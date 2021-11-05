Men’s Winter Parkas Canada – Best New Coats And Jackets For Extreme Cold Launch

Montréal, Canada, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Frank And Oak’s latest winter coat retains the company’s use of sustainable materials and combines vintage-inspired styling with the latest advances in insulation and weatherproofing. They can be purchased in-store or from the company’s website.

More details can be found at: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/mens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

Available in Atlantic green, black, and walnut, the new Plateau parka utilizes a recycled polyester shell and 100% recycled polyester lining. A number of additional features make it a versatile and heavy-duty garment for outdoor activities.

The new jacket uses Frank And Oak’s Featherless Primaloft insulation and can be used in temperatures ranging from -25°C to -20°C. The insulation fibres mimic the warmth and appearance of natural down while remaining free of animal-based materials. In addition, this innovative material resists the clumping tendencies of natural down fillings.

Two outer layers of semi-dull recycled polyester fabric with hydrophilic lamination provide water and wind resistance, making the parkas suitable for use in harsh winter conditions. NATULON® zipper tapes are also made from recycled materials, including PBT (polybutylene terephthalate), PET (polyethylene terephthalate), and POM (acetal).

Frank And Oak also considered functionality as one of the core requirements for the new coat. It features a toggled hood and waist, as well as ribbed cuffs to provide additional protection. Side pockets with fleece lining keep hands warm, and 3 internal pockets provide users with additional storage away from the elements.

The company suggests that these vintage-inspired jackets will suit a variety of styles and uses. Sizes from XS through to XXL are available, and the garments are machine washable.

About Frank And Oak

Starting from humble beginnings in a former kitchen, Frank And Oak has grown to encompass multiple stores throughout Canada and the US. The founders have maintained an ongoing ethos of sustainable practices along with unique styling.

As a Canadian company, Frank And Oak’s garments are designed to reflect the relationship that local people have with the natural environment. Functionality is combined with innovative materials to create the most modern and up-to-date products, and the new Plateau parka combines all these features in a stylish and heavy-duty garment.

Interested parties can learn more by visiting: https://www.frankandoak.com/collections/men-coats

Website: https://ca.frankandoak.com



