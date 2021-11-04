Arlington Heights Auto Dealership Donates $15,900 to Local Charity

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arlington Nissan, a member of the Rohrman Automotive Group, donated $15,900 to the Samuel Floersheimer Foundation on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

The donation was part of a sales event held at the dealership that ran through the month of October 2021. During the sales event, when a consumer purchased or leased a new or pre-owned vehicle, the dealership would pledge a donation of $100 to the Samuel Floersheimer Foundation.

The Samuel Floersheimer Foundation is a Chicago-based charity dedicated to raising awareness of how to improve the health and wellness of children and young adults with Down Syndrome. By raising awareness and educating families of ways to improve the health, wellness and happiness of those with Down Syndrome, the Foundation believes that a better life is within reach.

Elizabeth Floersheimer is not only the Founder of the Samuel Floersheimer Foundation, she is also Samuel's mother. "The Foundation educates, advocates, and creates jobs that individuals with Down Syndrome are entitled to, with equal work and equal pay. We also strive to have lots of fun in the process," said Floersheimer.

Floersheimer had a life-long passion for cooking. This passion for cooking and her looking to create opportunities for Samuel led her to creating Downtown Diners cooking classes and Cucu Cucina for children and young adults with special abilities.

"The donation from Arlington Nissan will provide for Downtown Diners scholarships and help take Cucu Cucina to the next level," continued Floersheimer.

Bobby Clifford, the General Manager of Arlington Nissan, is a program supporter. "I've known Sam Floersheimer for a while and he is one of the most amazing young adults you will meet," said Clifford. "His mother started the foundation to help Sam, but it has grown far beyond that helping so many other children and young adults with Down Syndrome in the Chicagoland area."

About Arlington Nissan - Arlington Nissan is a franchise new car dealership located in Arlington Heights, IL. The dealership is part of the Rohrman Automotive Group, one of the largest privately-held automotive groups in the United States. Not only do they sell and service new Nissan vehicles, they also sell a large number of quality pre-owned cars, trucks, vans and sport utility vehicles. https://www.arlingtonnissan.com

About the Samuel Floersheimer Foundation - The Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness of ways to improve the health, wellness and happiness of those with Down Syndrome by educating families, partnering with impactful organizations and having lots of fun in the process! https://www.downtownfoundation.org

