Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Period from 28 October 2021 to 3 November 2021

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021 ), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 20 645 shares during the period from 28 October 2021 to 3 November 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 26 465 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 28 October 2021 to 3 November 2021:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 28 October 2021 2 601 37.73 38.00 37.62 98 136 29 October 2021 3 700 37.86 38.12 37.62 140 082 1 November 2021 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 2 November 2021 7 744 38.02 38.22 37.76 294 427 3 November 2021 6 600 37.97 38.12 37.76 250 602 Total 20 645 - - - 783 247









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 28 October 2021 2 044 37.81 38.00 37.68 77 284 29 October 2021 6 120 38.00 38.22 37.80 232 560 1 November 2021 7 500 38.32 38.62 38.00 287 400 2 November 2021 1 000 38.14 38.18 38.10 38 140 3 November 2021 9 801 38.11 38.32 37.96 373 516 Total 26 465 - - - 1 008 900

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 72 814 shares. On 3 November 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 222 174 own shares out of 60 446 061 issued shares (or 5.33 % of all outstanding shares).





