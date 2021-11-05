Van Lanschot Kempen wins FD Henri Sijthoff Prize for 2021

English Dutch

’s-Hertogenbosch/Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 5 November 2021



Van Lanschot Kempen today won the FD Henri Sijthoff Prize in the “Other listed companies” category today. The prize is awarded by the country’s main financial newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad (FD) to companies judged to provide the best financial reporting and communication to investors and the public at large, and was awarded for the 68th time this year.

Having been nominated twice before, this year saw us scoop the prize for the first time.

The 2021 FD Henri Sijthoff Prize was received by Constant Korthout, Van Lanschot Kempen’s Chief Financial & Risk Officer, at an event organised by Het Financieele Dagblad in Amsterdam.



