IIJ Announces its First Six Months Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

TOKYO, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE1: 3774) today announced its consolidated financial results for the first six months for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (“1H21”, from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021) under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)1.

Highlights of Financial Results for 1H21 Total revenues JPY109.1 billion up 7.3 % YoY2 Gross profit JPY23.1 billion up 32.3 % YoY Operating profit JPY9.3 billion up 77.6 % YoY Profit before tax JPY10.4 billion up 133.6 % YoY Net profit3 JPY6.9 billion up 148.8 % YoY New Financial Targets for FY2021 (Revised on November 5, 2021) Original Target Total revenues JPY228.5 billion up 7.3 % YoY JPY226.0 billion Operating profit JPY22.0 billion up 54.4 % YoY JPY17.5 billion Profit before tax JPY21.5 billion up 53.2 % YoY JPY17.3 billion Net profit JPY13.7 billion up 41.1 % YoY JPY11.7 billion Annual Cash Dividend JPY46.00 per share of common stock JPY39.00

Overview of 1H21 Financial Results and Business Outlook

“Along with our profit growth, we revised our FY2021 full-year financial targets upward as well as increased both interim and year-end cash dividend forecast. Accordingly, we updated our FY2023 operating margin target in our mid-term plan, which was disclosed on May 12, 2021, upward from over 9% to over 10%. Under the ongoing expansion of IT utilization by Japanese enterprises, our operating profit has been structurally increasing. This has been achieved mainly by the accumulation of various enterprise network services line-ups that we have been continuously developing for almost 30 years. As a pioneer in building Internet in Japan in the early 1990s, we have maintained our innovative corporate culture which continuously encourages us to proactively take on new initiatives. We believe that this advantage allows us to have further business opportunities in our future,” said Koichi Suzuki, Founder and Chairman of IIJ.

“As for 1H21 financials, we achieved year over year operating profit growth of 77.6%, which exceeded our initial forecast under the continuous demands from various industries in Japan for both network services and systems integration. We continuously accumulated monthly recurring revenues, 84.5% of 1H21 total revenue, brought by the revenues growth in network services, such as IP services4 and outsourcing services. With regard to systems integration which includes our new subsidiary PTC5 in Singapore, we strongly accumulated order-received for systems construction which increased by 24.4% year over year,” said Eijiro Katsu, President of IIJ.

“We will be listed in the ‘Prime Market’ under the new market segments of the Tokyo Stock Exchange6 next April. We are going to advance our long-term business strategy, and also continue to have strong focus on corporate governance to achieve sustainable growth. Our mission is always to contribute to the development of a networked society in Japan by technology innovation. Through our business expansion, we would like to continue to respond sincerely to the trust and expectations of our stakeholders,” concluded Katsu.

1H21 Financial Results Summary

We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.

Operating Results Summary 1H20 1H21 YoY Change JPY millions JPY millions ％ Total revenues 101,665 109,054 7.3 Network services 62,104 63,436 2.1 Systems integration (SI) 38,167 44,209 15.8 ATM operation business 1,394 1,409 1.0 Total costs (84,210 ) (85,969 ) 2.1 Network services (49,896 ) (46,754 ) (6.3 ) Systems integration (SI) (33,390 ) (38,340 ) 14.8 ATM operation business (924 ) (875 ) (5.3 ) Total gross profit 17,455 23,085 32.3 Network services 12,208 16,682 36.7 Systems integration (SI) 4,777 5,869 22.9 ATM operation business 470 534 13.5 SG&A, R&D, and other operating income (expenses) (12,216 ) (13,781 ) 12.8 Operating profit 5,239 9,304 77.6 Profit before tax 4,466 10,432 133.6 Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent 2,770 6,892 148.8 (Note) Systems integration includes equipment sales.





Segment Results Summary 1H20 1H21 JPY millions JPY millions Total revenues 101,665 109,054 Network services and SI business 100,360 107,712 ATM operation business 1,394 1,408 Elimination (89 ) (66 ) Operating profit 5,239 9,304 Network services and SI business 4,923 8,933 ATM operation business 378 417 Elimination (62 ) (46 )

1H21 Revenues and Profit

Revenues

Total revenues were JPY109,054 million, up 7.3% YoY (JPY101,665 million for 1H20).

