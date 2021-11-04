Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 3rd Quarter 2021 Results

KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) reported net loss of $0.1 million, or $(0.01) per share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $0.6 million, or $(0.03) per share, for the third quarter of 2020. Total operating revenues of $2.4 million and $1.7 million were recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $0.8 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.9 million, or $(0.10) per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Total operating revenues of $9.4 million and $5.4 million were recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Additional Information
Additional information with respect to Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. and our operating results will be available on our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our website www.mauiland.com.
About Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui and manages properties, utilities, and a nature preserve at the Kapalua Resort.
|Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Operations and
|Comprehensive Income
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2021
|2020
|(in thousands except
|per share amounts)
|OPERATING REVENUES
|Real estate
|$
|-
|$
|15
|Leasing
|2,184
|1,448
|Resort amenities and other
|253
|234
|Total operating revenues
|2,437
|1,697
|OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
|Real estate
|67
|86
|Leasing
|784
|671
|Resort amenities and other
|304
|152
|General and administrative
|612
|514
|Share-based compensation
|365
|402
|Depreciation
|300
|326
|Total operating costs and expenses
|2,432
|2,151
|OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
|5
|(454
|)
|Pension and other post-retirement expenses
|(116
|)
|(125
|)
|Interest expense
|(28
|)
|(29
|)
|LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|(139
|)
|(608
|)
|Loss from discontinued operations, net
|-
|(25
|)
|NET LOSS
|$
|(139
|)
|$
|(633
|)
|Other compreshensive income - pension, net
|221
|206
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|82
|$
|(427
|)
|LOSS PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED
|Loss from Continuing Operations
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|Loss from Discontinued Operations
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Net Loss
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Operations and
|Comprehensive Income
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2021
|2020
|(in thousands except
|per share amounts)
|OPERATING REVENUES
|Real estate
|$
|2,700
|$
|173
|Leasing
|5,947
|4,620
|Resort amenities and other
|799
|648
|Total operating revenues
|9,446
|5,441
|OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
|Real estate
|618
|457
|Leasing
|2,495
|2,278
|Resort amenities and other
|994
|893
|General and administrative
|1,904
|1,823
|Share-based compensation
|1,084
|1,229
|Depreciation
|902
|971
|Total operating costs and expenses
|7,997
|7,651
|OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
|1,449
|(2,210
|)
|Other income
|13
|894
|Pension and other post-retirement expenses
|(348
|)
|(359
|)
|Interest expense
|(94
|)
|(105
|)
|INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|1,020
|(1,780
|)
|Loss from discontinued operations, net
|(214
|)
|(84
|)
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|806
|$
|(1,864
|)
|Other compreshensive income - pension, net
|663
|617
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|1,469
|$
|(1,247
|)
|EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED
|Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.09
|)
|Loss from Discontinued Operations
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.10
|)
MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|(in thousands)
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash
|$
|4,859
|$
|869
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,228
|1,362
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|557
|80
|Assets held for sale
|3,135
|7,440
|Total current assets
|9,779
|9,751
|PROPERTY
|51,412
|51,956
|Accumulated depreciation
|(34,089
|)
|(33,445
|)
|Property, net
|17,323
|18,511
|OTHER ASSETS
|Deferred development costs
|8,964
|8,901
|Other noncurrent assets
|1,171
|1,307
|Total other assets
|10,135
|10,208
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|37,237
|$
|38,470
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable
|$
|331
|$
|899
|Payroll and employee benefits
|810
|970
|Long-term debt, current portion
|-
|200
|Accrued retirement benefits, currernt portion
|165
|165
|Deferred revenue, current portion
|214
|260
|Other current liabilities
|400
|453
|Total current liabilities
|1,920
|2,947
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
|Accrued retirement benefits
|8,949
|10,926
|Deferred revenue
|1,667
|1,767
|Deposits
|2,354
|2,680
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|53
|83
|Total long-term liabilities
|13,023
|15,456
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|14,943
|18,403
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common stock--no par value, 43,000,000 shares authorized,
|19,372,803 and 19,301,288 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|82,243
|81,485
|Additional paid-in-capital
|9,184
|9,184
|Accumulated deficit
|(48,098
|)
|(48,904
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(21,035
|)
|(21,698
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|22,294
|20,067
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|37,237
|$
|38,470
