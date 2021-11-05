Notice regarding Differences between Financial Targets and Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2021, and Upward Revision of the Full-Year Financial Targets for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022

TOKYO, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE1: 3774) today announced differences between financial targets for the six months ended September 30, 2021 (“1H21”) announced on May 12, 2021 and its results for 1H21. IIJ also announced revision of its full-year financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (“FY2021”, April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022).



1. Differences between Consolidated Financial Targets and Results for 1H21 (From April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)



Revenues Operating Profit Profit before Tax Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent Basic earnings per share JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions JPY Previous Target (A) 108,000 6,500 6,300 4,200 46.56 Results (B) 109,054 9,304 10,432 6,892 76.34 Change (B-A) 1,054 2,804 4,132 2,692 Change (%) 1.0 43.1 65.6 64.1 < Reference >

1H20 Results (From April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020) 101,665 5,239 4,466 2,770 30.71(*1)



2. Revision for the Consolidated Financial Targets for FY2021 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Revenues Operating Profit Profit before Tax Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent Basic earnings per share JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions JPY Previous Target (A) 226,000 17,500 17,300 11,700 129.70 New Target (B) 228,500 22,000 21,500 13,700 151.72 Change (B-A) 2,500 4,500 4,200 2,000 Change (%) 1.1 25.7 24.3 17.1 < Reference >

FY2020 Results (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) 213,002 14,248 14,035 9,712 107.67(*1)



3. Reasons for Differences and Revision



Our 1H21 revenues and operating profit exceeded our expectations which we had at the beginning of FY2021, mainly due to increases in revenues and gross profit of network services. As for profit before tax, there were, in addition to an increase in operating profit, temporary gains related to valuation of funds. As for the full-year financial targets, we revised targets of revenues and operating profit for FY2021 as we expect network services to continue exceeding the initial forecast in the second half of this fiscal year. We also revised the targets of profit before tax and profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent, by mainly considering operating profit, potential losses of temporary valuation, and tax effects.

*1 IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one effective from January 1, 2021. Accordingly, per share information for 1H20 and FY2020 have been calculated as if the stock split was conducted at the beginning of FY2020.

