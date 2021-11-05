Hofseth Biocare ASA: NEW POTENTIAL PHARMACEUTICAL DRUG LEADS BY HBC

As noted in the CEO Statement in our Q3 Financial Report issued today, 5 November 2021, Hofseth BioCare ASA (“HBC”) is a consumer and pet health ingredient supplier and an incubator for new drug leads.

Our ability to delineate the unique health benefits of our ingredients has resulted in both unique health claims as well as patent filings to protect the underlying IP. However, this work has also led to the discovery of a number of potential pharmaceutical drug leads.

Led by our CSO, Bomi Framroze, this discovery work has identified (1) a unique lipopeptide compound in OmeGo® that targets type 2 / allergic inflammation, (2) a set of structurally related peptides that help the body correct iron deficiency anemia and (3) a peptide group that reduces GI inflammation and enhances GI barrier function. All our GI discovery drug lead work is in collaboration with a world leading research centre, Stanford School of Medicine.

HBC continues work to optimise the bioactivity of these potential therapeutic agents and maximise IP protection. Once we have fully elucidated the bioactivity of the drug leads, priority disease targets will be defined. This work will also factor in conditions where approved oral treatment options are either limited or not available. Strategic options will also be determined as how best to proceed with clinical development and optimise value to HBC shareholders.

About Hofseth BioCare ASA:

HBC is a Norwegian is a consumer and pet health ingredient supplier and an incubator for new drug leads. Research is ongoing to identify the individual elements within its ingredients that modulate inflammation and the immune response with pre-clinical studies in multiple clinics and university research labs in several countries. Lead clinical and pre-clinical candidates are focused on developing an oral pharmaceutical lead program to treat inflammatory disease driven by eosinophils. Preclinical trial work with the oil is ongoing to ameliorate lung inflammation in eosinophilic asthma and COPD ("smokers lung") as well as clinical work in COVID. Other leads are focused on the protection of the Gastro-Intestinal (GI) system against inflammation (including ulcerative colitis and the orphan condition necrotising enterocolitis) and using peptide fractions of salmon protein hydrolysate (SPH also known as ‘ProGo’) as a Medical Food to help treat age-related Sarcopenia, and as a treatment for Iron Deficiency Anemia.

The company is founded on the core values of sustainability, optimal utilization of natural resources and full traceability. Through an innovative hydrolysis technology, HBC can preserve the quality of lipids, proteins and calcium from fresh salmon off-cuts.

Hofseth BioCare's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, London, Zürich, Chicago, Palo Alto and Tokyo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

