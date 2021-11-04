Interfor Reports Q3’21 Results and Announces Renewal of Share Buyback Program

EBITDA1 of $94 million on Sales of $664 million

Net Cash Position with Available Liquidity of $836 million

BURNABY, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) recorded Net earnings in Q3’21 of $65.6 million, or $1.05 per share, compared to $419.2 million, or $6.45 per share in Q2’21 and $121.6 million, or $1.81 per share in Q3’20. Adjusted net earnings in Q3’21 were $46.7 million compared to $433.5 million in Q2’21 and $140.0 million in Q3’20.

Adjusted EBITDA was $93.9 million on sales of $664.3 million in Q3’21 versus $611.3 million on sales of $1.1 billion in Q2’21.

Notable items in the quarter:

• Record Production and Shipments



Total lumber production in Q3’21 was 731 million board feet, representing an increase of 15 million board feet quarter-over-quarter and setting an Interfor production record. The U.S. South and U.S. Northwest regions accounted for 411 million board feet and 156 million board feet, respectively, compared to 387 million board feet and 137 million board feet in Q2’21. Sawmills acquired on July 9, 2021 contributed to the increased output in both regions. Production in the B.C. region decreased to 164 million board feet from 192 million board feet in Q2’21 due to log supply related downtime at the B.C. Interior sawmills as a result of wildfires.





Total lumber shipments were 753 million board feet, or 39 million board feet higher than Q2’21 and 135 million board feet higher than Q3’20.





Interfor’s average selling price was $744 per mfbm, down $675 per mfbm versus Q2’21. The SYP Composite, Western SPF Composite and KD H-F Stud 2x4 9’ lumber price benchmarks decreased quarter-over-quarter by US$560, US$840 and US$1,051 per mfbm to US$468, US$479 and US$558 per mfbm, respectively.



• Strong Free Cash Flow Generation



Interfor generated $72.3 million of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, or $1.15 per share. A decrease in working capital investment added $123.9 million of cash flow, primarily related to the collection of trade receivables recorded at higher lumber prices and lower log inventories in B.C. driven by wildfire impacts.





Net debt ended the quarter at $(133.8) million, or (9.3)% of invested capital, resulting in available liquidity of $836.3 million.



• Strategic Capital Investments



Capital spending was $44.0 million, including $26.6 million on high-return discretionary projects. The majority of this discretionary spending was focused on the ongoing multi-year rebuild of the Eatonton, GA sawmill, which will begin ramp-up in Q1’22.



• Acquisition of Four US Sawmills and Restart of the DeQuincy, LA Operation



On July 9, 2021, Interfor concluded the acquisition of four sawmill operations located in Bay Springs, MS, Fayette, AL, DeQuincy, LA and Philomath, OR (the “Acquired US Sawmills”) from Georgia-Pacific Wood Products LLC and GP Wood Products LLC. The Company paid total consideration of US$372.0 million.





Inventory purchase accounting adjustments of $14.0 million related to the Acquired US Sawmills are included in production costs for Q3’21.





Significant progress has been made on restarting operations at the sawmill in DeQuincy, LA, which has annual lumber production capacity of 200 million board feet. Lumber production is expected to begin in Q1’22 and ramp-up over the course of 2022.



• Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) Completion



On September 16, 2021, Interfor announced an amendment to its NCIB increasing the maximum number of common shares that may be purchased by an additional 690,906 common shares. The amended NCIB allowed for the purchase of up to 6,672,658 common shares.





During Q3’21, Interfor purchased 2,882,048 common shares under the Company’s NCIB for total consideration of $83.1 million. This completed the purchase of all 6,672,658 common shares allowable for total consideration of $177.3 million, representing an average price of $26.56 per share, or 1.03 times book value per share at September 30, 2021.



• Sale of Former Sawmill Property



On July 21, 2021, the Company completed the sale of property, plant and equipment at its former Hammond sawmill located in Maple Ridge, B.C. for net cash proceeds of $39.7 million and recorded a gain of $22.8 million.