Network services revenue was JPY63,436 million, up 2.1% YoY (JPY62,104 million for 1H20).

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprises were JPY18,813 million, down 4.3% YoY from JPY19,650 million for 1H20. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in IIJ Mobile Platform service revenue, which was in the response to the reduction in procurement cost, while revenues of IP services and Enterprise mobile services increased.

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY12,196 million, down 5.4% YoY from JPY12,885 million for 1H20, mainly due to reduction in unit price of our consumer mobile services.

Revenues for WAN services were JPY12,881 million, up 4.4% YoY from JPY12,336 million for 1H20.

Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY19,546 million, up 13.4% YoY from JPY17,233 million for 1H20, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.

Network Services Revenues Breakdown 1H20 1H21 YoY Change JPY millions JPY millions ％ Total network services 62,104 63,436 2.1 Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 19,650 18,813 (4.3 ) IP services (including data center connectivity services) 5,849 6,622 13.2 IIJ Mobile Services 12,035 10,284 (14.5 ) Enterprise mobile service (IoT usages etc.) 3,484 4,839 38.9 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE) 8,551 5,445 (36.3 ) Others 1,766 1,907 8.0 Internet connectivity services (consumer) 12,885 12,196 (5.4 ) IIJmio Mobile Services 11,549 10,741 (7.0 ) Others 1,336 1,455 8.9 WAN services 12,336 12,881 4.4 Outsourcing services 17,233 19,546 13.4 Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services (Note 1) As of Sep. 30, 2020 As of Sep. 30, 2021 YoY Change Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 2,180,704 2,301,380 120,676 IP service (greater than or equal to 1Gbps) (Note2) 778 757 (21 ) IP service (less than 1Gbps) (Note2) 1,239 1,211 (28 ) IIJ Mobile Services 2,090,428 2,210,095 119,667 Enterprise mobile service (IoT usages etc.) 967,548 1,218,375 250,827 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE) 1,122,880 991,720 (131,160 ) Others 88,259 89,317 1,058 Internet connectivity services (consumer) 1,384,933 1,416,927 31,994 IIJmio Mobile Services 1,044,681 1,072,107 27,426 Others 340,252 344,820 4,568 Total contracted bandwidth (Gbps) (Note 3) 5,869.0 7,279.7 1,410.7 (Notes) 1. Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for “IIJ Mobile Services (enterprise)” and “IIJmio Mobile Services” which show number of subscriptions. 2. The numbers of IP service contracts include the numbers of IIJ data center connectivity service contracts. 3. Total contracted bandwidth is calculated by multiplying number of contracts under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise)” except for “IIJ Mobile Services” and the contracted bandwidths of the services respectively.

SI revenues , including equipment sales, were JPY44,209 million, up 15.8% YoY (JPY38,167 million for 1H20).

Systems construction and equipment sales, a one-time revenue, was JPY15,472 million, up 18.8% YoY (JPY13,020 million for 1H20). Of this amount, revenue of PTC was JPY2,586 million.

Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY28,737 million, up 14.3% YoY (JPY25,147 million for 1H20), mainly due to continued accumulation of systems operation orders as well as an increase in private cloud services’ revenues. Of this amount, revenue of PTC was JPY1,055 million.

Orders received for SI, including equipment sales, totaled JPY46,503 million, up 7.4% YoY (JPY43,291 million for 1H20); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY18,865 million, up 24.4% YoY (JPY15,159 million for 1H20), and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY27,638 million, down 1.8% YoY (JPY28,131 million for 1H20).

Order backlog for SI, including equipment sales, as of September 30, 2021 amounted to JPY68,949 million, up 13.1% YoY (JPY60,988 million as of September 30, 2020); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY12,561 million, up 30.2% YoY (JPY9,646 million as of September 30, 2020) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY56,388 million, up 9.8% YoY (JPY51,341 million as of September 30, 2020).

ATM operation business revenues were JPY1,409 million, up 1.0% YoY (JPY1,394 million for 1H20).

