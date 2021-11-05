Notice regarding the Distribution of Retained Earnings (Interim Dividend, Increase) and Revision of Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022

TOKYO, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE1: 3774) today announced that IIJ’s Board of Directors today resolved upon the interim dividend to be paid from retained earnings to shareholders on the record date of September 30, 2021 and IIJ revised its year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, as indicated below.



1. Details of Interim Dividend



Resolved Interim Dividend

for the fiscal year ending

March 31, 2022 Previous Forecast

(Disclosed on May 12, 2021) Interim Dividend for the

previous fiscal year ended

March 31, 2021 Record date September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Dividend per common share JPY23.00 JPY19.50 JPY10.25(*1) Amount of dividend JPY2,077 million - JPY925 million Date of payment December 3, 2021 - December 4, 2020 Resource of dividend Retained earnings - Retained earnings



2. Revised Forecast of Year-end Dividend



Dividend per share 2Q-end Year-end Total Previous Forecast (Disclosed on May 12, 2021) JPY19.50 JPY19.50 JPY39.00 Revised Forecast JPY23.00 JPY46.00 Results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 JPY23.00 Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 JPY10.25(*1) JPY19.50 JPY29.75



3. Reason



IIJ’s basic policy for the return to shareholders is to maintain stable and continuous dividends to shareholders while giving full consideration to securing its funds to strengthen its financial position and to prepare for its operation and business development. Considering this basic policy and financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2021, IIJ decided to pay JPY23.00 per common share as interim dividend, which increased by JPY12.75 compared to interim dividend (post-split basis) for the previous fiscal year and by JPY3.50 compared to the latest forecast.

Regarding year-end dividend forecast, considering the revised financial targets announced today in the press release titled: “Notice regarding Differences between Financial Targets and Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2021, and Upward Revision of the Full-Year Financial Targets for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022,” IIJ revised year-end dividend target to JPY23.00 per common share, which increased by JPY3.50 compared to year-end dividend for the previous fiscal year and to the previous forecast.

(*1) IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. The interim dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 is the amount after the stock split. Regarding the pre-split basis amount for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, interim dividend per share were JPY20.50.

< About Internet Initiative Japan Inc. >

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

