Triterras Granted Further Extension by Nasdaq to File 2021 Annual Report

SINGAPORE, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triterras Inc. (NasdaqGM: TRIT, TRITW) (“Triterras” or the “Company”), a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance, today announced that the Company received notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of the NASDAQ Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) that the Company’s request for a further extension to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules has been granted. As a result of the further extension, the Company will have until December 1, 2021 to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 (the “2021 Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in order to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules.



As previously disclosed, Triterras is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it did not timely file its 2021 Annual Report with the SEC. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the SEC.



The Company currently expects that the independent audit of its financial statements for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 will be completed and that it will be able to file its 2021 Annual Report with the SEC on or before the December 1, 2021 deadline, subject to the Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors cited below.

About Triterras

Triterras is a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance. It launched and operates Kratos™—one of the world’s largest trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. For more information, please visit triterras.com or email us at contact@triterras.com .

Forward Looking Statements