Cost of sales

Total cost of sales was JPY85,969 million, up 2.1% YoY (JPY84,210 million for 1H20).

Cost of network services revenue was JPY46,754 million, down 6.3% YoY (JPY49,896 million for 1H20), mainly due to a decrease in outsourcing costs. Gross profit was JPY16,682 million, up 36.7% YoY (JPY12,208 million for 1H20), and gross profit ratio was 26.3% (19.7% for 1H20).

Cost of SI revenues, including equipment sales was JPY38,340 million, up 14.8% YoY (JPY33,390 million for 1H20), mainly due to increases in outsourcing and purchasing costs. The amount included PTC’s cost of JPY3,321 million. Gross profit was JPY5,869 million, up 22.9% YoY (JPY4,777 million for 1H20) and gross profit ratio was 13.3% (12.5% for 1H20).



Cost of ATM operation business revenues was JPY875 million, down 5.3% YoY (JPY924 million for 1H20). Gross profit was JPY534 million (JPY470 million for 1H20) and gross profit ratio was 37.9% (33.7% for 1H20).



Selling, general and administrative expenses and other operating income and expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses , including research and development expenses, totaled JPY13,790 million, up 13.7% YoY (JPY12,124 million for 1H20), mainly due to increases in personnel-related expenses, advertising expenses and sales commission expenses. Of this amount, PTC’s expenses was JPY207 million.

Other operating income was JPY93 million (JPY80 million for 1H20).

Other operating expenses was JPY84 million (JPY172 million for 1H20), mainly due to disposal loss on fixed assets.

Operating profit

Operating profit was JPY9,304 million (JPY5,239 million for 1H20), up 77.6% YoY.

Finance income and expenses, and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method

Finance income was JPY1,772 million, compared to JPY109 million for 1H20. It included valuation gains on financial instruments, mainly related to funds, of JPY1,692 million (loss of JPY141 million for 1H20).

Finance expense was JPY272 million, compared to JPY469 million for 1H20. It included interest expenses of JPY272 million (JPY296 million for 1H20).

Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method was JPY372 million (compared to loss of JPY413 million for 1H20), mainly due to loss of DeCurret Inc. of JPY552 million.

Profit before tax

Profit before tax was JPY10,432 million (JPY4,466 million for 1H20), up 133.6% YoY.

Profit for the period

Income tax expense was JPY3,474 million (JPY1,656 million for 1H20). As a result, profit for the period was JPY6,958 million (JPY2,810 million for 1H20), up 147.6% YoY.

Profit for the period attributable to non-controlling interests was JPY66 million (JPY40 million for 1H20), mainly related to net income of Trust Networks Inc.

Profit for the period attributable to owners of parent was JPY6,892 million (JPY2,770 million for 1H20), up 148.8% YoY.

Financial Position as of September 30, 2021

As of September 30, 2021, the balance of total assets was JPY222,729 million, increased by JPY1,952 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY220,777 million.

As of September 30, 2021, the balance of current assets was JPY89,322 million, decreased by JPY4,082 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY93,405 million. The major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current assets was: a decrease in cash and cash equivalents by JPY2,672 million, including payment of the acquisition of PTC, to JPY39,795 million, a decrease in trade receivables by JPY3,978 million to JPY30,821 million and an increase in prepaid expenses by JPY2,566 million, of which JPY1,266 million is related to the acquisition of PTC, to JPY13,165 million.

As of September 30, 2021, the balance of non-current assets was JPY133,407 million, increased by JPY6,034 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY127,373 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of non-current assets, tangible assets increased by JPY745 million to JPY17,829 million. Right-of-use assets, which include right to use leased assets under operating lease contracts such as office and data centers and assets under finance lease contracts such as data communication equipment, decreased by JPY2,974 million to JPY47,734 million, mainly due to depreciation. Goodwill increased by JPY3,182 million to JPY9,264 million, due to the acquisition of PTC. Prepaid expenses increased by JPY1,145 million to JPY10,682 million, including an increase of JPY1,055 million related to the acquisition of PTC. The amount of other investments was JPY17,731 million, increased by JPY4,819 million mainly due to fluctuation of fair value of our holding marketable equity securities and funds.

