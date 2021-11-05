English Finnish

Uponor Corporation Manager's transactions 5 November 2021 9:45 EET

Uponor Corporation - Manager's transactions: Michael Rauterkus

Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Rauterkus, Michael

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Uponor Corporation

LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20211105084120_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-04

Venue: BOERSE FRANKFURT - REGULIERTER MARKT (FRAA)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009002158

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,200 Unit price: 20.307 EUR

(2): Volume: 400 Unit price: 20.325 EUR

(3): Volume: 10,700 Unit price: 20.31 EUR

Aggregated transactions

3): Volume: 12,300 Volume weighted average price: 20.3102 EUR

Uponor Corporation





Susanna Inkinen

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility

Tel. +358 20 129 2081

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Media

www.uponorgroup.com

Uponor in brief

Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,700 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2020, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com



