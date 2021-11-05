Disclosure of historical segment information

Oslo, 5 November 2021 - Adevinta ASA (ADE) (“Adevinta” or “the Company”) disclosed today historical segment information. This information is available in the document attached to this press release.

The purpose of this document is to provide a track record of consolidated quarterly segment information for the fiscal years ended 31 December 2019 and 2020, and the period ended 30 June 2021, for the group (the “Group”) resulting from the acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group by Adevinta on 25 June 2021.

The information disclosed reflects the results of the Group, as if it had existed during the periods presented. It does not include the contribution of joint ventures that are not 100% consolidated (namely OLX Brasil and Willhaben).

As of Q3 2021, Adevinta will implement changes in the financial reporting structure. The segment disclosed here represents the revised reporting structure of the Group and, therefore, the segments that will be presented in the consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Adevinta has identified France, Mobile.de, European Markets, International Markets and Headquarters and Others as operating segments, based on the internal reporting structure. This reflects how the operating results will be reviewed and managed, and how performance will be assessed by Group Management going forward, following the acquisition of eCG.

