New York, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hemophilia A and B - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179761/?utm_source=GNW

Because of the deficiency of coagulation factor, hemophilia patients have a tendency to bleed in joints, muscles, soft tissues, and within mucous membranes, which can be either spontaneous or due to internal or external trauma, depending on the severity of the disease (CDC, 2021; Mayo Clinic, 2021).



According to the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH), hemophilia is rare.About 1 in 10,000 people are born with hemophilia A and about 1 in 50,000 people are born with hemophilia B (WFH, 2013).



According to the WFH, only 4% of hemophilia A cases and 6% of hemophilia B cases are in women (WFH, 2020).



In the 8MM, the diagnosed prevalent cases of hemophilia A and hemophilia B are expected to increase from 73,437 cases in 2020 to 82,128 cases in 2030, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.18%. In 2030, China will have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of hemophilia A and hemophilia B in the 8MM, with 23,688 diagnosed prevalent cases, whereas Spain will have the fewest diagnosed prevalent cases with 2,975 cases. In the 8MM, the diagnosed prevalent cases of acquired hemophilia is expected to increase from 2,175 cases in 2020 to 2,210 cases in 2030, at an AGR of 0.16%Epidemiologists attribute the increase in the diagnosed prevalent cases of hemophilia A and hemophilia B to better diagnosis and population dynamics in each market.



Scope

- This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical trends for hemophilia A and hemophilia B in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China). The report provides a 10-year epidemiological forecast of the diagnosed prevalent cases of hemophilia A and hemophilia B. In this analysis, hemophilia is grouped into the groups: Hemophilia A (ICD-10 code = D66), hemophilia B (ICD-10 code = D67), hemophilia A and B, and acquired hemophilia (ICD-10 code = D68.311).

- The report provides a 10-year epidemiological forecast of the diagnosed prevalent cases of each of the four groups. The diagnosed prevalent cases of hemophilia A and hemophilia B groups are further segmented by severity (mild, moderate, and severe) and inhibitor status. In addition, the diagnosed prevalent cases of hemophilia A and hemophilia B were further segmented by severity (mild, moderate, and severe), inhibitor status, severity among inhibitors, prophylaxis, and on-demand treatment.

- The hemophilia A and B epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.



Reasons to Buy

The hemophilia A and B epidemiology series will allow you to -

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global hemophilia A and B market.

- Quantify patient populations in the global hemophilia A and B market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups that present the best opportunities for hemophilia A and B therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

- Understand magnitude of hemophilia A and B by severity, inhibitors, severity among inhibitors, and type of treatment (prophylaxis and on-demand).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179761/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________