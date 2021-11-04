FAX Capital Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAX Capital Corp. (FAX Capital or the Company) (TSX: FXC and FXC.WT) today announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. All currency figures are Canadian dollars.



Despite heightened market volatility in the period, the Company performed well aided by the stability of its cash balance.

Operating Highlights:

Book value of $5.26 per subordinate voting share and multiple voting share (collectively, the shares ) at September 30, 2021, a decrease of 3.5% in the quarter and an increase of 17.1% year-over-year.

) at September 30, 2021, a decrease of 3.5% in the quarter and an increase of 17.1% year-over-year. Deployed $6.8 million of capital during the quarter into three investments: $3.5 million into Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX), $1.3 million into Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSXV: HTL) and $2.0 million into an undisclosed Canadian public company which the Company is in the process of accumulating.

Subsequent to the Company’s investment, Avante announced that its board of directors will oversee a strategic review process to consider and evaluate various strategic alternatives available to the company in the pursuit of maximizing shareholder value.

Increased the fair value of Carson, Dunlop & Associates Ltd. by 16%, driven by an improved outlook for the business.

Bought back and cancelled approximately 181,000 shares in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 at an average cost of $4.12 per share, pursuant to FAX Capital’s Normal Course Issuer Bid.

Held a cash balance available to be invested of approximately $78 million, or $1.83 per share at September 30, 2021.

“Our strong growth in book value, up 17% over the past year, has been achieved through an unlevered internal rate of return on our invested capital that has significantly outperformed relevant indices,” said Blair Driscoll, CEO of FAX Capital. “These investment returns have been driven by a permanent capital structure that enables us to be patient, diligent and selective in the companies we buy, be decisive in our investment timing, and move seamlessly between the public and private markets depending on prevailing market opportunities.

"The Company remains well capitalized with a healthy cash balance and no debt, and we anticipate that the pace of capital deployment will pick up in subsequent quarters,” concluded Mr. Driscoll. “We continue to assess a robust pipeline of potential new investments and acquisitions, including opportunities to build our PropTech platform, while continuing to buy back our own shares at an attractive discount to our book value.”

Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

The Company’s book value per share decreased 3.5% from $5.45 per share at June 30, 2021 to $5.26 per share as at September 30, 2021. The 3.5% decrease in the book value per share is primarily attributed to the Company recording a net unrealized loss on its investments of $8.7 million in the period. Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $8.4 million, compared to net income of $10.3 million in the comparative quarter last year.

The Company’s book value per share increased 8.9% from $4.83 per share at December 31, 2020 to $5.26 per share as at September 30, 2021. The 8.9% increase in the book value per share is primarily attributed to the Company recording realized and unrealized gains on its investments of $21.5 million in the period. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $18.0 million, compared to $6.3 million in the comparative period last year.

Warrant Expiry

The Company’s warrants (the Founder Warrants) issued on November 21, 2019, in connection with the Company’s public offering of units, are scheduled to expire on November 22, 2021. Each Founder Warrant entitles the holder to acquire, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances, one subordinate voting share of the Company at an exercise price equal to $4.50 per subordinate voting share. The Founder Warrants currently trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the trading symbol FXC.WT and the subordinate voting shares trade on the TSX under the trading symbol FXC.

A presentation providing further information on the Founder Warrants will be included on the Company’s website under “Presentations”.

Other Information

Further information about FAX Capital, including FAX Capital’s Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2020, are available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and www.faxcapitalcorp.com. The Company’s updated investor presentation and factsheet in respect of the third quarter of 2021 contain further information on FAX Capital’s strategy and operations and can be accessed on the Company’s website. Shareholders are encouraged to read these documents.

About FAX Capital Corp.

The Company is an investment holding company with a business objective to maximize its intrinsic value on a per share basis over the long-term by seeking to achieve superior investment performance commensurate with reasonable risk. The Company intends to invest in equity, debt and/or hybrid securities of high-quality businesses. The Company initially intends to invest in approximately 10 to 15 high-quality small cap public and private businesses located primarily in Canada and, to a lesser extent, the United States.

