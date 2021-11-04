INLOCH Partners With Employers Nationally to Comply With OSHA ETS Standards

GIG HARBOR, Wash., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INLOCH, a workforce technology company, provides an innovative, quick-to-implement, and easy-to-use solution for companies with 100+ employees to comply with the Biden administration's vaccine mandate. The deadline for compliance is Jan. 4, 2022, and companies that fail to meet the new requirements could face stiff fines of up to $14,000 per violation.

A preliminary version of the mandate was published on Nov. 4, 2021. Implemented by the Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) using the Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS), it requires any company with 100 or more workers, as well as federal contractors, to comply. The new rules, effective January 4, will require that employers gather, record, and store vaccination records for their employees. If the employee is not vaccinated, they must present negative test results weekly, which the company is also responsible for managing. Records must also be collected and stored securely and in compliance with laws such as the Americans with Disabilities Act, and be ready for audit by OSHA. The ETS is estimated to impact up to 84 million U.S. workers.

"Companies with less than 500 employees hire 2/3 of the workforce in the United States. These organizations are the backbone of the U.S. economy, and we want to ensure they have access to a solution that can provide immediate assistance," said Marissa Campbell, Founder of INLOCH. "There isn't a corner of the country that this mandate does not touch," she said. "We've developed a product to assist companies in navigating this process efficiently, allowing time to focus on their core business."

In addition to assisting businesses to comply with the federal mandate and keep their businesses open, Keep by INLOCH's technology and processes allow companies of all sizes to effectively, efficiently, and ethically manage their confidential data with a simple click.

"We partnered with INLOCH early in the pandemic to ensure our students' safety and keep families confident that we continued our mission," said Amanda Beard, 7-Time Olympic Medalist and Co-Founder of Beard Swim Co. "INLOCH provided the process support and tech tools to collect, manage and audit required information for students, families, and staff, allowing us to keep the doors open without additional burden on our team. Thank you, INLOCH!"

ABOUT INLOCH

INLOCH is a third-party, non-biased aggregator and reporter of the information you need to navigate the slippery world of workforce compliance. Our patent-pending technology and process solutions put the power in your hands. INLOCH. Risk, Measured. For more information about Keep by INLOCH, visit www.inloch.com.

