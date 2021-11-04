Tantalize Your Tastebuds at Le Festival de la Gastronomie of Saint-Martin November 13 – 30, 2021

St. Martin, W.I, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Martin, W.I, November 4, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Le Festival de la Gastronomie of Saint-Martin, a celebration of the exceptional cuisine of the Caribbean’s culinary capital – French St. Martin, will take place from November 13th - 30th, 2021 . At this inaugural event, epicurean enthusiasts will discover innovative dishes inspired by the diverse culture of the island and created by widely-acclaimed international chefs in partnership with local chefs at restaurants across the island.

“The Tourist Office has been working diligently to ensure that visitors will be able to participate in a remarkable and unique experience during this two-week event,” stated Ms. Aida Weinum, Director of the St. Martin Tourist Office. “The last food festival on the French side was years ago, which is why we’re delighted to welcome foodies globally to our friendly island to savor our culinary heritage.”

There are three components to the festival – live culinary demonstrations, a "Best Table” restaurant competition, and a competition for students at the local culinary school, which is charged with developing the next generation of culinary superstars.

The live culinary demonstrations will take place each Saturday during the festival, on November 13, 20 and 27. These outdoor cooking classes will be hosted by local and international chefs, and live streamed on the St. Martin Tourist Office’s social media channels. The participating chefs are Michel Portos from France, winner of two Michelin stars and Patron of the festival; Michelin starred chef Laurent Huguet, also from France; Jimmy Bibrac from Guadeloupe, who jointly serves as the Festival’s Patron; Edna Butcher from St, Lucia; and from the USA, Tristen Epps, executive chef at the popular Red Rooster Overtown in Miami. Mr. Alain Warth, who is the former director of the gastronomy department of the Gault & Millau's guide will be the chefs’ coordinator.

The "Best Table” award will be judged by a committee of culinary experts, including the guest chefs and public opinion ratings. 76 participating restaurants will create a specialty menu incorporating a key ingredient, the sweet and tangy tamarind, which is a local and seasonal fruit. As the festival becomes an annual event, a different seasonal, local ingredient will be highlighted each year, offering visitors a unique opportunity to experience the authentic flavors of the island.

In the student competition, one talented student will be rewarded with a two-week immersion course in one of the best culinary schools in France, and an internship at the restaurant that wins the “Best Table” competition. The awards will be presented to the winners of the “Best Table” and student competitions at the closing ceremony on Tuesday, November 30th.

Le Festival de la Gastronomie of Saint-Martin will be a truly memorable event -- you won’t want to miss out on this culinary experience, with live music, entertainment and several bold-faced names who will be in attendance. Don’t forget to mark your calendars!

For more information on Le Festival de la Gastronomie of Saint-Martin please visit: www.festival-st-martin.com