As of September 30, 2021, the balance of current liabilities was JPY70,031 million, decreased by JPY3,228 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY73,259 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current liabilities, trade and other payables decreased by JPY2,502 million to JPY16,742 million. Borrowings decreased by JPY1,855 million to JPY16,705 million, due to an increase of JPY1,480 million in short-term borrowings, a decrease by JPY4,085 million from repayment of long-term borrowings and an increase of JPY750 million due to a transfer from non-current liabilities. Contract liabilities increased by JPY2,055 million to JPY9,157 million, including an increase of JPY1,456 million related to the acquisition of PTC. Other financial liabilities decreased by JPY522 million to JPY17,357 million.

As of September 30, 2021, the balance of non-current liabilities was JPY54,451 million, decreased by JPY2,095 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY56,547 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of non-current liabilities, long-term borrowings decreased by JPY750 million to JPY6,250 million due to a transfer to current portion. Contract liabilities increased by JPY293 million to JPY7,537 million, of which JPY1,192 million was an increase related to the acquisition of PTC. Other financial liabilities decreased by JPY2,830 million to JPY32,818 million, mainly due to a transfer to current portion.

As of September 30, 2021, the balance of total equity attributable to owners of the parent was JPY97,215 million, increased by JPY7,258 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY89,956 million. Ratio of owners’ equity to total assets was 43.6% as of September 30, 2021.

1H21 Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2021 were JPY39,795 million (JPY41,602 million as of September 30, 2020).

Net cash provided by operating activities for 1H21 was JPY18,865 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY21,498 million for 1H20). There was profit before tax of JPY10,432 million, depreciation and amortization of JPY13,266 million, including JPY5,035 million of depreciation of right-of-use operating lease assets under IFRS 16, and income taxes paid of JPY3,352 million, compared to JPY2,045 million for 1H20. Regarding changes in working capital, there was net cash out of JPY399 million compared to net cash in of JPY4,022 million for 1H20. As for the major factors in comparison with 1H20, there were increases in payment of current liabilities, such as trade payable and other liabilities. The increase in net cash-outflow related to these factors exceeded the increase in cash-inflow due to a decrease in trade and other receivable and an increase in contract liabilities.

Net cash used in investing activities for 1H21 was JPY8,185 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY6,547 million for 1H20), mainly due to payments for purchases of tangible assets of JPY4,164 million (JPY2,754 million for 1H20), payments for purchases of intangible assets, such as software, of JPY2,167 million (JPY2,772 million for 1H20), payments for the acquisition of PTC (net of its cash) of JPY2,612 million and proceeds from sales of tangible assets, which include sale and leaseback, of JPY1,011 million (JPY1,448 million for 1H20).

Net cash used in financing activities for 1H21 was JPY13,402 million (net cash used in financing activities of JPY11,969 million for 1H20), mainly due to payments of other financial liabilities of JPY8,989 million (JPY10,390 million for 1H20), which included payments under operating lease contracts such as office rent and finance lease contracts such as network equipment, repayments of long-term bank borrowings of JPY4,085 million (JPY915 million for 1H20), dividends paid of JPY1,759 million (JPY609 million for 1H20) and net increase in short-term borrowings of JPY1,480 million.

Upward revision of FY2021 Financial Targets

We have revised our FY2021 financial targets and dividend forecast announced on May 12, 2021. For details, please refer to our press release titled “Notice regarding Differences between Financial Targets and Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2021, and Upward Revision of the Full-Year Financial Targets for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022” and “Notice regarding the Distribution of Retained Earnings (Interim Dividend, Increase) and Revision of Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022” both of which were announced today, November 5, 2021.

Updates on "IIJ Group Mid-term Plan (FY2021-FY2023)"

We updated our operating margin target for FY2023 from over 9% to over 10% by considering our current business progress and an increase in demand for IT services by both private and public sectors. The target was originally disclosed in “IIJ Group Mid-term Plan (FY2021 – FY2023) which we announced on May 12, 2021.

