Bonduelle - Statement of repurchase of shares

| Source: BONDUELLE BONDUELLE

Villeneuve D Ascq Cedex, FRANCE

Statement of repurchase of shares

Aggretated presentation by day and by trading venue

Issuer's nameLegal Entity Identifier (LEI)Date of the execution of the transactionInternational Securities Identification Numbers
(ISIN Code)		Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)Weighted average price per dayTrading venue
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9429/10/2021FR00000639351 91622,1805Euronext
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9428/10/2021FR00000639352 06422,3592Euronext
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9427/10/2021FR00000639353 44822,2944Euronext
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9426/10/2021FR00000639351 90222,1454Euronext
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9425/10/2021FR00000639351 94721,7086Euronext

Attachment


Attachments

20211104 - Bonduelle - Statement of repurchase of shares - short version