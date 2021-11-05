Global Molecular Diagnostics Market for Infectious Disease Executive Guide 2021: Multiplex Testing May Take Center Stage

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Diagnostics for Infectious Disease By Syndrome, Plex, Place and by Country. With COVID-19 Impact & Forecasting/Analysis, and Executive Guides and Customization 2021 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

COVID-19 Drives a surge in demand but what is the long term impact? The microbiology lab may disappear while multiplex takes center stage.

The Molecular Diagnostics - Infectious Disease sector of the clinical diagnostics industry is poised for record growth. A market that just keeps on growing but is spiking as an enormous C19Dx demand sweeps over the globe. Find out what the numbers are in this informative report. And find out about the exciting developments in multiplex assays which threaten to change diagnosis and treatment while limiting the threat of anti microbial drug resistance.

Infectious disease testing directly benefits from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics. Learn all about it in this new report from Howe Sound Research. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations. Trends like:

multiplex testing

pathogen evolution and pandemics

biotechnology advances in genetics

climate change

globalization

the rise of rapid testing

Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between nucleic acid testing and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication.

The report has hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2020 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. Again, assistance in using the information is normally provided without additional charges. The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions.

Factors Driving Growth

New Genotypes Creating New Markets

Aging Population a Boon for All Diagnostics

Developing World Driving ID Dx Growth

Point of Care - Why Centralization is Losing Steam

Self Testing

The Need for Speed

The COVID Pandemic

Factors Limiting Growth

Lower Costs

Infectious Disease is Declining

Wellness Hurts

Economic Growth improves Living Standards

Instrumentation and Automation

Instruments Key to Market Share

The Shrinking Machine

Multiplex, Point of Care and The Speed Factor

Diagnostic Technology Development

The Sepsis Testing Market - A New Direction?

POCT/Self Testing as a Disruptive Force

The Genetics Play - One Test for All Known Infections

Antibiotic Resistance Genes - Simplifying Diagnostics

Companies Mentioned

Abacus Diagnostica

Abbott Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics

Ador Diagnostics

Akonni Biosystems

Alveo Technologies

Applied BioCode

Aus Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Binx Health

Biocartis

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

Cepheid (now Danaher)

Chembio

Co Diagnostics

Credo Diagnostics Biomedical

Cue Health

Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH

Diagenode Diagnostics

Diascopic

Diasorin S.p.A.

Eiken Chemical

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Fluxergy

Fulgent Genetics

Fusion Genomics.

Genedrive

Genetic Signatures

GenMark Dx

Grifols

Hibergene Diagnostics

Hologic

Illumina

Immunexpress

Inflammatix

Invetech

Janssen Diagnostics

Karius

Lexagene

LightDeck Diagnostics

Luminex Corp

Lumos Diagnostics

Mammoth Biosciences

Maxim Biomedical

Meridian Bioscience

Mesa Biotech

Millipore Sigma

Mindray

Mobidiag

Nanomix

Operon

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Panagene

Perkin Elmer

Primerdesign

Prominex

Qiagen Gmbh

Quantumdx

Quidel

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Saw Diagnostics

Seegene

Siemens Healthineers

Sona Nanotech

SpeeDx

T2 Biosystems

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Veramarx

Veredus Laboratories

Vir

XCR Diagnostics

