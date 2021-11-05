UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions 5 November 2021 at 10:00 EET
UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (à Porta)
UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 4 November 2021 received the following notification:
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: à Porta, Martin
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-11-04
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 225 Unit price: 30.81 EUR
(2): Volume: 52 Unit price: 30.81 EUR
(3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 30.81 EUR
(4): Volume: 250 Unit price: 30.81 EUR
(5): Volume: 118 Unit price: 30.81 EUR
(6): Volume: 100 Unit price: 30.81 EUR
(7): Volume: 80 Unit price: 30.81 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(7): Volume: 925 Volume weighted average price: 30.81 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-11-04
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 454 Unit price: 30.81 EUR
(2): Volume: 71 Unit price: 30.81 EUR
(3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 30.81 EUR
(4): Volume: 100 Unit price: 30.81 EUR
(5): Volume: 100 Unit price: 30.81 EUR
(6): Volume: 100 Unit price: 30.82 EUR
(7): Volume: 100 Unit price: 30.82 EUR
(8): Volume: 100 Unit price: 30.82 EUR
(9): Volume: 100 Unit price: 30.82 EUR
(10): Volume: 41 Unit price: 30.82 EUR
(11): Volume: 48 Unit price: 30.82 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(11): Volume: 1314 Volume weighted average price: 30.81372 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-11-04
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 440 Unit price: 30.81 EUR
(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 30.81 EUR
(3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 30.81 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 640 Volume weighted average price: 30.81 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-11-04
Venue: TQEX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 21 Unit price: 30.81 EUR
(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 30.81 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 121 Volume weighted average price: 30.81 EUR
____________________________________________
In total, acquisitions reported above are 3,000 shares.
