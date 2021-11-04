Canacol Energy Ltd. Reports a 17% Increase in Realized Contractual Natural Gas Sales Volumes and Net Income of $8.8 million in Q3 2021

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. (“Canacol” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:CNE; OTCQX:CNNEF; BVC:CNEC) is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and its October 2021 operational update. Dollar amounts are expressed in United States dollars, with the exception of Canadian dollar unit prices (“C$”) where indicated and otherwise noted.



Highlights for the Q3 2021 vs Q2 2021

EBITDAX increased 21% to $53.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $44.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Adjusted funds from operations increased 14% to $38.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $33.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Realized contractual natural gas sales volumes increased 11% to 190.6 MMscfpd for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 171.5 MMscfpd for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Net income of $8.8 million during the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

The repurchase and cancellation of 1,773,700 common shares of the Corporation at a cost of $4.6 million during three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to 1,000,000 repurchased common shares at a cost of $2.8 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021. During the third quarter Canacol also declared its eighth consecutive dividend of C$.052 per common share.



Highlights for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021

Realized contractual natural gas sales volumes increased 17% and 4% to 190.6 MMscfpd and 179.9 MMscfpd for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 163 MMscfpd and 172.2 MMscfpd for the same periods in 2020, respectively. Average natural gas production volumes increased 19% and 6% to 192.4 MMscfpd and 181.7 MMscfpd for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 162 MMscfpd and 171.5 MMscfpd for the same periods in 2020, respectively. The increases are due to the increase in natural gas demand as the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are being gradually lifted.

Total natural gas revenues, net of royalties and transportation expenses increased 16% to $65.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $56.3 million for the same period in 2020, mainly attributable to an increase in natural gas production and a slightly higher natural gas sales price, net of transportation expense. Total natural gas revenues, net of royalties and transportation expenses decreased 2% to $176.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $179.5 million for the same periods in 2020, respectively. The decrease is mainly attributable to higher royalty expense, primarily due to higher production at the VIM-5 block, which is subject to a higher royalty rate and lower natural gas realized sales prices, net of transportation expense, mainly due to lower priced fixed contracts for the 2021 contract year as compared to the 2020 contract year.

Adjusted funds from operations increased 14% to $38.2 million and increased to $110.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $33.4 million and $109.9 million for the same periods in 2020, respectively. Adjusted funds from operations per basic share increased 22% and 2% to $0.22 per basic share and $0.62 per basic share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $0.18 per basic share and $0.61 per basic share for the same periods in 2020, respectively.

EBITDAX increased 27% and 3% to $53.8 million and $145.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $42.3 million and $141.6 million for the same periods in 2020, respectively.

The Corporation realized a net income of $8.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to a net income of $2.6 million for the same period in 2020, resulting in a 237% increase year over year. The Corporation realized a net income of $8.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $5.7 million for the same period in 2020.

The Corporation’s natural gas operating netback increased 1% to $3.49 per Mcf in the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $3.47 per Mcf for the same period in 2020. The increase is mainly due to the lower average operating expenses per Mcf, offset by higher royalties per Mcf. Operating expenses per Mcf decreased 14% to $0.25 per Mcf during the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $0.29 per Mcf for the same period in 2020, mainly due to an increase in natural gas production, as the majority of the Corporation’s operating expenses are fixed. Royalties per Mcf increased by 5% to $0.69 per Mcf in the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $0.66 per Mcf for the same period in 2020. The increase is mainly due to higher production at the Corporation’s VIM-5 block, which is subject to a higher royalty rate.

The Corporation’s natural gas operating netback decreased 6% to $3.34 per Mcf in the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $3.57 per Mcf for the same period in 2020. The decrease is mainly due to the lower average realized prices, net of transportation expense due to lower priced fixed contracts for the 2021 contract year as compared to the 2020 contract year. In addition, the Corporation’s royalties per Mcf increased 3% to $0.70 per Mcf in the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $0.68 per Mcf for the same period in 2020. The increase is due to higher production at the Corporation’s VIM-5 block, which is subject to a higher royalty rate.

