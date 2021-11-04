Beliv Announces Acquisition of Innovative Drinks Brand Big Easy, Expanding its Portfolio in the U.S.

New Orleans, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beliv, Latin America’s fastest-growing bev-tech company with 40 brands in 35 countries, announces today that it has completed the acquisition of Big Easy, a leading manufacturer of all-natural, plant-powered probiotic drinks in the U.S.

The transaction rapidly expands Beliv’s footprint in the U.S. market and reinforces its commitment to bring exciting new products in high-growth beverage categories to consumers worldwide. Big Easy’s line of wellness-focused drinks will be the first probiotic products in Beliv’s portfolio.

With a manufacturing facility in New Orleans (LA, USA), Big Easy and its approximately 50 employees have built a winning culture centered around innovation, successfully bringing to market trend-forward, easy-to-enjoy beverages with digestive health benefits, including kombucha, functional juice shots, and tepache, a prebiotic pineapple soda with pre-Hispanic roots, which recently debuted in a new 12-oz can in Publix.

“Innovation is key to market growth and to meeting new expectations of consumers across the globe. By adding Big Easy into Beliv’s portfolio, we magnify the strengths and entrepreneurial spirit of both companies to respond to the intense demand for authentic, natural, and sustainable products that focus on functionality, well-being, and nutrition,” said Carlos Sluman, CEO, founder, and partner of Beliv.

Launched in 2014 by Austin Sherman and Alexis Korman, Big Easy delivers authentically crafted drinks with gut-health and immune-supporting benefits to customers who shop at over 3,000 retail accounts and growing in the U.S., including Publix, Sprouts, Wegman’s, and others. The founders will continue in active roles driving the company’s mission and innovations forward.

“Going big is about to get easy,” says Big Easy founder and CEO Austin Sherman. “We’re fired up to join the diverse and dynamic family of brands at Beliv and see our beverages reach new consumers internationally. Contemplating our brand’s humble origins making one bottle of kombucha at time, the opportunity to bring our products to the world is a dream realized. With access to Beliv’s infrastructure and resources, and new markets to dominate together, we’re confident this partnership will speed our mutual growth.”

About Beliv

Driven by wellness and inspired by nature, Beliv was founded in 2009 by Carlos Sluman, with a vision of leading the growth of healthy drinks worldwide by innovating new ways of quenching thirst. Featuring nature’s best ingredients sustainably, Beliv brings Latin rhythm and flavor across the globe, creating and developing beverages of the future. As part of its innovative portfolio, Beliv has more than 40 brands and has a presence in over 35 countries in the world. The company is a business unit of the CBC Group, a multinational beverage corporation founded in 1885 that operates in Central America, the Caribbean and South America, having the largest product portfolio in the region, with more than 690,000 points of sale and 1,350 distribution centers.

About Big Easy

Happiness starts in the gut! Founded in 2014 by Austin Sherman and Alexis Korman, Big Easy’s all-natural probiotic drinks are crafted with care, highlighting unique ingredients and authentic recipes from around the world that deliver moments of easy enjoyment as well as big digestive-health benefits. Big Easy’s collection of products include kombucha, organic juice shots, and prebiotic tepache.

