Ville Taipale Appointed CEO of Martela Plc  

Martela Plc’s Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Ville Taipale as a new CEO effective 5 November, 2021. He has held leadership roles in companies such as Nokia, Componenta, Fiskars and Patria. Currently Taipale is interim CEO of Martela.

“The Board has gone through extensive process evaluating both external and internal candidates for the role of Martela CEO. Outcome from this process is that Board has decided to select Ville Taipale as the new CEO. We are very pleased to have appointed Ville as CEO of Martela. He is dynamic and enabling CEO, under who’s leadership Martela will continue the work of being leading expert in working and learning environments in Scandinavia.”

”I am excited to have the possibility to be developing better working and learning environments together with Martela professionals. There is lot of knowledge inside Martela, company acts in a responsible way and offers high quality. Having a possibility to lead Martela is an honor.” says Ville Taipale.

Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.