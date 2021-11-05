AB SNAIGĖ successfully debuted at the international HOST Milan exhibition

English Lithuanian

The international exhibition HOST Milano 2021 for hospitality business professionals ended last week in Milan. It is the largest and most important exhibition of the industry, which took place live after a one-year break. Despite the pandemic, the event attracted 1,200 participants and almost 150,000 visitors, representing 2,700 companies from Europe and North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The companies presented various equipment, tools and products for food production, preparation, refrigeration, storage and service.

AB SNAIGĖ Lithuanian producer of refrigeration equipment, made its successful debut at the exhibition, presenting its product line for professionals. According to AB SNAIGĖ marketing director Rūta Petrauskaitė, the company has been successfully developing the direction of professional refrigeration equipment production for several years. -"We wanted to show our products to the world, to receive appreciation and wider recognition as well as to get acquainted with the representatives of this industry, expand the existing client base. Therefore, we decided to participate in the live exhibition quite quickly, despite the negative forecasts that if the pandemic situation worsens, it may not happen at all,"- said R. Petrauskaitė." The risk has paid off - we have received a lot of interest, we have received an authoritative and positive opinion about our products, we have established many valuable contacts with potential customers from Germany, Norway, Spain, North Africa, etc."

At the 120 m2 stand, the company presented glass door refrigerators for beverages, storage refrigerators (some of which are already among the best-selling products in Germany under the TOP SELLER mark), refrigeration unit, showcases for retail and confectionery, RETRO design line refrigerators and medical refrigerator. "The medical refrigerator did not quite correspond to the theme of the exhibition," said Rūta Petrauskaitė. "However, it is our latest product, certified by DIN, which proves the high quality of this product and compliance with the strict requirements for medical refrigerators. As we expected, there were a lot of customers from this business area, so we did the right thing."

The SNAIGĖ stand caught the eye of visitors, not only with its elegant modern design but also with its multi-coloured RETRO-style refrigerators. Although they are designed for the home, they also are perfect for a stylish bar, cafe and restaurant. The shapes and colours of these refrigerators will suit RETRO, POP ART style interiors and can become a bright accent in any environment.

Less than half an hour after the exhibition's opening, several RETRO refrigerators were reserved and left for Spain after the show ended. A representative of one company from this country decided not to wait for the end of the exhibition, negotiations and other formalities and ensure the fastest delivery of samples of these products to Spain.

Currently, professional products account for more than 20% of SNAIGĖ's total portfolio; the company plans to increase the share of these products to 45% next year.

