Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 3rd Quarter 2021 Results

Lahaina, Hawaii, UNITED STATES

KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) reported net loss of $0.1 million, or $(0.01) per share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $0.6 million, or $(0.03) per share, for the third quarter of 2020. Total operating revenues of $2.4 million and $1.7 million were recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $0.8 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.9 million, or $(0.10) per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Total operating revenues of $9.4 million and $5.4 million were recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Additional Information

Additional information with respect to Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. and our operating results will be available on our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our website www.mauiland.com.

About Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui and manages properties, utilities, and a nature preserve at the Kapalua Resort.


Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. and Subsidiaries 
 Consolidated Statements of Operations and 
Comprehensive Income 
      
 Three Months Ended September 30,  
  2021   2020   
 (in thousands except  
 per share amounts)  
OPERATING REVENUES     
Real estate$-  $15   
Leasing 2,184   1,448   
Resort amenities and other 253   234   
Total operating revenues 2,437   1,697   
      
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES     
Real estate 67   86   
Leasing 784   671   
Resort amenities and other 304   152   
General and administrative 612   514   
Share-based compensation 365   402   
Depreciation 300   326   
Total operating costs and expenses 2,432   2,151   
      
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 5   (454)  
      
Pension and other post-retirement expenses (116)  (125)  
Interest expense (28)  (29)  
LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (139)  (608)  
Loss from discontinued operations, net -   (25)  
NET LOSS$(139) $(633)  
Other compreshensive income - pension, net 221   206   
      
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)$82  $(427)  
      
LOSS PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED     
Loss from Continuing Operations$(0.01) $(0.03)  
Loss from Discontinued Operations$-  $-   
Net Loss$(0.01) $(0.03)  
      

 


Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. and Subsidiaries 
 Consolidated Statements of Operations and 
Comprehensive Income 
      
 Nine Months Ended September 30,  
  2021   2020   
 (in thousands except  
 per share amounts)  
OPERATING REVENUES     
Real estate$2,700  $173   
Leasing 5,947   4,620   
Resort amenities and other 799   648   
Total operating revenues 9,446   5,441   
      
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES     
Real estate 618   457   
Leasing 2,495   2,278   
Resort amenities and other 994   893   
General and administrative 1,904   1,823   
Share-based compensation 1,084   1,229   
Depreciation 902   971   
Total operating costs and expenses 7,997   7,651   
      
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 1,449   (2,210)  
      
Other income 13   894   
Pension and other post-retirement expenses (348)  (359)  
Interest expense (94)  (105)  
INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 1,020   (1,780)  
Loss from discontinued operations, net (214)  (84)  
NET INCOME (LOSS)$806  $(1,864)  
Other compreshensive income - pension, net 663   617   
      
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)$1,469  $(1,247)  
      
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED    
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations$0.05  $(0.09)  
Loss from Discontinued Operations$(0.01) $(0.01)  
Net Income (Loss)$0.04  $(0.10)  
      

 


MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 September 30, December 31,
  2021   2020 
 (unaudited) (audited)
 (in thousands)
CURRENT ASSETS   
Cash$4,859  $869 
Accounts receivable, net 1,228   1,362 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 557   80 
Assets held for sale 3,135   7,440 
Total current assets 9,779   9,751 
    
PROPERTY 51,412   51,956 
Accumulated depreciation (34,089)  (33,445)
Property, net 17,323   18,511 
    
OTHER ASSETS   
Deferred development costs 8,964   8,901 
Other noncurrent assets 1,171   1,307 
Total other assets 10,135   10,208 
TOTAL ASSETS$37,237  $38,470 
    
CURRENT LIABILITIES   
Accounts payable$331  $899 
Payroll and employee benefits 810   970 
Long-term debt, current portion -   200 
Accrued retirement benefits, currernt portion 165   165 
Deferred revenue, current portion 214   260 
Other current liabilities 400   453 
Total current liabilities 1,920   2,947 
    
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES   
Accrued retirement benefits 8,949   10,926 
Deferred revenue 1,667   1,767 
Deposits 2,354   2,680 
Other noncurrent liabilities 53   83 
Total long-term liabilities 13,023   15,456 
TOTAL LIABILITIES
 14,943   18,403 
    
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES   
    
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Common stock--no par value, 43,000,000 shares authorized,   
 19,372,803 and 19,301,288 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 82,243   81,485 
Additional paid-in-capital 9,184   9,184 
Accumulated deficit (48,098)  (48,904)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,035)  (21,698)
Total stockholders' equity 22,294   20,067 
TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$37,237  $38,470 
    

Contact:
Wade K. Kodama
wkodama@kapalua.com