reconciliation of Same-Store Net Operating Income to Operating Income Same-store net operating income (3) $ 121,197 $ 100,084 $ 337,473 $ 291,083 Non same-store net operating income (3) 14,143 3,981 37,582 9,610 Indirect property overhead (1) (5) 13,159 11,345 36,553 31,511 Depreciation and amortization (55,871 ) (38,084 ) (163,820 ) (118,815 ) General and administrative expense (12,095 ) (10,193 ) (34,571 ) (30,101 ) Interest expense on loans (19,122 ) (18,984 ) (57,468 ) (56,367 ) Loan procurement amortization expense (1,012 ) (753 ) (3,059 ) (2,260 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of real estate ventures 816 (37 ) 1,152 (216 ) Gains from sales of real estate, net 28,815 - 28,815 - Other 539 45 1,593 208 Net income $ 90,569 $ 47,404 $ 184,250 $ 124,653

(1) Protection plan revenue, which prior to 2021 had been included in our same-store and non same-store portfolio results, is now recorded in indirect property overhead. Prior periods have been adjusted for comparability.

(2) For comparability purposes, current year amounts related to the expiration of certain real estate tax abatements have been excluded from the same-store portfolio results ($88k and $208k for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively).

(3) Net operating income (“NOI”) is a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measure. The above table reconciles same-store NOI to GAAP Net income.

(4) Realized annual rent per occupied square foot is computed by dividing rental income by the weighted average occupied square feet for the period.

(5) Includes property management income earned in conjunction with managed properties.





Non-GAAP Measure – Computation of Funds From Operations

(in thousands, except percentage and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income attributable to the Company's common shareholders $ 87,650 $ 46,891 $ 178,134 $ 123,292 Add (deduct): Real estate depreciation and amortization: Real property 54,120 37,033 159,719 116,062 Company's share of unconsolidated real estate ventures 2,274 1,893 6,161 5,555 Gains from sales of real estate, net (28,815 ) — (28,815 ) — Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership 3,149 474 6,466 1,246 FFO attributable to common shareholders and OP unitholders $ 118,378 $ 86,291 $ 321,665 $ 246,155 Add: Loss on early repayment of debt (1) — — 556 — FFO, as adjusted, attributable to common shareholders and OP unitholders $ 118,378 $ 86,291 $ 322,221 $ 246,155 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - basic $ 0.43 $ 0.24 $ 0.89 $ 0.64 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.24 $ 0.88 $ 0.63 FFO per share and unit - fully diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.44 $ 1.53 $ 1.25 FFO, as adjusted per share and unit - fully diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.44 $ 1.54 $ 1.25 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 202,194 193,745 200,934 193,652 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 203,797 194,539 202,291 194,386 Weighted average diluted shares and units outstanding 211,077 196,418 209,621 196,347 Dividend per common share and unit $ 0.34 $ 0.33 $ 1.02 $ 0.99 Payout ratio of FFO, as adjusted 60.7 % 75.0 % 66.2 % 79.2 %

(1) For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, loss on early repayment of debt relates to costs that are included in the Company's share of equity in earnings (losses) of real estate ventures.