Presentation

Presentation materials will be posted on our web site (https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir/) on November 5, 2021.

They can also be found in the following URL: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4c66142b-3000-4267-99a4-c6b794ce3a4a

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

__________

1. Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with IFRS, unaudited and consolidated.

2. YoY is an abbreviation for year over year change.

3. Net profit is “profit for the year/period attributable to owners of the parent.”

4. IP services are IIJ’s dedicated-type Internet connectivity services, mainly used by corporate users.

5. For details, please refer to our press release titled “Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares in PTC SYSTEM (S) PTE LTD (as a New Subsidiary)”

https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/news/pressrelease/2021/pdf/PTC%20SYSTEM_E.pdf

6. Tokyo Stock Exchange will restructure the current four market divisions into three market segments, the "Prime Market", "Standard Market", and "Growth Market", on April 4, 2022.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) March 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 42,466,933 39,795,023 Trade receivables 34,799,075 30,820,775 Inventories 2,171,046 2,090,996 Prepaid expenses 10,598,441 13,164,900 Contract assets 1,281,918 1,846,011 Other financial assets 1,975,910 1,364,724 Other current assets 111,334 240,027 Total current assets 93,404,657 89,322,456 Non-current assets Tangible assets 17,084,401 17,829,112 Right-of-use assets 50,707,726 47,733,602 Goodwill 6,082,472 9,264,427 Intangible assets 16,954,274 16,706,806 Investments accounted for using the equity method 9,026,980 8,578,152 Prepaid expenses 9,537,160 10,682,395 Contract assets 46,638 67,895 Other investments 12,912,483 17,731,165 Deferred tax assets 143,337 202,288 Other financial assets 4,442,704 4,139,914 Other non-current assets 434,437 471,149 Total non-current assets 127,372,612 133,406,905 Total assets 220,777,269 222,729,361 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 19,243,800 16,741,727 Borrowings 18,560,000 16,705,000 Income taxes payable 3,012,415 3,148,954 Contract liabilities 7,101,821 9,156,549 Deferred income 79,914 67,709 Other financial liabilities 17,879,331 17,357,189 Other current liabilities 7,381,746 6,853,457 Total current liabilities 73,259,027 70,030,585 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 7,000,000 6,250,000 Retirement benefit liabilities 4,168,575 4,385,743 Provisions 756,405 784,872 Contract liabilities 7,244,411 7,537,104 Deferred income 405,579 372,308 Deferred tax liabilities 225,469 1,146,534 Other financial liabilities 35,647,899 32,818,398 Other non-current liabilities 1,098,253 1,156,449 Total non-current liabilities 56,546,591 54,451,408 Total liabilities 129,805,618 124,481,993 Equity Share capital 25,530,621 25,561,838 Share premium 36,388,811 36,419,817 Retained earnings 25,046,813 30,179,558 Other components of equity 4,865,110 6,904,463 Treasury shares (1,874,976 ) (1,850,924 ) Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 89,956,379 97,214,752 Non-controlling interests 1,015,272 1,032,616 Total equity 90,971,651 98,247,368 Total liabilities and equity 220,777,269 222,729,361

