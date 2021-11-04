Violet Defense Group Announces New Chief Financial Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Violet Defense Group announced today the hiring of Christian Talma as Chief Financial Officer. Christian will serve as a critical member of the executive leadership team to advance the company from both a strategic and financial perspective as it enters its next stage of growth.

Violet Defense Group is an advanced photonics company leveraging its patented technology to serve real-world problems and is the parent company to Violet Defense, its UV disinfection technology subsidiary and Violet Gro, its indoor agricultural lighting subsidiary. Violet Defense Group's technology also powers ecoCUBE, a toxin destruction solution leveraging UVAOP to destroy PCBs in ground and wastewater, through its partnership with ecoSPEARS.

"We are very excited to welcome Christian aboard to further build out our executive team. On the back of our recent Series B round, we are poised to expand our reach globally and to develop the next generation of solutions for healthy spaces, indoor growing, and clean water. Christian has the skills, background and operating experience we need to help get us there," said Terrance Berland, CEO of Violet Defense Group.

Christian joins the team with over 20 years of experience in finance and operations, with a strong record of managing cultural change and rapid growth in healthcare, consumer products, energy and industrial sectors.

He spent much of his career at Siemens AG, including as a Senior Analyst FP&A for Siemens Corporation USA, CFO of its Consumer Lighting division for Osram and, finally, as the Head of North America Service Sales Finance. Christian was the VP of Operations Finance and Strategy at Haeometics, then the Treasurer and CFO for Chase Corporation, a global specialty chemicals company. Most recently, he was the interim CFO at enVerid Systems, Inc., an indoor air quality and energy-efficient HVAC delivery system company.

"Violet Defense Group has a unique opportunity to make a significant impact in this world with its technology, and I am thrilled to be able to leverage my skills and experience to help the team take this company to the next level," said Talma.

Christian earned his MBA in Marketing/Finance from the Stern School of Business at New York University and his B.S. in Finance from Boston College. He is married with two teenage boys and will relocate from Massachusetts to Florida to work in the Orlando headquarters office.

About Violet Defense Group

Based in Florida, Violet Defense Group is an advanced photonics company helping to leverage its patented technology for solutions that lead to a healthier world. As the parent company to Violet Defense, its germ-killing technology subsidiary, and Violet Gro, its agricultural lighting subsidiary, Violet Defense Group is committed to harnessing the power of light to solve real-world problems, including healthier spaces, better indoor growing, and cleaner water. For more information, visit www.violetdefensegroup.com.

Media Contact for Violet Defense:

Jessica Jones

Vice President of Marketing

407.433.1104, x1002

jjones@violetdefense.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment