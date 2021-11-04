Consumer Alert: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Community Medical Centers, Inc. of a Data Breach of More than 650K Patients

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers, is investigating claims for violations of the common law and state consumer protection statutes by Community Medical Centers, Inc. as the result of a data breach suffered by the Company affecting over 650,000 patients.



If you visited a Community Medical Center and received a data breach notice letter from the Company, then you should contact Lowey Dannenberg attorneys at (215) 399-4782 or via email at investigations@lowey.com .

What Happened and What Information Was Involved:

Community Medical Centers, Inc. is California non-profit corporation. It is a network of community health centers serving San Joaquin, Solano, and Yolo counties in Northern California.

On October 10, 2021, Community Medical Centers, Inc. shut down many of their systems after detecting unusual activity on their network.

Community Medical Centers, Inc. has indicated that it is possible the following personal information could have been compromised by an unauthorized third party:

first and last name

mailing address

Social Security number

Date of birth

demographic information, and

medical information maintained by Community Medical Centers, Inc.