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenues Network services 62,104,244 63,436,167 System integration 38,166,674 44,209,260 ATM operation business 1,394,072 1,408,460 Total revenues 101,664,990 109,053,887 Cost of sales Cost of network services (49,896,323 ) (46,753,533 ) Cost of systems integration (33,389,930 ) (38,340,002 ) Cost of ATM operation business (924,119 ) (875,011 ) Total cost of sales (84,210,372 ) (85,968,546 ) Gross Profit 17,454,618 23,085,341 Selling, general and administrative expense (12,124,184 ) (13,789,696 ) Other operating income 80,433 92,478 Other operating expenses (171,818 ) (83,831 ) Operating Profit 5,239,049 9,304,292 Finance income 109,178 1,772,412 Finance expenses (468,831 ) (272,312 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method (413,535 ) (372,545 ) Profit (loss) before tax 4,465,861 10,431,847 Income tax expense (1,656,268 ) (3,474,197 ) Profit (loss) for the period 2,809,593 6,957,650 Profit (loss) for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent 2,769,928 6,891,756 Non-controlling interests 39,665 65,894 Total 2,809,593 6,957,650 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (yen) 30.71 76.34 Diluted earnings per share (yen) 30.56 75.97 • IIJ conducted stock a split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenues Network services 31,170,310 31,961,186 System integration 19,291,714 23,402,624 ATM operation business 824,461 715,128 Total revenues 51,286,485 56,078,938 Cost of sales Cost of network services (24,952,979 ) (23,608,888 ) Cost of systems integration (16,506,123 ) (20,380,115 ) Cost of ATM operation business (485,822 ) (431,470 ) Total cost of sales (41,944,924 ) (44,420,473 ) Gross Profit 9,341,561 11,658,465 Selling, general and administrative expense (6,075,336 ) (6,706,707 ) Other operating income 32,282 40,391 Other operating expenses (106,687 ) (47,668 ) Operating Profit 3,191,820 4,944,481 Finance income 40,502 427,418 Finance expenses (326,064 ) (135,019 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method (134,628 ) (155,435 ) Profit (loss) before tax 2,771,630 5,081,445 Income tax expense (1,084,076 ) (1,666,940 ) Profit (loss) for the period 1,687,554 3,414,505 Profit (loss) for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent 1,653,615 3,384,883 Non-controlling interests 33,939 29,622 Total 1,687,554 3,414,505 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (yen) 18.33 37.48 Diluted earnings per share (yen) 18.24 37.31 • IIJ conducted stock a split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Profit (loss) 2,809,593 6,957,650 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,560,647 2,008,178 Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 1,560,647 2,008,178 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (42,769 ) 17,910 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 219 123 Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method (11,099 ) 13,142 Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss (53,649 ) 31,175 Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 1,506,998 2,039,353 Other comprehensive income 4,316,591 8,997,003 Other comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent 4,276,926 8,931,109 Non-controlling interest 39,665 65,894 Other comprehensive income 4,316,591 8,997,003





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Profit (loss) 1,687,554 3,414,505 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 364,811 1,173,980 Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 364,811 1,173,980 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (17,304 ) 23,860 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 82 (158 ) Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method 20,295 (95 ) Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss 3,073 23,607 Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 367,884 1,197,587 Other comprehensive income 2,055,438 4,612,092 Other comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent 2,021,499 4,582,470 Non-controlling interest 33,939 29,622 Other comprehensive income 2,055,438 4,612,092





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (Unaudited) Six months ended September 30, 2020 Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity Non-controlling interests Total equity Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Other components of equity Treasury shares Total Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Balance, April 1, 2020 25,530,621 36,271,395 16,500,993 2,669,501 (1,896,921 ) 79,075,589 981,528 80,057,117 Comprehensive income Profit (loss) - - 2,769,928 - - 2,769,928 39,665 2,809,593 Other comprehensive income - - - 1,506,998 - 1,506,998 - 1,506,998 Total comprehensive income - - 2,769,928 1,506,998 - 4,276,926 39,665 4,316,591 Transactions with owners Purchase of treasury stock - - - - (140 ) (140 ) - (140 ) Disposal of treasury shares - 52,917 - - 21,949 74,866 - 74,866 Dividends paid - - (608,629 ) - - (608,629 ) (55,832 ) (664,461 ) Stock-based compensation - 31,178 - - - 31,178 - 31,178 Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings - - 251,849 (251,849 ) - - - - Total transactions with owners - 84,095 (356,780 ) (251,849 ) 21,809 (502,725 ) (55,832 ) (558,557 ) Balance, September 30, 2020 25,530,621 36,355,490 18,914,141 3,924,650 (1,875,112 ) 82,849,790 965,361 83,815,151 Six months ended September 30, 2021 Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity Non-controlling interests Total equity Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Other components of equity Treasury shares Total Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Balance, April 1, 2021 25,530,621 36,388,811 25,046,813 4,865,110 (1,874,976 ) 89,956,379 1,015,272 90,971,651 Comprehensive income Profit (loss) - - 6,891,756 - - 6,891,756 65,894 6,957,650 Other comprehensive income - - - 2,039,353 - 2,039,353 - 2,039,353 Total comprehensive income - - 6,891,756 2,039,353 - 8,931,109 65,894 8,997,003 Transactions with owners Issuance of common stock 31,217 (31,152 ) - - - 65 - 65 Disposal of treasury shares - 23,408 - - 24,052 47,460 - 47,460 Dividends paid - - (1,759,011 ) - - (1,759,011 ) (48,550 ) (1,807,561 ) Stock-based compensation - 38,750 - - - 38,750 - 38,750 Total transactions with owners 31,217 31,006 (1,759,011 ) - 24,052 (1,672,736 ) (48,550 ) (1,721,286 ) Balance, September 30, 2021 25,561,838 36,419,817 30,179,558 6,904,463 (1,850,924 ) 97,214,752 1,032,616 98,247,368