• Softwood Lumber Duties



Interfor expensed $6.1 million of duties in the quarter, representing the full amount of CV and AD duties incurred on its Canadian shipments of softwood lumber into the U.S. at a combined rate of 8.99%.





Cumulative duties of US$163.0 million have been paid by Interfor since the inception of the current trade dispute and are held in trust by the U.S. Except for US$32.9 million in respect of overpayments arising from duty rate adjustments, Interfor has recorded the duty deposits as an expense.

1 Refer to Adjusted EBITDA in the Non-GAAP Measures section

Renewal of NCIB

The Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has approved the renewal by the Company of its NCIB.

The NCIB will allow for the purchase during the twelve-month period commencing on November 11, 2021 and ending on November 10, 2022 of up to 6,041,701 common shares, which represents 10% of the Company’s public float as at November 4, 2021.

Under TSX rules, Interfor will be allowed to purchase daily a maximum of 117,823 common shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of the Company’s common shares over the six-month period ending October 31, 2021, subject to certain exemptions for block purchases. As of November 4, 2021, the Company has 60,781,186 common shares issued and outstanding. All purchases will be made through open market transactions through the facilities of the TSX or other Canadian alternative trading systems and will conform to their rules and regulations. The price to be paid by Interfor for any common shares will be the market price at the time of acquisition. All common shares purchased pursuant to the NCIB will be cancelled.

Interfor has also entered into an automatic securities purchase plan agreement with a securities broker under which the broker will act as the Company’s agent to acquire Interfor common shares under the NCIB during the Company’s scheduled blackout periods in the course of the NCIB. Purchases by the broker under the NCIB during these periods will be made at the broker’s discretion, subject to certain parameters established by Interfor prior to each period with respect to price and number of common shares.

The Company continues to believe that, from time to time, the market price of its common shares may be attractive and their purchase would represent a prudent use of its capital to increase shareholder value.

Deferral of Old-Growth Logging in B.C.

On November 2, 2021, the B.C. government announced a proposed deferral of harvesting within 2.6 million hectares of B.C. forests. This proposed deferral, if implemented, has been identified as temporary and is subject to First Nations engagement which is currently ongoing. Interfor requires additional and more specific information to understand the potential impacts of this proposal on its operations in B.C. Interfor’s operations within the coastal and interior regions of B.C. account for 4% and 19% of its total lumber production capacity, respectively.

Outlook

North American lumber markets over the near term are expected to remain above historical trends driven by continued strong demand from new housing starts and repair and remodel activity, albeit with volatility as the economy adjusts to the COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

Interfor expects lumber demand to continue to grow over the mid-term, as repair and renovation activities and U.S. housing starts benefit from favourable underlying economic fundamentals and trends.

Interfor’s strategy of maintaining a diversified portfolio of operations in multiple regions allows the Company to both reduce risk and maximize returns on capital over the business cycle. While uncertainty remains as to the duration and extent of the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, Interfor is well positioned with its strong balance sheet and significant available liquidity.

Financial and Operating Highlights 1

For the 3 months ended For the 9 months ended Sept. 30 Sept. 30 Jun. 30 Sept. 30 Sept. 30 Unit 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Financial Highlights2 Total sales $MM 664.3 644.9 1,099.7 2,613.3 1,521.3 Lumber $MM 559.6 562.4 1,012.9 2,334.9 1,263.8 Logs, residual products and other $MM 104.7 82.5 86.8 278.4 257.5 Operating earnings $MM 54.8 171.4 568.3 978.7 199.3 Net earnings $MM 65.6 121.6 419.2 749.4 131.1 Net earnings per share, basic $/share 1.05 1.81 6.45 11.61 1.95 Adjusted net earnings3 $MM 46.7 140.0 433.5 750.9 151.4 Adjusted net earnings per share, basic3 $/share 0.74 2.08 6.67 11.60 2.25 Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes)3 $/share 1.15 3.20 7.46 14.48 4.32 Adjusted EBITDA3 $MM 93.9 221.7 611.3 1,097.3 301.1 Adjusted EBITDA margin3 % 14.1% 34.4% 55.6% 42.0% 19.8% Total assets $MM 2,488.7 1,731.9 2,409.4 2,488.7 1,731.9 Total debt $MM 375.3 400.2 365.1 375.3 400.2 Net debt3 $MM (133.8) 88.7 (490.7) (133.8) 88.7 Net debt to invested capital3 % (9.3%) 8.3% (46.1%) (9.3%) 8.3% Annualized return on capital employed3 % 16.0% 45.6% 110.8% 69.2% 18.4% Operating Highlights Lumber production million fbm 731 642 716 2,133 1,690 Lumber sales million fbm 753 618 714 2,133 1,758 Lumber - average selling price4 $/thousand fbm 744 910 1,419 1,095 719 Average USD/CAD exchange rate5 1 USD in CAD 1.2600 1.3321 1.2282 1.2513 1.3541 Closing USD/CAD exchange rate5 1 USD in CAD 1.2741 1.3339 1.2394 1.2741 1.3339

