Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 28 October 2021 to 3 November 2021
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 20 645 shares during the period from 28 October 2021 to 3 November 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 26 465 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 28 October 2021 to 3 November 2021:
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|28 October 2021
|2 601
|37.73
|38.00
|37.62
|98 136
|29 October 2021
|3 700
|37.86
|38.12
|37.62
|140 082
|1 November 2021
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|2 November 2021
|7 744
|38.02
|38.22
|37.76
|294 427
|3 November 2021
|6 600
|37.97
|38.12
|37.76
|250 602
|Total
|20 645
|-
|-
|-
|783 247
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|28 October 2021
|2 044
|37.81
|38.00
|37.68
|77 284
|29 October 2021
|6 120
|38.00
|38.22
|37.80
|232 560
|1 November 2021
|7 500
|38.32
|38.62
|38.00
|287 400
|2 November 2021
|1 000
|38.14
|38.18
|38.10
|38 140
|3 November 2021
|9 801
|38.11
|38.32
|37.96
|373 516
|Total
|26 465
|-
|-
|-
|1 008 900
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 72 814 shares. On 3 November 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 222 174 own shares out of 60 446 061 issued shares (or 5.33 % of all outstanding shares).
