Spar Nord repays hybrid core capital with ISIN DK0030386297

It is hereby announced that Spar Nord has received the permission of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority to repay a bond loan (ISIN DK0030386297) for DKK 450 million, currently classified as hybrid core capital.

The repayment will take place on 6 December 2021.





