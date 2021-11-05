Global Nutrigenomics Market Report 2021-2026, By Product (Reagents & Kits), Technique (Saliva, Buccal Swab, Blood), Application (Obesity, Cardiovascular Diseases, Cancer Research) and Region

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nutrigenomics Market Report 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nutrigenomics market is projected to attain a significant growth in the forecast period, 2022-2026 with an impressive CAGR. The market growth can be attributed to the rapidly increasing awareness about nutritious food and its effects on the genetic morphology of the population. Increased prevalence of obesity among the young population and adult population of the world is driving the growth of the global nutrigenomics market in the upcoming five years.

Athletes and sports enthusiasts are actively demanding a personalized diet, along with increasing inclination of the generally aware population towards healthier lifestyles, is supporting the growth of the global nutrigenomics market. Moreover, preventive measures to overcome unhealthy lifestyles and eating habits along with the increasing instances of cardiovascular diseases is propelling the growth of the global nutrigenomics market. Furthermore, factors like advancing applications in dermatology and efficient diagnosis of metabolic and genetic diseases is substantially supporting the future growth of the global nutrigenomics market in next five years.

The global nutrigenomics market is segmented into product & services, technique, application, competitional analysis, and regional distribution. Based on product & services, the market is further divided into reagents & kits, and services.

Reagents kits are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of rising instances of research and development. Rapidly increasing number of research institutes along with the increasing number of nutrigenomics experiments and various analytic tests is further supporting the growth of reagents and kits in the upcoming five years. Services are anticipated to hold a significant share of the market in the next five years on account of surging demand for genetic analysis, along with the nutrient studies.

Holding the major shares of the global nutrigenomics market are Nutrigenomix Inc., BASF SE, Metagenics, Inc., WellGen, Inc., Genova Diagnostics, Inc., Cell Logic, Danone S.A., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Unilever plc, among others. Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the product developments.

Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years. New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