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Cash flows from operating activities: Profit (loss) before tax 4,465,861 10,431,847 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 14,155,824 13,266,486 Loss (gain) on sales/disposals of property and equipment 146,543 69,026 Shares of loss (profit) of investments accounted for using the equity method 413,535 372,545 Finance income (106,976 ) (1,741,881 ) Finance expenses 485,895 272,251 Other 99,910 62,598 Changes in working capital Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 4,394,275 5,132,848 Decrease (increase) in inventories (70,127 ) 79,318 Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses (1,648,603 ) (1,463,773 ) Decrease (increase) in contract assets (1,111,425 ) (585,350 ) Decrease (increase) in other assets (437,263 ) (29,674 ) Decrease (increase) in other financial assets 1,421,035 685,380 Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables (1,573,038 ) (2,877,333 ) Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities 2,872,875 (258,874 ) Increase (decrease) in deferred income (41,663 ) (5,431 ) Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 90,580 (1,293,234 ) Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities (44,324 ) 311 Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities 169,395 217,168 Subtotal 23,682,309 22,334,228 Interest and dividends received 159,256 154,178 Interest paid (298,015 ) (271,275 ) Income taxes paid (2,045,413 ) (3,351,958 ) Cash flows from operating activities 21,498,137 18,865,173 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of tangible assets (2,753,663 ) (4,164,485 ) Proceeds from sales of tangible assets 1,447,635 1,010,704 Purchases of intangible assets (2,772,180 ) (2,166,892 ) Proceeds from sales of intangible assets 137 189 Purchase of a subsidiary - (2,612,008 ) Purchase of investments accounted for using equity method (2,754,000 ) - Proceeds from sale of investments accounted for using equity method 60,637 - Purchases of other investments (57,500 ) (348,380 ) Proceeds from sales of other investments 392,365 95,371 Payments for leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits (90,868 ) (83,804 ) Proceeds from collection of leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits 8,896 121,064 Payments for refundable insurance policies (28,170 ) (37,448 ) Other - 253 Cash flows from investing activities (6,546,711 ) (8,185,436 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of long-term borrowings (915,000 ) (4,085,000 ) Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings - 1,480,000 Payments of other financial liabilities (10,389,786 ) (8,989,166 ) Dividends paid (608,629 ) (1,759,011 ) Other (55,832 ) (48,486 ) Cash flows from financing activities (11,969,247 ) (13,401,663 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (51,423 ) 50,016 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,930,756 (2,671,910 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 38,671,734 42,466,933 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 41,602,490 39,795,023

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (UNAUDITED)

Going Concern Assumption

Nothing to be reported.

Material Changes In Shareholders' Equity

Nothing to be reported.

Segment Information

IIJ and its subsidiaries (collectively “the Company”) primarily operate their network service and system integration business, which provides a comprehensive range of network solutions to meet their customers’ needs by cross-selling a variety of services, including Internet connectivity services, WAN services, outsourcing services, systems integration and sales of network-related equipment, and the ATM operation business. Therefore, the Company defined two reportable segments: “Network service and systems integration business” and “ATM operation business.”