Net capital expenditures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $24.2 million and $78.4 million, respectively. Net capital expenditures included non-cash adjustments related mainly to decommissioning obligations and right-of-use leased assets of $0.1 million and $1.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

On June 17, 2021, the Corporation entered into a three year term credit agreement with Banco Davivienda (“Colombia Bank Debt”) for a principal amount of $12.9 million denominated in COP, which is subject to an annual interest rate of Reference Bank Indicator (“IBR”) plus 2.5% (IBR was 1.86% at the agreement date). The Colombia Bank Debt was used to repay the Corporation’s litigation settlement liability, which was subject to an 8.74% annual interest rate. As a result of a lower interest rate, the Corporation will realize annual interest savings of approximately $0.6 million (lower interest rate of 4.38% at the agreement date).

On August 12, 2021, the Corporation amended its Bridge Loan to extend both the term and the availability period of undrawn amounts from July 31, 2022 to July 31, 2023. The Bridge Loan was entered into by the Corporation to construct and own the Medellin pipeline (the “Project”), with Canacol being the guarantor throughout the outstanding term of the Bridge Loan. During the term, Canacol intends to divest between 75% to 100% ownership of the Project, while maintaining up to a 25% working interest in the ownership with Canacol being the guarantor throughout the outstanding term of the Bridge Loan.

As at September 30, 2021, the Corporation had $43.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and $38 million in working capital surplus. The Corporation made certain significant cash payments during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 related to: i) certain income tax expense cash payments of $31.9 million (see the “Income Tax Expense” section in this MD&A) and ii) the semi-annual Senior Notes interest payment of $11.6 million, offset by the majority of the 2020 prepaid tax installments totaling $9 million being received from the Colombian tax authority.



Sustainability

Canacol continues to be committed to strengthening its environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) strategy. Canacol enthusiastically supports global goals to meet the Paris Agreement targets as well as Colombia’s commitment to a 51% reduction in emissions by 2030, of which natural gas will play a crucial role in a fair and equitable energy transition.

The Corporation’s purpose with regards ESG matters is to improve the quality of life of millions of people through the exploration, production and supply of conventional natural gas in Colombia. Alongside this, the Corporation’s objective is to generate value for its stakeholders in a sustainable, collaborative, co-responsible, respectful and transparent way. With the Corporation’s transition to natural gas, it now has an environmentally friendly value proposition that contributes to the reduction of CO2 emissions in Colombia and provides for a more efficient use of resources.

The Corporation continues to support its communities in essential social projects such as access to water and utilities, productive projects, construction and improvement of public and community infrastructure, technical and university scholarships amongst others.

The Corporation has strong corporate governance standards and procedures, which are aligned with best global practices and trends, and uses control mechanisms that protect shareholder’s interests, respect and promote human rights, guarantee ethical behavior and integrity and ensure regulatory compliance.

In 2021, the Corporation has made substantial improvements not only in the many ESG aspects related to its business but also in the way it manages and reports sustainability to its stakeholders. For the remainder of 2021 and beyond, the Corporation is committed to developing and maintaining a robust ESG strategy and, as such, has developed a six-year plan with the following four priorities:

1) A cleaner energy future - deliver natural gas under the highest environmental and operational efficiency standards. 2) A safe and committed team - maintain best-in-class health and safety practices and promote a diverse and inclusive culture. 3) A transparent and ethical business - adopt the best practices, encourage respect for human rights and ensure ethics and integrity in everything Canacol does. 4) A society guided by sustainable development - promote and maintain close and transparent relationships that guarantee communities’ growth and quality of life.

The Corporation has identified specific targets as part of the six-year plan that encompass the four priorities, including such things as further reduction targets for CO2 emissions, a year over year increase in renewable and low-or-no carbon sources of energy, the establishment of biodiversity conservation agreements with local stakeholders, the implementation of a 100% zero waste model for the Corporation’s operations, further strengthening of its diverse and inclusive work environment and the demonstration of zero tolerance for corruption and human rights violations.



Outlook

For the remainder of 2021, the Corporation anticipates the completion of an eleven well drilling program, which will be marked by the drilling of the Siku-1 exploration well. With respect to the Medellin pipeline project, the Corporation continues to focus on the following activities related to the pipeline project, all of which are anticipated to be completed by the end of Q1 2022: 1) finalize work on the environmental permit to submit to the ANLA for approval, 2) finalize the selection of the construction company that will be responsible for building and operating the pipeline, 3) arrange the necessary financing as required to execute the project, and 4) continue to negotiate and execute an additional 45 MMscfpd of gas sales contracts with consumers in the interior to fill the initial 100 MMscfpd capacity of the pipeline.

