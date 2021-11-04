Bonduelle - Statement of repurchase of shares

Statement of repurchase of shares
Aggretated presentation by day and by trading venue
|Issuer's name
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)
|Date of the execution of the transaction
|International Securities Identification Numbers
(ISIN Code)
|Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|Weighted average price per day
|Trading venue
|BONDUELLE
|969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94
|29/10/2021
|FR0000063935
|1 916
|22,1805
|Euronext
|BONDUELLE
|969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94
|28/10/2021
|FR0000063935
|2 064
|22,3592
|Euronext
|BONDUELLE
|969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94
|27/10/2021
|FR0000063935
|3 448
|22,2944
|Euronext
|BONDUELLE
|969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94
|26/10/2021
|FR0000063935
|1 902
|22,1454
|Euronext
|BONDUELLE
|969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94
|25/10/2021
|FR0000063935
|1 947
|21,7086
|Euronext
Attachment