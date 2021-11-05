The AI Robots market is expected to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2021 to USD 35.3 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.6%

New York, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artificial Intelligence Robots Market With COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Robot Type, Technology, Offering, Application And Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336568/?utm_source=GNW





Stock Management is expected to lead AI Robots market during the forecast period

Robots are being widely adopted for stock management applications, which comprise warehouse stock management, retail store stock management, and factory stock management.The major tasks performed by robots to manage stocks include sorting, sequencing, and delivery.



Amazon Robotics (a subsidiary of Amazon) is one of the key players in the AI robots market for stock management applications as it offers Kiva, an AI-integrated robot. Amazon has adopted this robot at its warehouses on a large scale.



APAC accounts for the largest share of the AI Robots market during the forecast period

APAC accounted for the largest share of the AI robots market; the market in this region is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.China, Japan, and South Korea are among the countries driving the growth of the AI robots market in APAC.



The increasing adoption of machine learning and NLP technology-based robots in retail stock management and security applications also contributes to the market’s growth in this region.



Machine learning technology is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the AI Robots market during the forecast period

Machine learning technology held the largest size of the AI robots market, and it is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market for machine learning technology-based AI robots can be attributed to their widescale adoption in voice recognition, voice search, recommendation engines, sentiment analysis, image recognition, and motion detection applications.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key officials in the AI Robots market. Following is the breakup of the profiles of primary participants for the report.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30 %, Tier 2 – 50%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 25%, Directors – 20%, and Others – 55%

• By Region: Americas– 40%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, and RoW – 10%

The report profiles key players in the AI Robots market and analyzes their market shares. Players profiled in this report are SoftBank (Japan), NVDIA (US), Intel (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Hanson Robotics (China), Alphabet (US), Xilinx (US), ABB (Switzerland), Fanuc (Japan), Alphabet (US), Harman International (US), Kuka (Germany), Blue Frog Robotics (Paris), Promobot (Russia), Jibo (US), LG (South Korea), Neurala (US), F&P Personal Robotics (Switzerland), Staubli (Switzerland), Rethink Robotics (Germany), Boston Dynamics (US), Diligent Robotics (US), Franka Emika (Germany), Pal Robotics (Spain), and Comau (Italy).