Gas sales averaged 192 MMscfpd for October 2021

Realized contractual natural gas sales (which are gas produced, delivered, and paid for) were 192 MMscfpd for October 2021.

Remaining 2021 Exploration Drilling Program

The Corporation in October 2021 completed the drilling of the Corneta-1 exploration well, which has been cased and suspended as a future water disposal well having encountered non commercial volumes of gas. The rig is currently mobilizing to drill the Siku-1 exploration well, which is targeting gas bearing sandstones of the CDO reservoir in close proximity to the Corporation’s Clarinete gas field, also located on the VIM-5 E&P contract. The Siku-1 exploration well is anticipated to take approximately five weeks to drill, complete, and test prior to the end of the year.

FINANCIAL & OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(in United States dollars (tabular amounts in thousands) except as otherwise noted)

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, Financial 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Total natural gas, LNG and crude oil revenues, net of royalties and transportation expense 72,802 57,429 27 % 198,589 182,828 9 % Adjusted Funds from operations(1)(2) 38,227 33,409 14 % 110,156 109,871 — Per share – basic ($)(1) 0.22 0.18 22 % 0.62 0.61 2 % Per share – diluted ($)(1) 0.22 0.18 22 % 0.62 0.61 2 % Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) 8,790 2,609 237 % 8,153 (5,664 ) n/a Per share – basic ($) 0.05 0.01 400 % 0.05 (0.03 ) n/a Per share – diluted ($) 0.05 0.01 400 % 0.05 (0.03 ) n/a Cash flow provided by operating activities(3) 57,046 50,016 14 % 94,933 125,848 (25 %) Per share – basic ($) 0.32 0.28 14 % 0.53 0.70 (24 %) Per share – diluted ($) 0.32 0.28 14 % 0.53 0.69 (23 %) EBITDAX(1) 53,836 42,303 27 % 145,190 141,588 3 % Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 177,245 180,980 (2 %) 178,675 180,942 (1 %) Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 177,245 181,495 (2 %) 178,675 181,543 (2 %) Capital expenditures, net of dispositions 24,177 26,437 (9 %) 78,384 54,598 44 % Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Change Cash and cash equivalents(3) 43,114 68,280 (37 %) Working capital surplus 37,996 73,404 (48 %) Total debt 409,192 415,209 (1 %) Total assets 740,604 749,792 (1 %) Common shares, end of period (000’s) 176,741 179,515 (2 %) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, Operating 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Production(1) Natural gas and LNG (MMscfpd) 192,402 162,012 19 % 181,712 171,475 6 % Colombia oil (bopd) 394 317 24 % 305 292 4 % Total (boepd) 34,149 28,740 19 % 32,184 30,375 6 % Realized contractual sales(1) Natural gas and LNG (MMscfpd) 190,553 162,984 17 % 179,931 172,216 4 % Colombia oil (bopd) 168 347 (52 %) 227 281 (19 %) Total (boepd) 33,598 28,941 16 % 31,794 30,494 4 % Operating netbacks(1) Natural gas and LNG ($/Mcf) 3.49 3.47 1 % 3.34 3.57 (6 %) Colombia oil ($/bopd) 30.93 17.04 82 % 33.21 16.98 96 % Corporate ($/boe) 19.96 19.76 1 % 19.13 20.30 (6 %)





(1) Non-IFRS measures – see “Non-IFRS Measures” section within the MD&A. (2) Adjusted funds from operations represents cash flow provided by operating activities before certain adjustments related to: i) changes in non-cash working capital of $2.1 million and ii) the payment of the remaining outstanding balance of the Corporation’s litigation settlement liability of $13.1 million. (3) The Corporation made certain significant cash payments during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 related to: i) certain income tax expense cash payments (see the “Income Tax Expense” section in this MD&A) of $31.9 million and ii) the semi-annual Senior Notes interest payment of $11.6 million, offset by the majority of the 2020 prepaid tax installments totaling $9 million being received from the Colombian tax authority.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the Corporation’s interim condensed consolidated financial statements and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis. The Corporation’s has filed its interim condensed consolidated financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. These filings are available for review on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Canacol is a natural gas exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CNE, the OTCQX in the United States of America under the symbol CNNEF and the Bolsa de Valores de Colombia under the symbol CNEC.