Notes:

Figures in this table may not equal or sum to figures presented elsewhere due to rounding. Financial information presented for interim periods in this release is prepared in accordance with IFRS and is unaudited. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section of this release for definitions and reconciliations of these measures to figures reported in the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Gross sales before duties. Based on Bank of Canada foreign exchange rates.



Liquidity

Balance Sheet

Interfor’s Net debt at September 30, 2021 was $(133.8) million, or (9.3)% of invested capital, representing a decrease of $58.4 million from the level of Net debt at December 31, 2020.

As at September 30, 2021 the Company had net working capital of $563.7 million and available liquidity of $836.3 million, based on the full borrowing capacity under its $350 million Revolving Term Line.

The Revolving Term Line and Senior Secured Notes are subject to financial covenants, including net debt to total capitalization ratios, and an EBITDA interest coverage ratio.

Management believes, based on circumstances known today, that Interfor has sufficient working capital and liquidity to fund operating and capital requirements for the foreseeable future.

For the 3 months ended

Sept. 30,

For the 9 months ended

Sept. 30,

Thousands of Dollars 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net debt Net debt, period opening $ (490,682) $ 239,114 $ (75,432) $ 224,860 (Repayment) issuance of Senior Secured Notes - - (6,671) 140,770 Revolving Term Line net drawings (repayments) 1 (23) 1 (82) Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated debt from weakening (strengthening) CAD 10,221 (8,647) 38 (278) Decrease (increase) in cash and cash equivalents 365,553 (144,849) (48,016) (285,473) Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated cash and cash equivalents from (weakening) strengthening CAD (18,922) 3,110 (3,749) 8,908 Net debt, period ending $ (133,829) $ 88,705 $ (133,829) $ 88,705

Capital Resources

The following table summarizes Interfor’s credit facilities and availability as of September 30, 2021:

Revolving Senior Term Secured Thousands of Canadian Dollars Line Notes Total Available line of credit and maximum borrowing available $ 350,000 $ 375,328 $ 725,328 Less: Drawings - 375,328 375,328 Outstanding letters of credit included in line utilization 22,836 - 22,836 Unused portion of facility $ 327,164 $ - 327,164 Add: Cash and cash equivalents 509,157 Available liquidity at September 30, 2021 $ 836,321

Interfor’s Revolving Term Line matures in March 2024 and its Senior Secured Notes have maturities principally in the years 2024-2030.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had commitments for capital expenditures totaling $93.5 million for both maintenance and discretionary capital projects.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release makes reference to the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net earnings, Adjusted net earnings per share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Net debt to invested capital, Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes), and Annualized return on capital employed which are used by the Company and certain investors to evaluate operating performance and financial position. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

The following table provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to figures as reported in the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements (unaudited for interim periods) prepared in accordance with IFRS:

Thousands of Canadian Dollars except number of shares and per share amounts For the 3 months ended

