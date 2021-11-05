New York, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179765/?utm_source=GNW





Historically, cytotoxic chemotherapies have made up the majority of the HNSCC market.There is currently little competition between targeted therapies in the HNSCC market, leaving an area of considerable opportunity for interested newcomers.



Despite the approvals of PD-1 inhibitors, which have changed the treatment for platinum (Pt)-refractory HNSCC patients, cisplatin-based chemotherapy still remains the standard treatment for locally advanced (LA) HNSCC and newly diagnosed recurrent/metastatic (R/M) HNSCC.



The approval of Eli Lilly’s Erbitux in 2006 introduced the only non-chemotherapy agent available to HNC patients until 2016. In 2016, immunotherapies entered the HNSCC space with the approval of Merck & Co.’s Keytruda and BMS’ Opdivo as treatments for R/M HNSCC, followed by Keytruda’s expansion into first-line setting for PD-L1 positive and all-comer patients. During 2020-2030, the competitive landscape will continue to evolve with the label extension of Keytruda as an adjuvant treatment for LA-HNC patients, and the launch of 11 pipeline agents. Among these, six belong to the ICI class, which, as a class, are expected to be the main driver of market growth. As a result of this active level of clinical development, specifically with immunotherapies, the HNSCC market is expected to grow dramatically across the 8MM.



This report covers opportunities for various marketed agents and pipeline agents in development across the 8MM, clinical and commercial assessments for agents in late-stage clinical development, R&D strategies, and innovative approaches in development for HNSCC breast cancer. This edition provides an update to the previous sales forecast for marketed and pipeline agents and highlights expected market dynamics by country and class of therapy across the forecast period, 2020-2030.



Key Highlights

- The main drivers of growth include the anticipated label expansion of currently marketed therapies and the approval and launch of 11 pipeline therapies and greater market access across the 8MM for premium priced agents.

- The main barriers to growth in the 8MM are the patent expiries of the leading brands across the 8MM.

- The most important unmet needs in the HNSCC market include: Efficacious treatments for patients via personalization of therapy and identification of druggable targets.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



- 11 late-stage pipeline agents are going to enter the HNSCC market from 2021 onwards. What impact will these agents have on the market? Which of these drugs will have the highest peak sales, and why?

- What are the current unmet needs in HNSCC, which pipeline agents are positioned to counter these unmet needs? What are the opportunities for R&D?

- What is the market outlook in the 8MM from 2020-2030? Considering major patent expiries, launch of new premium priced agents and expected label expansions.

- What are the main corporate trends? Who are the current and future players?



Scope

- Overview of HNSCC including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

- Topline HNSCC market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

- Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting HNSCC therapeutics sales in the 8MM.

- Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs (Phase III).

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global HNSCC market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



