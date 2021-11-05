English Finnish

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions 5 November 2021 at 10:00 EET

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (à Porta)

UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 4 November 2021 received the following notification:



____________________________________________



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: à Porta, Martin

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation

LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2021-11-04

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 225 Unit price: 30.81 EUR

(2): Volume: 52 Unit price: 30.81 EUR

(3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 30.81 EUR

(4): Volume: 250 Unit price: 30.81 EUR

(5): Volume: 118 Unit price: 30.81 EUR

(6): Volume: 100 Unit price: 30.81 EUR

(7): Volume: 80 Unit price: 30.81 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(7): Volume: 925 Volume weighted average price: 30.81 EUR

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2021-11-04

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 454 Unit price: 30.81 EUR

(2): Volume: 71 Unit price: 30.81 EUR

(3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 30.81 EUR

(4): Volume: 100 Unit price: 30.81 EUR

(5): Volume: 100 Unit price: 30.81 EUR

(6): Volume: 100 Unit price: 30.82 EUR

(7): Volume: 100 Unit price: 30.82 EUR

(8): Volume: 100 Unit price: 30.82 EUR

(9): Volume: 100 Unit price: 30.82 EUR

(10): Volume: 41 Unit price: 30.82 EUR

(11): Volume: 48 Unit price: 30.82 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(11): Volume: 1314 Volume weighted average price: 30.81372 EUR

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2021-11-04

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 440 Unit price: 30.81 EUR

(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 30.81 EUR

(3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 30.81 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 640 Volume weighted average price: 30.81 EUR

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2021-11-04

Venue: TQEX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 21 Unit price: 30.81 EUR

(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 30.81 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 121 Volume weighted average price: 30.81 EUR

____________________________________________



In total, acquisitions reported above are 3,000 shares.





UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Pirkko Harrela

Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