For the 9 months ended

Sept. 30

Sept. 30

Jun. 30

Sept. 30

Sept. 30

2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Adjusted Net Earnings Net earnings $ 65,630 $ 121,604 $ 419,241 $ 749,358 $ 131,148 Add: Asset write-downs and restructuring costs 997 12,985 2,213 3,352 13,471 Other foreign exchange (gain) loss (9,104) 2,907 4,645 (2,113) 8,719 Long term incentive compensation expense 4,809 5,576 11,145 23,624 2,259 Other (income) expense (22,571) 43 1,045 (23,522) (428) Post closure wind-down (recoveries) costs (24) 3,085 251 451 3,085 Income tax effect of above adjustments 6,956 (6,206) (4,991) (264) (6,875) Adjusted net earnings $ 46,693 $ 139,994 $ 433,549 $ 750,886 $ 151,379 Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000) 62,741 67,270 64,984 64,539 67,263 Adjusted net earnings per share $ 0.74 $ 2.08 $ 6.67 $ 11.63 $ 2.25 Adjusted EBITDA Net earnings $ 65,630 $ 121,604 $ 419,241 $ 749,358 $ 131,148 Add: Depreciation of plant and equipment 25,899 20,850 22,717 70,090 56,512 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 7,396 7,922 6,669 21,033 26,560 Finance costs 4,444 4,907 4,437 13,405 14,188 Income tax expense 16,439 41,916 138,922 241,617 45,684 EBITDA 119,808 197,199 591,986 1,095,503 274,092 Add: Long term incentive compensation expense 4,809 5,576 11,145 23,624 2,259 Other foreign exchange (gain) loss (9,104) 2,907 4,645 (2,113) 8,719 Other (income) expense (22,571) 43 1,045 (23,522) (428) Asset write-downs and restructuring costs 997 12,985 2,213 3,352 13,471 Post closure wind-down (recoveries) costs (24) 2,967 251 451 2,967 Adjusted EBITDA $ 93,915 $ 221,677 $ 611,285 $ 1,097,295 $ 301,080 Sales $ 664,274 $ 644,884 $ 1,099,670 $ 2,613,251 $ 1,521,308 Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.1% 34.4% 55.6% 42.0% 19.8% Net debt to invested capital Net debt Total debt $ 375,328 $ 400,170 $ 365,106 $ 375,328 $ 400,170 Cash and cash equivalents (509,157) (311,465) (855,788) (509,157) (311,465) Total net debt $ (133,829) $ 88,705 $ (490,682) $ (133,829) $ 88,705 Invested capital Net debt $ (133,829) $ 88,705 $ (490,682) $ (133,829) $ 88,705 Shareholders' equity 1,567,063 983,225 1,554,205 1,567,063 983,225 Total invested capital $ 1,433,234 $ 1,071,930 $ 1,063,523 $ 1,433,234 $ 1,071,930 Net debt to invested capital1 (9.3%) 8.3% (46.1%) (9.3%) 8.3% Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes) Cash provided by operating activities $ 196,375 $ 175,492 $ 484,723 $ 966,178 $ 296,837 Cash (generated from) used in operating working capital (124,114) 40,087 (249) (31,759) (5,260) Operating cash flow (before working capital changes) $ 72,261 $ 215,579 $ 484,474 $ 934,419 $ 291,577 Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000) 62,741 67,270 64,984 64,539 67,263 Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes) $ 1.15 $ 3.20 $ 7.46 $ 14.48 $ 4.33 Annualized return on capital employed Net earnings $ 65,630 $ 121,604 $ 419,241 $ 749,358 $ 131,148 Add: Finance costs 4,444 4,907 4,437 13,405 14,188 Income tax expense 16,439 41,916 138,922 241,617 45,684 Earnings before income taxes and finance costs $ 86,513 $ 168,427 $ 562,600 $ 1,004,380 $ 191,020 Capital employed Total assets $ 2,488,693 $ 1,731,881 $ 2,409,388 $ 2,488,693 $ 1,731,881 Current liabilities (307,349) (196,473) (285,081) (307,349) (196,473) Less: Current portion of long term debt 6,901 7,225 6,713 6,901 7,225 Current portion of lease liabilities 11,921 12,579 11,758 11,921 12,579 Capital employed, end of period $ 2,200,166 $ 1,555,212 $ 2,142,778 $ 2,200,166 $ 1,555,212 Capital employed, beginning of period 2,142,778 1,402,379 1,915,146 1,672,103 1,214,375 Average capital employed $ 2,171,472 $ 1,478,796 $ 2,028,962 $ 1,936,135 $ 1,384,794 Earnings before income taxes and finance costs divided by average capital employed 4.0% 11.4% 27.7% 51.9% 13.8% Annualization factor 4.0 4.0 4.0 1.3 1.3 Annualized return on capital employed 16.0% 45.6% 110.8% 69.2% 18.4%

