Sportradar to Monitor Basketball Competitions for European League Organizations through its Universal Fraud Detection System

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two leading basketball league organizations in Europe have signed up for Sportradar Integrity Services’ Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS), strengthening their integrity protection as the sport continues to grow. Sportradar Integrity Services is a unit of Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD) (“Sportradar” or “the Company”), the leading global sports technology company.



EasyCredit Basketball Bundesliga (easyCredit BBL) and the Slovak Basketball Association (SBA) will both benefit from Sportradar’s landmark pledge to offer the UFDS free of charge as part of the company’s commitment to safeguarding the integrity of global sport. Sportradar considers bet monitoring essential to every sport and believes that the service should be available to help protect all levels of competition.

As part of a two-year deal with easyCredit BBL, Sportradar Integrity Services will monitor the easyCredit BBL and Magenta Sport BBL-Pokal competitions, covering almost 350 matches. The deal also gives BBL access to premium services upon request including Sportradar Integrity Services’ Intelligence & Investigation and Education & Prevention solutions, both crucial tools to combat the threat of match-fixing.

For the SBA, Sportradar will monitor all matches in both the men’s and women’s Slovak Basketball Leagues as well as the men’s Slovak Basketball Cup, with around 300 matches.

The UFDS is an advanced and proven bet monitoring system that has been independently assessed and verified by recognized experts in the field of sports betting and integrity. A global team of qualified integrity experts will analyse irregular betting patterns within basketball games, with any suspicious activity being reported to the governing body, providing essential visibility into the worldwide match-fixing landscape.

EasyCredit BBL CEO Dr. Stefan Holz commented: “Sports fans across the world all want to engage with sports that they know are played fairly – that’s the beauty of sport and why people love it so much. We know Sportradar believes in protecting the integrity of our sport as much as we do, and that’s why we want to work with them. We value the commitment the company makes to supporting sports federations and leagues globally.”

Secretary General at the SBA Andrej Kuffa said: “We take the integrity of our competitions very seriously and understand the risks to basketball events, and how recent global events have heightened these risks. The SBA recognizes the depth of knowledge and experience that Sportradar Integrity Services brings, and our use of the UFDS will strengthen integrity measures in our premier competitions.”

Sportradar Integrity Services Managing Director Andreas Krannich added: “We’re very pleased to partner with these two forward-thinking organizations to assist their efforts in protecting basketball competitions against betting-related manipulation. At Sportradar, we continue to witness evidence of match-fixing across a variety of different sports and strong integrity measures for basketball competitions are as or more crucial than they have ever been. We have a proven track record in sports integrity and the depth of our bet monitoring capabilities will be a notable addition to both the BBL’s and the SBA’s overall integrity programmes.

ABOUT SPORTRADAR INTEGRITY SERVICES:

Sportradar Integrity Services is a leading supplier of monitoring, intelligence, education, and consultancy solutions for sports organisations, state authorities, and law enforcement agencies to support them in the fight against match-fixing and corruption. Trusted and relied on by more than 100 sports’ governing bodies and leagues around the world and staffed with executives who have implemented integrity policies for the world’s largest sports bodies and leagues, we are firmly established as the unrivalled market leader in the field of sporting integrity.

ABOUT SPORTRADAR:

Sportradar is the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,300 full time employees across 19 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,600 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, FIFA, UEFA, ICC and ITF. We cover more than 750,000 events annually across 83 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

