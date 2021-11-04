The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) (ZG) on Behalf of Investors

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Zillow Group, Inc. (“Zillow” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.



On November 2, 2021, Zillow announced that it was winding down Zillow Offers, a service in which Zillow acts as the primary purchaser and seller of homes, because of the unpredictability in forecasting home prices, and “continuing to scale Zillow Offers would result in too much earnings and balance-sheet volatility.” Zillow also announced that the wind-down “will include a reduction of Zillow's workforce by approximately 25%.”

On this news, Zillow’s share price fell approximately 25% during intraday trading on November 3, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