Note 1: Net debt to invested capital as of the period end





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars except earnings per share) Three Months Three Months Nine Months Nine Months Sept. 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2020 Sales $ 664,274 $ 644,884 $ 2,613,251 $ 1,521,308 Costs and expenses: Production 550,494 394,463 1,439,990 1,154,825 Selling and administration 13,727 11,992 38,742 30,664 Long term incentive compensation expense 4,809 5,576 23,624 2,259 U.S. countervailing and anti-dumping duty deposits 6,114 19,719 37,675 37,706 Depreciation of plant and equipment 25,899 20,850 70,090 56,512 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 7,396 7,922 21,033 26,560 608,439 460,522 1,631,154 1,308,526 Operating earnings before write-downs and restructuring costs 55,835 184,362 982,097 212,782 Asset write-downs and restructuring costs 997 12,985 3,352 13,471 Operating earnings 54,838 171,377 978,745 199,311 Finance costs (4,444) (4,907) (13,405) (14,188) Other foreign exchange gain (loss) 9,104 (2,907) 2,113 (8,719) Other income (expense) 22,571 (43) 23,522 428 27,231 (7,857) 12,230 (22,479) Earnings before income taxes 82,069 163,520 990,975 176,832 Income tax (recovery) expense: Current (14,737) 1,515 203,576 1,651 Deferred 31,176 40,401 38,041 44,033 16,439 41,916 241,617 45,684 Net earnings $ 65,630 $ 121,604 $ 749,358 $ 131,148 Net earnings per share Basic $ 1.05 $ 1.81 $ 11.61 $ 1.95 Diluted $ 1.04 $ 1.81 $ 11.58 $ 1.95





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars) Three Months Three Months Nine Months Nine Months Sept. 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2020 Net earnings $ 65,630 $ 121,604 $ 749,358 $ 131,148 Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that will not be recycled to Net earnings: Defined benefit plan actuarial gain (loss), net of tax 963 (109) 6,545 (1,365) Items that are or may be recycled to Net earnings: Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations, net of tax 28,841 (8,027) 11,078 21,656 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 29,804 (8,136) 17,623 20,291 Comprehensive income $ 95,434 $ 113,468 $ 766,981 $ 151,439





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars) Three Months Three Months Nine Months Nine Months Sept. 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2020 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities: Net earnings $ 65,630 $ 121,604 $ 749,358 $ 131,148 Items not involving cash: Depreciation of plant and equipment 25,899 20,850 70,090 56,512 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 7,396 7,922 21,033 26,560 Deferred income tax expense 31,176 40,401 38,041 44,033 Current income tax (recovery) expense (14,737) 1,515 203,576 1,651 Finance costs 4,444 4,907 13,405 14,188 Other assets (155) 355 69 841 Reforestation liability (1,033) (139) (1,724) (1,989) Provisions and other liabilities 3,386 4,638 10,273 (662) Stock options 247 123 610 613 Write-down of plant, equipment and other 1,005 9,807 3,040 9,754 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (6,522) 2,812 1,895 8,603 Other (income) expense (22,571) 43 (23,522) (428) Income tax (paid) refund (21,904) 741 (151,725) 753 72,261 215,579 934,419 291,577 Cash generated from (used in) operating working capital: Trade accounts receivable and other 55,043 (69,994) (17,557) (100,548) Inventories 36,285 (9,919) 3,060 57,404 Prepayments 841 (209) (3,935) 1,698 Trade accounts payable and provisions 31,945 40,035 50,191 46,706 196,375 175,492 966,178 296,837 Investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (38,019) (19,736) (100,613) (65,724) Additions to roads and bridges (5,932) (3,686) (13,129) (8,829) Acquisitions (466,311) - (539,941) (56,606) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and other 39,773 229 45,749 1,096 Net (additions to) proceeds from deposits and other assets (993) 25 (111) 123 (471,482) (23,168) (608,045) (129,940) Financing activities: Issuance of share capital, net of expenses 308 191 2,654 191 Share repurchases

