4 November 2021



Interim dividend distribution for fiscal year 2021,

with option of payment in new shares

At its meeting today, the Board of Directors of EDF declared a 2021 interim dividend of €0.30 per share and offered, under the conditions set by the fourth resolution at the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of 6 May 2021, the option for shareholders to receive the 2021 interim dividend in cash or in new shares of the Company.

The share price for the new shares which will be issued as payment of the 2021 interim dividend is set by the Board of Directors at €11.12. This price is equal to the average opening price on the Euronext Paris market for the twenty trading days preceding 4 November 2021, reduced by the net amount of the interim dividend, with a 10% discount, rounded up to the nearest cent. The new shares will be issued with immediate dividend rights and will confer the same rights (“jouissance courante”) and restrictions as existing common shares, as described in the Company’s Articles of Association and the 2020 Universal registration document available on the Company’s website.

The ex-dividend date for the 2021 interim dividend is set for 11 November 2021. The period for exercising the option will begin on 15 November 2021, and will end on 26 November 2021, both dates inclusive(1).

Any shareholder who does not exercise this option within the specified time period will receive the whole of the interim dividend due to them in cash. The date for the payment in cash is set for 2 December 2021.

For shareholders who elect to receive the 2021 interim dividend in shares, the date for the delivery of shares is set for 2 December 2021. If the amount of the 2021 interim dividend for which the option of payment in shares is exercised does not correspond to a whole number of shares, the shareholder will receive the number of shares immediately below, plus a balancing cash adjustment.

(1) Subsequent to regulatory changes and the harmonisation of European standards on the payment process for optional dividends, the date of the end of the option period may vary from one financial intermediary to the next. For pure registered shareholders, BNP Paribas Securities Services, as the institution in charge of the securities service of the EDF company, has set this date at 24 November 2021 at the latest in order to supervise and centralise the responses of pure registered shareholders.





About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 37.9 million customers (1), of whom 28.7 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €69.0 billion in 2020. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg).

