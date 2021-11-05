New York, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LNG Industry Outlook to 2025 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Terminals" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05779525/?utm_source=GNW

7 percent. In 2020, Australia had the highest liquefaction capacity of 88.6 mtpa globally, while Japan had the highest regasification capacity of 10,081 bcf.



Scope

- Updated information on all active, planned and announced LNG terminals globally with start year up to 2025

- Provides capacity data by liquefaction and regasification terminals from 2015 to 2020, outlook up to 2025

- Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, terminal status for all active, planned and announced LNG terminals globally

- Provides capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries for planned and announced (new-build) LNG terminals till 2025

- Latest developments and contracts related to LNG terminals, wherever available



Reasons to Buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on active, planned and announced LNG terminals globally

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and outlook of capacity data

- Assess key LNG terminals data of your competitors

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05779525/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________