(83,131) - (152,869) - Dividend paid - - (130,625) - Interest payments (4,221) (4,583) (12,640) (13,092)﻿ Lease liability payments (3,403) (3,052) (9,967) (9,060)﻿ Debt refinancing costs - (8) - (151) Term line net drawings (repayments) 1 (23) 1 (82) Additions to long term debt - - - 140,770 Repayments of long-term debt - - (6,671) - (90,446) (7,475) (310,117) 118,576 Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash and cash equivalents held in a foreign currency 18,992 (3,110) 3,749 (8,908) (Decrease) increase in cash (346,631) 141,739 51,765 276,565 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 855,788 169,726 457,392 34,900 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 509,157 $ 311,465 $ 509,157 $ 311,465





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars) Sept. 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 509,157 $ 457,392 Trade accounts receivable and other 134,211 117,371 Income taxes receivable 14,786 169 Inventories 191,720 160,188 Prepayments 21,178 17,970 871,052 753,090 Employee future benefits 7,109 106 Deposits and other assets 49,237 48,957 Right of use assets 33,143 35,471 Property, plant and equipment 1,044,042 729,163 Roads and bridges 27,693 22,379 Timber licences 112,098 114,953 Goodwill and other intangible assets 343,862 138,838 Deferred income taxes 457 230 $ 2,488,693 $ 1,843,187 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable and provisions $ 205,009 $ 150,509 Current portion of long term debt 6,901 6,897 Reforestation liability 15,673 16,181 Lease liabilities 11,921 11,745 Income taxes payable 67,845 4,394 307,349 189,726 Reforestation liability 28,281 29,735 Lease liabilities 26,759 28,541 Long term debt 358,427 375,063 Employee future benefits 9,385 11,137 Provisions and other liabilities 37,762 26,637 Deferred income taxes 143,667 102,036 Equity: Share capital 484,259 523,605 Contributed surplus 4,579 5,157 Translation reserve 60,924 49,846 Retained earnings 1,017,301 501,704 1,567,063 1,080,312 $ 2,488,693 $ 1,843,187

Approved on behalf of the Board:

“L. Sauder” “T. V. Milroy” Director Director

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This release contains forward-looking information about the Company’s business outlook, objectives, plans, strategic priorities and other information that is not historical fact. A statement contains forward-looking information when the Company uses what it knows and expects today, to make a statement about the future. Statements containing forward-looking information may include words such as: will, could, should, believe, expect, anticipate, intend, forecast, projection, target, outlook, opportunity, risk or strategy. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this release, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this release are described in Interfor’s third quarter and annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties”, which are available on www.interfor.com and under Interfor’s profile on www.sedar.com. Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this release include volatility in the selling prices for lumber, logs and wood chips; the Company’s ability to compete on a global basis; the availability and cost of log supply; natural or man-made disasters; currency exchange rates; changes in government regulations; the availability of the Company’s allowable annual cut (“AAC”); claims by and treaty settlements with Indigenous peoples; the Company’s ability to export its products; the softwood lumber trade dispute between Canada and the U.S.; stumpage fees payable to the Province of British Columbia (“B.C.”); environmental impacts of the Company’s operations; labour disruptions; information systems security; and the existence of a public health crisis (such as the current COVID-19 pandemic). Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in this release are based on the Company’s expectations at the date of this release. Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, except as required by law.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.9 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

The Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for Q3’21 are available at www.sedar.com and www.interfor.com.

