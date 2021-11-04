Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of October 31, 2021 

English French

total number of shares of the Company as of October 31, 2021

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345





Date



Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 10/31/2021 55,011,687



Total gross of voting rights: 55,011,687







Total net* of voting rights: 54,910,187





* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