Segment information for the Company is as follows:

Six months ended September 30, 2020

Reportable segments Network service and systems integration business ATM operation

business Adjustments Consolidated Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenue Customers 100,270,918 1,394,072 ― 101,664,990 Intersegment transactions 89,384 ― (89,384 ) ― Total revenue 100,360,302 1,394,072 (89,384 ) 101,664,990 Segment operating profit 4,922,707 378,434 (62,092 ) 5,239,049 Finance income 109,178 Finance expense (468,831 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method (413,535 ) Profit before tax 4,465,861

Six months ended September 30, 2021

Reportable segments Network service and systems integration business ATM operation

business Adjustments Consolidated Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenue Customers 107,645,427 1,408,460 ― 109,053,887 Intersegment transactions 66,457 ― (66,457 ) ― Total revenue 107,711,884 1,408,460 (66,457 ) 109,053,887 Segment operating profit 8,932,994 417,301 (46,003 ) 9,304,292 Finance income 1,772,412 Finance expense (272,312 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method (372,545 ) Profit before tax 10,431,847

Intersegment transactions are based on market price.

Subsequent Events

Nothing to be reported.

Note: The following information is provided to disclose Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”) financial results (unaudited) for the first six months ended September 30, 2021 (“1H21”) in the form defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2021 [Under IFRS]

November 5, 2021

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Exchange listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section

Stock code number: 3774

URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/

Representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director

Contact: Akihisa Watai, Senior Managing Director and CFO

TEL: +81-3-5205-6500

Scheduled date for filing of quarterly report (Shihanki-houkokusho) to Japan’s regulatory organization: November 15, 2021

Scheduled date for dividend payment: December 3, 2021

Supplemental material on financial results: Yes

Presentation on quarterly report: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than JPY one million are rounded)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2021

(April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations (% shown is YoY change) Revenues Operating profit Profit (loss) before tax Profit (loss) Profit (loss) Other comprehensive income for the period attributable to owners of the parent JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % Six Months ended September 30, 2021 109,054 7.3 9,304 77.6 10,432 133.6 6,958 147.6 6,892 148.8 8,997 108.4 Six Months ended September 30, 2020 101,665 2.5 5,239 56.3 4,466 46.7 2,810 51.2 2,770 57.7 4,317 68.5





Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share JPY JPY Six Months ended September 30, 2021 76.34 75.97 Six Months ended September 30, 2020 30.71 30.56

(Note) IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. Accordingly, basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Total equity Total equity attributable to Ratio of owners' equity owners of the parent to total assets JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions % As of September 30, 2021 222,729 98,247 97,215 43.6 As of March 31, 2021 220,777 90,972 89,956 40.7

2．Dividends

Dividend per Shares 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total JPY JPY JPY JPY JPY Fiscal Year Ended

March 31, 2021 ― 20.50 ― 19.50 ― Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2022 ― 23.00 Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2022

(forecast) ― 23.00 46.00

(Notes)

Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: Yes IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. The 2Q-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 is the amount before the stock split. Regarding the post-split basis amount for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, 2Q-end and annual dividend per share are JPY10.25 and JPY29.75, respectively.

3．Targets of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

(% shown is YoY change) Revenues Operating profit Profit (loss) Profit (loss) for the year attributable to owners of the parent Basic earnings per share before tax JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 228,500 7.3 22,000 54.4 21,500 53.2 13,700 41.1 151.72

(Notes)

1. Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: Yes

2. As for the details about our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, please refer to “Considered Factors for FY2021 Financial Targets” which is disclosed on page 7 of this earnings release.

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries: None

(2) Changes in accounting policies and estimate

Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None Other changes in accounting policies: None Changes in accounting estimates: None

(3) Number of shares issued (common stock)

Number of shares issued (inclusive of treasury stock):

As of September 30, 2021: 93,534,800 shares

As of March 31, 2021: 93,469,200 shares



Number of treasury stock:

As of September 30, 2021: 3,221,667 shares

As of March 31, 2021: 3,263,532 shares



Number of weighted average common shares outstanding:

For the Six months ended September 30, 2021: 90,279,138 shares

For the Six months ended September 30, 2020: 90,184,713 shares



* IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. Accordingly, number of shares issued, number of treasury stock and number of weighted average common shares outstanding above are calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year, respectively.

